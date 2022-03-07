High school baseball: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new baseball coaches in 6A this year: Jordan Oseguera (West), Brady Mantle (Copper Hills), David Carter (Herriman) and Matt Bezzant (Lone Peak).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Fremont Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Garrett Clark (seventh year).

2021 record: 18-12 (second in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Skyridge in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Bridger Clontz, LHP, Sr.

Cannon Koford, CF, Sr.

Gavin Douglas, LHP/RF, Sr.

Jaxon Larkin, 2B, Sr.

Calvin Morrow, RHP/LF, Jr.

Logan Penland, SS, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Surrage, 3B/RHP, Jr.

Landon Salvesen, LHP, Jr.

Bodeee Goins, C/RHP, Jr.

Brigg Grange, OF/C, Soph.

Coach comment: “Love our group. Great balance of experience and new talented players to fill in holes from last year. Maybe the most pitching depth we have ever had. Plenty of work ahead of us, and they know it and embrace it. Great group of kids. Looking to continue to bring more respect up north.”

2. Farmington Phoenix

2022 schedule

Head coach: Alex Exon (fourth year).

2021 record: 21-12 (third in Region 5 with a 10-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-3 record. Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Mason Cook, C, Sr.

Landon Tanner, IF, P, Sr.

Kaden Willis, IF, Sr.

Tucker Wall, IF, P, Sr.

Landon Day, IF, P, Sr.

Park Romney, OF, P, Sr.

Jack Hansen, OF, P, Sr.

Luke Workman, OF, P, Sr.

Caleb Takemori, OF, P, Sr.

Jacob Adair, DH, P, Sr.

Noah Buchmiller, P, Jr.

Matt Hecht, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “This is a competitive group with a lot of varsity experience. They have pushed each other on the field and in the weight room this offseason. I expect to see a high energy group getting better each week as we progress through the season. They will look to establish their identity early and are looking forward to the challenge of a tough 6A classification.”

3. Davis Darts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josh Godfrey (fifth year).

2021 record: 12-18 (eighth in Region 1 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-3 record. Eliminated by Layton in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Trey Talbot, C, Sr.

Brock Wright, 3B/OF, Sr.

Colten Baron, P, Sr.

Easton Baggett, CF, Jr.

Walker Jensen, C/2B/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Max Hunter, SS, Soph.

Andrew Filliomahala, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this new season, We have a team that is full of athletes that can play multiple positions. We are hoping to get back to competing for a region championship and think we can do so by relying on our defense and pitching.”

4. Layton Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Robert Ferneau (29th year).

2021 record: 21-8 (first in Region 1 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2021 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Boston Holyoak, C, Sr.

Cameron Hancock, P/OF, Sr.

Dax Maroney, SS, Jr.

Stockton Malmberg, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Preston Brimhall, UTIL, Jr.

Kasion Burr, P, Sr.

Ryder Gates, P, Jr.

Crew Harrop, C/1B, Jr.

Carston McNeely, 2B, Sr.

Carter Day, OF, Sr.

Gunnar Wolfe, P/3B, Jr.

Eli Anderson, P/OF, Soph.

Aiden Sampson, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are going to take our lumps early because we have very little returning varsity experience. These guys need to understand it is a marathon not a sprint so stay with the process and hopefully make it to the playoffs and play the best we can in May not March. I like this group and the effort they have put in thus far. Our schedule will be challenging with Region 1 being better than it has been top to bottom and our preseason being a grind, hopefully at the end of the season we will qualify for a state berth.”

5. Syracuse Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Trevor Thomas (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-19 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Davis in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 4.2 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Wyatt Humphrey, OF/P, Sr.

Zade Finch, OF/P, Sr.

Corbin Sholly, OF/P, Sr.

Tyler Mitchell, IF/P, Sr.

Jake Hopkins, IF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Austin Burton, IF, Soph.

Carson Miles, IF, Soph.

Cody Brockman, C, Jr.

Tatum Martin, C, Soph.

Dawson Raymond, OF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to another year of baseball. These kids have worked hard in the offseason and are looking forward to competing in a tough Region 1. We will have a good mix of seniors along with some sophomores.

6. Weber Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Trevor Howell (eighth year).

2021 record: 17-13 (fourth in Region 1 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-3 record. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Lindsay, IF/P, Sr.

Luke Erickson, OF/P, Sr.

Bode Larson, P, Sr.

Ashton Burnett, 2B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ian Carver, OF/1B, Jr.

Bennett Jensen, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited for this season to start and play the game together. Our team has a few guys with some varsity experience from last year’s 17 win team. We have a tight-knit group of guys that have worked hard together to get ready for this season. We feel like we will be competitive in an always tough Region 1 game in and game out.

7. Clearfield Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Steve Ross (fifth year).

2021 record: 12-15 (fifth in Region 1 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Corner Canyon in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Devan Harmer, CF, Sr.

Jackson Yamashita, 2B, Sr.

Dawson Burton, P, Sr.

Cambell Hardy, P, Sr.

Cayden Sato, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Joey Peay, P, Sr.

Braxton Grundy, P, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re returning a lot of talent from last year and definitely excited to see them perform this season. Pitching is always the key and bringing back most of our pitching staff with an additional year of growth should allow our guys to play with confidence in a very competitive region.

Region 2

1. Taylorsville Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jentry Beckstead (second year).

2021 record: 16-12 (second in Region 2 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Riverton in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jancen Beckstead, SS/ P, Sr.

Justin Morgan, OF/P, Sr.

Luke Johnson, 1B/P, Sr.

Daniel Healy, 3B/P, So.

Key newcomers:



Holden Cottle, C, Fr.

Coach comment: We have numerous returning this year with varsity experience. Most starters this year started at the varsity level last year. We should be playing for the region title.

2. Kearns Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dave Ballard (14th year).

2021 record: 10-15 (fourth in Region 2 with a 7-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Weber in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Additional information not provided.

3. Roy Royals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Monty Vorwaller (fourth year).

2021 record: 7-20 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Fremont in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2021 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ryder Williams, SS/P, Sr.

Conner Munoz, OF/P, Sr.

Matt Porm, OF/P, Sr.

Teyo Gil, 3B/P, Sr.

Max Robinson, UTIL/P, Sr.

Gavin Barney, OF, Sr.

Ethan Herrick, C/P, Sr.

Cragun McCloy, 2B, Sr.

Justin Miller, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Eli Manzanares, 1B, Sr.

Colin Jeffries, P, Jr.

Tayson Headley, 1B/P, Jr.

Kade Gibson, C, Jr.

Cam Baty, MIF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to be in a new region and look forward to competing with some very good teams.”

4. Cyprus Pirates

2022 schedule

Head coach: Nuho Kraja (second year).

2021 record: 10-15 (third in Region 2 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Westlake in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2021 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Aidan McMullin, SS, Jr.: Very excited for his junior year. Hit .402 and stole 36 bases last year.

Cam’ron Rendon, 2B, So.: Will be a key contributor. Excited to see athleticism at 2B.

Julian Loera, P/OF, So.: Will be great on the mound for us this year.

Ryder Archibald, 3B/P, Jr.: Going to be a key player this season.

Gabriel Kendrick, P/1B, So.: Look forward to him competing on the mound.

Key newcomers:



Easton Anderson, C, Fr.

Ammon Perkes, P, Fr.

Cody Densley, OF/P, Fr.

Heston White, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited to get our young team experience.”

5. West Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jordan Oseguera (first year).

2021 record: 2-23 (sixth in Region 3 with a 2-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by West Jordan in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 3.2 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2021 defense: 10.9 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jack LeVan, IF, Sr.

Nick Condra, IF, Sr.

Harper Devroom, C, Jr.

Jerry Valdez, IF, Jr.

Jay Marcantonio, RHP, Soph.

Izaiah Madrid, IF/RHP, Sr.

Yohary Garcia, IF/RHP, Sr.

Gabriel Cordova, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Calum Hanson, UTIL, Soph.

Franco Foster, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “The group has put a lot of effort in to make improvements. The focus on details has been crucial and we are seeing leadership from every position on the field. This group is really setting the future culture for West High.”

6. Hunter Wolverines

2022 schedule

Head coach: Quinn Downard (sixth year).

2021 record: 5-19 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 6A.

2021 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2021 defense: 11.3 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Anthony Solis P, Inf/OF, Sr.

Ricky Morales P, 3B, Sr.

Teagan Tuckey P, OF, Jr.

Ryan Naillon P, C Inf, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Gilberto Alatorre, SS, So.

Kohen Doney, Inf/OF/P, Jr.

Dalin Harding, OF/P, So.

Coach comment: “A lot of inexperience, But team chemistry is as good as it gets, We expect great things from this group.”

7. Granger Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Clint Felion (second year).

2021 record: 2-20 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 6A .

2021 offense: 3.8 ppg (No. 25 in 6A)

2021 defense: 11.6 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Ryker Oliver, SS, Sr.

Zach Astorga, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Anakin Owens, 2B, Jr.

Garrett Cousins P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are young and looking to build experience this season.”

Region 3

1. Riverton Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jay Applegate (23rd year).

2021 record: 20-9 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2021 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Parker Goff, C, Sr.

Sam Beck, SS/P, Sr.

Mack Bright, OF/1B, Sr.

Kaden Miller, OF, Sr.

Zach Edwards, P/SS, Soph.

Cooper Hansen, P/OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Braden Nelson, 3B/P, Sr.

Tyler Barton, 1B, Sr.

Owen Olsen, OF/P, Sr.

Mitch Applegate, 2B, Sr.

Remington Robbins, P/1B, Jr.

Konner Candalot, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season to see how far this group can go. They will be lead by eight great seniors along with underclassmen who we feel are very talented and competitive. We enjoy being around this group of players and are looking forward to this journey.”

2. Bingham Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joey Sato (30th year).

2021 record: 19-10 (third in Region 3 with a 10-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by American Fork in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Maxton Peck, C/1B, Sr.

Jon Hatch, 3B/RHP, Sr.

Boston Jacobs, C, Jr.

Maddax Peck, RHP, Jr.

Rylan Marti, RHP, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Matt English, SS, Sr.

Isreal Diaz, RHP, Sr.

Gage Sundloff, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We hope to continue the tradition of baseball here at Bingham by fielding a strong ball club that will be competitive in both region and state competition. Have to replace a lot of innings on the mound and up the middle from graduation. We are hoping the senior class, that have worked hard are ready to step in to fill those roles. We return the middle of the order offensively, so we’re hoping there will be players who are ready to contribute on the varsity level in this area as well.”

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brock Whitney (third year).

2021 record: 17-11 (second in Region 7 with a 13-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Farmington in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.7 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Isaac Bateman, SS, Sr.

Easton Gunn, C, Jr.

Andy Decker, P, Soph.

Blake Evans, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tahj Henrie, P Jr.

Luke Nelson, 2B, Soph.

Coach comment: “After last year where we had nine seniors that were major contributors, we are looking for new guys to step up. Moving up in classifications we know we are going to be challenged every game. We are inexperienced but have some good players. The preseason is going to be a challenge and we should find out a lot about our team. It should be a fun year.”

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brady Mantle (first year).

2021 record: 8-18 (fourth in Region 3 with a 6-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Northridge in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 21 in 6A)

2021 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Zackary Wallin, OF/P, Sr.

Hunter Logan, OF/P, Sr.

Gage Olsen, IF/P, Jr.

Austin Taylor, IF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Peyton Adams, IF/P, Sph.

Cole Skiby, C, Jr.

Connor Snook, IF/P, Jr.

Broc Gibb, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to see this group in action this season. We look to compete in a very tough Region 3 this season. With only four returning seniors from last years roster, this team will be relying on a quality group of youth from our junior and sophomore classes to reach our team goals. Even though we will be young, we have a good deal of experience on the field, returning five starters, who will play a major role in the field and from the mound. Seniors Hunter Logan and Zack Wallin along with juniors Gage Olsen and Austin Taylor will be returners who will play a major role in direction this team will take while newcomers Peyton Adams (sophomore) and Cole Skiby (junior) are due for breakout seasons to help drive the success of the team.”

5. West Jordan Jaguars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josh Wright (second year).

2021 record: 18-8 (first in Region 2 with a 13-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.4 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Mason Alcaraz, 3B/P, Sr.

Kameron Bartholomew, SS/P, Sr.

Tate Goodloe, OF, Sr.

Logan Jensen, OF/P, Sr.

Jack Mcqueen, C/IF, Sr.

Deangelo Pavone, OF/IF, Sr.

Weston Robins, IF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Austin Burr, OF/P, Soph.

Ty Gines, IF, Soph.

Brayden Olson, OF/P, Jr.

Coach comment: “I’m very excited for this upcoming season, we have a strong returning class mixed with a strong underclass that will compete for starting spots. We are looking to build on our winning season last year and are excited to compete in our new region.”

6. Herriman Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: David Carter (first year).

2021 record: 8-19 (fifth in Region 3 with a 3-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Taylorsville in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.8 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Brody Barker, C.

Jack White, LHP/1B/OF.

Clayden Brandon, RHP/IF.

Austin Clayton, IF.

Quincy Judd, OF.

Joey Bates, RHP.

Steele Murdock, RHP.

Key newcomers:



Cy Downs, C.

Kaden Hansen, IF.

Dalyn Ellison, RHP/IF.

Coach comment: “A lot to prove for Herriman baseball in 2022, new program, with new head coach. Herriman looks to bring a different attitude, and a better brand of baseball into this upcoming season. Will need to bring a great effort to compete in an always tough Region 3.”

Region 4

1. American Fork Cavemen

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jared Ingersol (20th year).

2021 record: 30-1 (first in Region 4 with a 14-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 7-0 record. Beat Pleasant Grove in 6A championship.

2021 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 1 in 6A)

2021 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kayden Carpenter, P/OF, Sr.

Ryder Robinson, IF, Jr.

Dax Newman , P/OF, Sr.

Josh Rojas, C, Jr.

Easton Jones, 3B, Sr.

Fisher Ingersoll, IF, Sr.

Maddux Madsen, 1B, Sr.

Spencer Clegg, DH.

Key newcomers:



Trey Roberts, OF/P, Jr.

Dax Watts, OF/P, Soph.

Austin Laycock, P, Jr.

Davis Andrews, IF. Soph.

Coach comment: “We need some players to step into roles. Pitching needs to develop, and the players need to trust each other and play together.”

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Darrin Henry (12th year).

2021 record: 26-6 (second in Region 4 with a 11-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record. Eliminated by American Fork in 6A championship.

2021 offense: 8.8 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2021 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Brayden Marx, P, Jr.

Ryker Schow, SS, Jr.

Conner Bancroft, 3B/P, Sr.

Tate Lewis, C/1B, Sr.

Sam Haynie OF, Sr.

Ty Caldwell, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Gage Trane, P/OF, Sr.

Cruz Blackhurst, P, Jr.

Luke Blake, IF, Sr.

Cooper Thompson, 1B/P, Sr.

Tua Wolfgramm, C/3B, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a nice team that is excited to compete in Region 4 and make another run in a tough 6A classification. We will rely on pitching along with the key returning starters from last year. This team has a good mix of experience and new starters looking to prove themselves as one of the best teams in the state.”

3. Lone Peak Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matt Bezzant (first year).

2021 record: 19-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 7-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Jordan in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2021 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Kade Gambill, UTIL, Sr.

Jordan Fry, IF/P, Sr.

Chris Billings,1B/P, Sr.

Crew McChesney, OF, Jr.

Kaden Hodson, IF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Josh Heaton, OF/P, Jr.

Jethro Johnsen, OF, Jr.

Easton Comer, UTIL/P, Sr.

Wade Schulze, C, Sr.

Dane Tenney, C/1B, Sr.

4. Skyridge Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Roberts (sixth year).

2021 record: 16-14 (third in Region 4 with a 8-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.3 ppg (No. 14 in 6A).

2021 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Tyler Ball, RHP/INF, Jr.

Colby Carter, RHP/OF, Sr.

Nick Holland, LHP/OF, Sr.

Teagan Calton, OF, Sr.

Dalton Young, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ike Pickle, INF, Fr.

Isaac Johanson, INF, Fr.

Crew Schenk, RHP, OF Jr.

Seth Norton, RHP, INF Sr.

Coach comment: “A great returning pitching staff led by a number of pitchers with many varsity innings. Some younger offensive players that are very good that should help Skyridge be competitive. We have more experience on the field this season and hope to keep our arms healthy as we should have a chance to compete with anyone.”

5. Westlake Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Billie Schlee (second year).

2021 record: 9-18 (sixth in Region 4 with a 2-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2021 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional information not provided.

6. Corner Canyon Chargers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Eure (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-20 (fifth in Region 4 with a 3-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by American Fork in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2021 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jantzen Andersen, 2B, Sr.

Josh Sanderson, OF, Sr.

Jett Meine, C, Sr.

Noah Simon, 1B/LHP, Jr.

Jak Sinclair, OF/RHP, Jr.

Jack Finn, RHP, Sr.

Ryder Florence, SS/RHP, So.

Bridger Davies, UTIL, Jr.

Mason Jones, OF, Sr.

Ty Neal, LHP, Sr..

Chuck Ebeling, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Dave Brinton, RHP/INF, Jr.

Andrew Nice. LHP/OF, Fr.

Tate Staley, 3B/RHP, Sr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to this group competing as a team this spring. We will build on our experience gained from last season.”