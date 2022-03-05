Facebook Twitter
3 keys in BYU’s 75-63 WCC Tournament loss to San Francisco

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 5, 2022 10:58 p.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) falls as he and San Francisco Dons guard Gabe Stefanini (15) fight for the ball in the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

No. 5 seed BYU (22-10) fell to No. 4 San Francisco 75-63 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament Saturday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. 

The Dons advance to Monday’s semifinals against top-ranked Gonzaga.

Here are three keys from the game:

  • The Cougars had no answer for USF guards Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea. Shabazz finished with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Bouyea added 18.
  • BYU’s Alex Barcello scored a team-high 18 and Fousseyni Traore had a double double (16 points, 12 rebounds), but the Cougars made just 3 of 20 3-pointers. In the second half, BYU made only 11 of 18 free throws.
  • BYU led 17-15 with seven minutes left in the first half before the Dons went on an 8-0 run, and they never relinquished the lead. 

