3 keys in BYU’s 75-63 WCC Tournament loss to San Francisco

No. 5 seed BYU (22-10) fell to No. 4 San Francisco 75-63 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament Saturday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The Dons advance to Monday’s semifinals against top-ranked Gonzaga.
Here are three keys from the game:
- The Cougars had no answer for USF guards Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea. Shabazz finished with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Bouyea added 18.
- BYU’s Alex Barcello scored a team-high 18 and Fousseyni Traore had a double double (16 points, 12 rebounds), but the Cougars made just 3 of 20 3-pointers. In the second half, BYU made only 11 of 18 free throws.
- BYU led 17-15 with seven minutes left in the first half before the Dons went on an 8-0 run, and they never relinquished the lead.