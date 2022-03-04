Analysis: Jazz can’t get anything going, get blown out by Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The Utah Jazz were completely blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans 124-90 on Friday at the Smoothie King Center.

Where do I begin?

The Jazz were so bad that there’s really no reason to mention any “high notes.” On top of all the Jazz’s mistakes and lackluster play, it was also a poor shooting night. Just all around not great. So, I guess we should just get into the bad stuff.

Flat notes

The Pelicans pulled ahead at the 9:39 mark of the first quarter and never looked back. You couldn’t help but watch what the Jazz were doing and think that they were going to break out of their funk, or that they would come away from the first quarter and play differently, or that they would come out of halftime with a different sense of urgency, or that they would try to make a comeback at any point in the second half. But the Jazz did none of that and the Pelicans’ lead just kept growing, and growing, and growing.

“I can’t say that we had it as a group. I can’t say we did. Whether we were tired or fatigued or it was mentally or whatever it may be, we’ve got to find ways overcome that.” — Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz’s 90 points were their lowest scoring performance since Dec. 9, 2019, against the Oklahoma City Thunder when they lost 104-90. The Jazz have had 18 losses in franchise history that rank worse than the 34-point loss on Friday (as far as point differential is concerned).

The Jazz seemed resistant to taking open layups, instead insisting on kicking out even when the easier shot was the one right in front of them. But then when they kicked out to 3-point shooters, they hesitated or dribbled into traffic rather than taking the open 3. Then they were missing the midrange shots they actually were taking even when they were in rhythm. If you’re driving and kicking but then never taking the open shots the defense can just sit in the paint and contest jumpers and hit the glass and it doesn’t really make things that hard for the defense.