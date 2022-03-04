Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 
BYU Basketball

3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) shoots during the second round of the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament against the Loyola Marymount Lions at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars will face No. 4 San Francisco Saturday night. 

  • BYU was led by guard Alex Barcello, who finished with 22 points.
  • Trevin Knell came off the bench to score 15 for the Cougars while Fousseyni Traore recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
  • BYU took control of the game in the first half, building a 15-point halftime lead. The Cougars shot 54% and outscored LMU in the paint 48-30. BYU also dominated the Lions on the boards 44-25.

