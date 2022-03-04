3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament

No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars will face No. 4 San Francisco Saturday night.
- BYU was led by guard Alex Barcello, who finished with 22 points.
- Trevin Knell came off the bench to score 15 for the Cougars while Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
- BYU took control of the game in the first half, building a 15-point halftime lead. The Cougars shot 54% and outscored LMU in the paint 48-30. BYU also dominated the Lions on the boards 44-25.