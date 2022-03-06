How Utah ties performed at the NFL combine

Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd led a group of five players with Utah ties who participated this past week at the 2022 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Lloyd is considered a first-round draft pick and the top inside linebacker in this year’s draft class by some experts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

“I feel like everyone out here feels they’re the best, as they should,” Lloyd told NFL.com during combine festivities. “These are some of the top athletes in the country, and so everyone has every right to feel that way.”

Utah ties in the on-field drills

Here’s a look at how the numbers Utah ties put up during on-field drills, and how they compared to their position groups:

Tyler Allegier BYU running back

40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds (tied 23rd among RBs)

Vertical leap: 33 inches (tied 15th among RBs)

Broad jump: 120 inches (tied 13th among RBs)

Jaylen Warren Former Utah State, Snow College and East High running back (finished at Oklahoma State)

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds (18th among RBs)

Vertical leap: 31.5 inches (19th among RBs)

Broad jump: 119 inches (tied 16th among RBs)

Braxton Jones Southern Utah and Murray High offensive tackle

40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds (12th among OLs)

Vertical leap: 25.5 inches (tied 35th among OLs)

Broad jump: 108 inches (tied 18th among OLs)

20-yard shuttle: 4.84 seconds (29th among OLs)

Devin Lloyd Utah linebacker

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds (16th among LBs)

Bench press: 25 reps (2nd among LBs)

Vertical leap: 35 inches (16th among LBs)

Broad jump: 126 inches (10th among LBs)

Nephi Sewell Utah and Desert Hills High linebacker