High school baseball: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new baseball coaches in 5A this year: Ryan Shaffer (Bonneville), Dave Martinez (Northridge), Hunter Royball (Viewmont), Chris Taylor (Tooele), Jeff Davis (Timpview), Jeremy Thomas (Maple Mountain) and MacKay Jacobsen (Wasatch).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Clark Stringfellow (27th year).

2021 record: 18-11 (second in Region 5 with a 11-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Truman Duryea, LHP/OF, Sr.

Drew Beck, OF, Sr.

Cole McSwain RHP, Sr.

Drew Bowles OF, Sr.

Carson Webster, OF, Sr.

Dallin Maxwell, SS, Jr.

Easton Aubuchon, LHP, Jr.

Key newcomers:



James Jordan, 3B, Jr.

Kaisan Averett, 2B, Jr.

Ryker Jenkins, 1B, Jr.

TJ Dahlke, C, Soph.

Tavis Danner, RHP/3B, Soph.

Jefferson Duryea, LHP/OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “With a new mascot and a new makeover as the Bountiful RedHawks, we will look to be competitive in just about every game on the schedule. We return our entire pitching staff that includes starters Truman Duryea, Cole McSwain, and Easton Aubuchon and starting our outfield plus add some guys that split time at certain infield positions. This is going to be a fun group to watch.”

2. Woods Cross Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Paul Ayala (fourth year).

2021 record: 20-8 (first in Region 5 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-3 record. Eliminated by Olympus in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Blake Stanger, LHP/1B, Sr.

Taylor Ayala, SS/RHP, Sr.

Dylan Williams, RHP/CF, Sr.

Micah Mortensen, OF/LHP, Sr.

Dax Weierman, 2B, Sr.

Cole Smith, 3B, Sr.

Harley Vicchrilli, LHP, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Jack Bell, OF, Sr.

Isaac Canelon, C, Sr.

Gunnar Russell, RHP, Soph.

Coach comment: “A senior-heavy team that has been working toward this their senior season. Anchored by our experienced middle infield, Taylor Ayala and Dax Weierman, our defense returns seven players with varsity starts. The pitching staff will be anchored by seniors Blake Stanger and Dylan Williams with a mix of experienced upper and underclassmen. Offensively we will look to get on base and run with a good mix of power at the plate and speed on the bases.”

3. Northridge Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dave Martinez (first year).

2021 record: 13-15 (third in Region 1 with a 8-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Jordan in 6A super regional.

2021 offense: 7 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.1 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jed Hadley, C, Sr.

Jace Olsen, SS, Sr.

Kobe McRoberts, 1B/P, Sr.

Tyler Asbury, CF, Sr.

Jordan Rhoades, P, Sr.

Jory Durrant, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ethan McRoberts, 2B, Sr.

Landen Crisler, OF, Sr.

Austin Ukena, UT, Sr.

Tyan Redd, 3B, So.

Coach comment: “We have a hardworking and very committed senior class with some excellent returning experience, including three, three-year varsity starters. I love our team chemistry and our willingness to work. I know we will show up every day and be accountable and compete. I’m looking forward to seeing these young men step up and compete at a high level with the best teams in the 5A class.”

4. Viewmont Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Hunter Royball (first year).

2021 record: 9-19 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 6-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Skyline in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Box Elder Bees

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jesse Roberts (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-19 (tied for fourth in Region 5 with a 6-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Murray in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 5 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.6 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Coach comment: “We have a great group mixed with seniors and young guys that we will rely on to make an impact. We look forward to competing in a tough Region 5.”

6. Bonneville Lakers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Shaffer (first year).

2021 record: 2-22 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-15 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Farmington in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 3.1 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2021 defense: 12.5 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Corland Felts (fourth year).

2021 record: 25-4 (first in Region 6 with a 13-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.3 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ashton Johnson, P/OF, Sr.

Mic Paul, CF, Sr.

Corbin Sanchez, C, Sr.

Jacob Faust, OF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mathew Thomas, P/1B, Sr.

Sam Creer, P, Sr.

JD Olson, IF, Sr.

Jackson Park, P, Sr.

Luke Affleck, SS/2B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We graduated a lot of seniors last year but we return a few critical guys and we are fortunate to have some good players that are ready to step up and play this year. Very excited to for them and I know they are ready for the challenge. We seem to play best when our strength is pitching and defense and I expect that to be the same this year. Great group of kids that work hard both on the field and in the classroom. I am confident that we will be able to compete at a high level and look forward to seeing what they can do. Couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to coach.”

2. Skyline Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Eric Morgan (second year).

2021 record: 20-10 (third in Region 6 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Woods Cross in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Aidan Boice, P/1B, Sr.

Vincent Rupp, P/OF, Sr.

Luke Taylor, C/1B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Curtis Schaefer, IF, Sr.

Walker Ungricht, P/OF, Sr.

Greyson Debo, IF/P, Jr.

AJ Jones, OF, Jr.

Brooks Walker, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “I am very excited about this team. We have a good core of guys that gained a lot of experience on last years team. Going to three game series in region play will be a big test for our pitching staff.”

3. Murray Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Marce Wilson (11th year).

2021 record: 18-9 (fourth in Region 6 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.9 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kindrick Tipping, P/OF, Sr.

Trevor Dale, IF/P, Sr.

Kyler Nielsen, C/P, Sr.

Josh Smith, OF, Sr.

Vaughn Wilson, IF/P, Jr.

Aiden Tipping, 1B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kason Bleckert, OF/P, Soph.

Jacob Reece, C/P, Soph.

Easton Floyd, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “None of our returners were really the top guys last year so it will be interesting to see how they step into their new roles. We need to get contribution from our younger players who have little varsity experience. I expect to see gradual improvement from the team as a whole as the season moves along.”

4. Brighton Bengals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mark Kleven (fourth year).

2021 record: 14-14 (fifth in Region 6 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Nic Ely, IF, Sr.

Sam Lowe, IF, Sr.

Chase Elggren, RHP, Sr.

John Luke Shroeder, IF, Sr.

Daniel Morillo, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Riley Brown, IF, Fr.

Jack Saba, IF, Fr.

Miles Layton, RHP, Fr.

Cooper Scott, OF, Fr.

Carter Turley, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “Young, with a good mix of returning players as well.”

5. Park City Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: David Feasler (sixth year).

2021 record: 9-19 (eighth in Region 8 with a 2-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Braxton Lyon, P/1B, Jr.

Will Bradley, SS, Jr.

Chance Baganz, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jake Rogers, IF, Sr.

Justin Michaelis, 1B/3B, Fr.

6. Highland Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ben Voegele (third year).

2021 record: 5-17 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Viewmont in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 3.8 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2021 defense: 8.4 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Greg Harrold, OF/P. Sr.

Tanner Jones, P/INF, Jr.

John Leone, SS/P, Sr.

Charlie Koelliker, OF, Sr.

Alta Huntsman, OF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Isaac Banks, P/INF, Jr.

Coach comment: “New year, lots of returning talent, and motivated. I’m anxious to get going and see what we can do.”

7. East Leopards

2022 schedule

Head coach: Pat Treend (third year).

2021 record: 0-16 (eighth in Region 6 with a 0-14 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Park City in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 2.5 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2021 defense: 16.6 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 7

1. Cottonwood Colts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Shelton (second year).

2021 record: 17-8 (second in Region 6 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Orem in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Parker Burk, IF, Sr.

Cameron Nielson, P\IF, Jr.

Jaycob Green, P\IF\OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jaxon Pfeil, OF, Jr.

Avery Doexie, 1B, Jr.

Easton Spencer P, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of guys with some young guys who got some experience last year. while we are young we have great core group of senior leaders who we will be leaning on heavily throughout the year. We look forward to our new region and want to go out and compete every game.”

2. Stansbury Stallions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jones (fourth year).

2021 record: 22-7 (first in Region 10 with a 10-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Nate Nunley, MIF, Sr.

Jace Carroll, P/IF, Sr.

Ashtyn Blake, UT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cole Clinton, UTIL, Sr.

Kimball Thorpe, P/1B, Sr.

Ethan Wayman, P/OF, Jr.

Brandon Bastian, P/1B, Jr.

Trent Jones, SS/3B, Jr.

Brandon Merritt, OF/P, Jr.

Evan Harris, P/1B, Jr.

Dax Nakken, UTIL, Jr.

Coach comment: “We look forward to playing in the challenging 5A classification this spring. We have a solid core of seniors and underclassmen that have been working hard this off-season. Our program is ready to compete in our new region and expect to be playing our best baseball as the playoffs come around.”

3. Cedar Valley Aviators

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tim Miller (third year).

2021 record: 12-11 (third in Region 10 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Stansbury in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2021 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Mason Grow, SS/2B/P, Sr.

Ethan Johnson, C/IF, Soph.

Payton Weber, 2B/SS, Sr.

Dillon Perkins, OF, Jr.

Mayson Hunsaker, 1B/3B/P, Sr.

Cooper Thomson, P/OF/1B, Jr.

Andrew Meyer, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Brodyn Mortensen, SS/P, Soph.

Gideon Both, 2B/OF/P, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get this baseball season started. The kids have been working hard all offseason both on the field and in the weight room. We have some promising young talent positioned to complement our returning players as we start what is really our second year as a program.”

4. Uintah Utes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brent Labrum (34th year).

2021 record: 12-12 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2021 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Gage Murray.

Karson Murray.

Hayden Reary.

Jace Watkins.

Coach comment: “It will be a fun year.”

5. Payson Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Hadley Thorpe (fourth year).

2021 record: 9-18 (seventh in Region 8 with a 2-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Orem in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 4.6 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Cam Ford, SS, Jr.

Jarrett Harmon, CF, Sr.

Heston Laird, UTIL, Jr.

Burton Ford, 2B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tate Christensen, 3B, Sr.

John Patty, P, Sr.

Dillon Schmidt, C, Sr.

Dylan Angel, UTIL, Sr.

Bryce Marvin, P/IF, Jr.

Maddux Jarvis, IF, Jr.

Jaxton Howard, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a young inexperienced team this year. We have a few of our top performers back from last year, but also will need a few underclassmen to step up and help us throughout the season. Really looking forward to how our seniors who haven’t had a chance to play yet step up and lead our team this season.”

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Taylor (first year).

2021 record: 9-16 (fifth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Canyon View in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2021 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Bryson Byrd, 2B/OF, Sr.

Camden Colovich, SS/2B, Sr.

Hagen Bowen, P/OF, Sr.

Conner Spindler, C/1B, Sr.

Jake Hervat, P/OF/1B, Sr.

Zander Adams, SS/2B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kaden Dean, P/OF, Soph.

Jayson Shubert, P/1B, Jr.

Ethan Garcia, C/P/3B, Jr.

Craig Hill, C/SS/2B/3B/OF, Jr.

Ethan Davies, P/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our senior class is extremely talented with the bulk of them committed to play at the next level in the 2022-2023 season. Our junior and sophomore players are right on the heels of our seniors which is making our team more competitive, there are a few that could make a push towards starting roles. As a whole, we will be very competitive and might surprise some teams with how much we’ve improved. We look to make a deep run in the state playoffs, our team is hungry.”

7. Hillcrest Huskies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Daryl Hernandez (fourth year).

2021 record: 4-14 (sixth in Region 6 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Bonneville in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2021 defense: 9 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ryder Mathis, C, Sr.

Braden Rosenhan, P, Sr.

Bryce Young, SS, Sr.

Caleb Watson, 1B, Sr.

Jeb Thomas, OF, Jr.

Josh Mullen, C/IF, Jr.

Nico Torina, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Darius Henderson, P/OF, So.

Max Warner, P, Fr.

Alex Lopez, IF, Fr.

Region 8

1. Jordan Beetdiggers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chad Fife (ninth year).

2021 record: 21-9 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2021 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Oklan Vigil, P, Sr.

Evan Atkinson, P/IF, Jr.

Kobe Carter, P, Jr.

Hunter Gatti, OF, Jr.

Cole Kershaw, 1B, Jr.

Stockton Mathis, OF, Jr.

Cade Nalder, C, Jr.

Carter Perry, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Bridger Beacham, OF, Jr.

JC Garza, Fr.

Noah Gatti, Fr.

Aaron Jensen, Fr.

Ryder Malmstrom, Soph.

Jakson Rosvall, Fr.

River Schmidt, Fr.

Kai Smith, Soph.

Ryan Upham, Sr.

Bo Williams, Soph.

Coach comment: “I have a team of hardworking, loyal, good men. It is a strong offensive team. I believe that we have what it takes to be one of the top teams in our region. My players work hard on the field as well as in school. They are upstanding young men and I could not ask to coach a better group of young men! We are excited to see where we will stand in 5A.”

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kim Nelson (26th year).

2021 record: 21-9 (first in Region 7 with a 16-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Farmington in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Billy Bird, P/1B, Jr.

Dakoda West, P/3B, Sr.

Chazz Crook, IF/P, Sr.

Tate MacGillivray, SS/P, Jr.

Dylan Gazaway, 2B/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kam Heinz, OF, Sr.

Luke Livingston, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Pitching is the stronger part of our game. Hopefully it carries us until bats warm up.”

3. Orem Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Carl Hermansen (eighth year).

2021 record: 21-12 (third in Region 7 with a 11-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 6-2 record. Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.2 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Kimmel, P, Jr.

Sawyer Slade, C, Jr.

Cohen Strickland, IF, Jr.

Easton Davies, P, Soph.

Cam Humphries, P, Jr.

Cooper Bishop, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Maddox Lamoreaux, IF, Jr.

Owen Miller, P, Soph.

Gray Sundberg, IF, Jr.

Alex Hansen, OF, Jr.

Ollie Takahashi, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We return a very good group of kids that saw very significant innings for us last year. We are still pretty young considering we only have one senior on the roster. If we can blend the experience from last season, and the newcomers can perform as expected, we should put a very competitive team on the field. Great time to be a part of Utah baseball. A ton of great teams with some phenomenal players around the state.”

4. Lehi Pioneers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jason Ingersoll (ninth year).

2021 record: 12-15 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 10-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Coach comment: “Excited to take the field.”

5. Alta Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Daron Connelly (fifth year).

2021 record: 15-12 (tied for fourth in Region 7 with a 10-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Provo in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.2 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Beeny, OF, Sr.

Bentley Crook, P/1B, Jr.

Xander Hoover, OF, Jr.

Jeremy Christensen, P, Soph.

Tyson Kelly, OF, Soph.

Logan Moeller, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Having graduated 12 players from last year’s team and sending six off to play college baseball, the Hawks are very young for 2022. This year’s group has been working extremely hard in the offseason and are looking forward to taking the field for 2022. Our focus will be on competing every time we take the field and working at improving daily. We will play hard and plan to be competitive in Region 8 for 2022.”

6. Mountain View Bruins

2022 schedule

Head coach: Beau McCoy (third year).

2021 record: 6-20 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-15 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Payson in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 3.7 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2021 defense: 9.3 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Harper Wilson, OF/P, Jr.

Tyson Hill, SS/2B/P, Jr.

Elian Tortoledo, 3B/P, Soph.

Charlie Hill, 1B/P, Soph.

Braxton Roberts, 3B/1B/P, Jr.

Zyon Johnson, OF, Jr.

David Moore, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jose Manuel, SS/P, Sr.

Jaxon Green, OF/P, Jr.

Harrison Thornock, P/C/1B, Jr.

Braiden Roberts, SS/2B, Soph.

Eli Van Cott, OF, Soph.

Jack Allen, P/C, Fr.

Coach comment: “As a coaching staff we are extremely excited to see our team take the field for spring 2022. Our young men have put in the work to go out and compete daily. We will be a young roster with only a couple of seniors. We have a ton of faith in our junior and sophomore class to step up and go showcase their skill and compete in one of the best regions in the state.”

7. Timpview Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Davis (first year).

2021 record: 0-26 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-18 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.1 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2021 defense: 17 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Isaac Raines, 3B, Jr.

Bradley Pace, P, Sr.

Tate Grames, C, Jr.

Catcher Christensen, P, Jr.

Dal Beavers, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Tyler Weed, 1B, Fr.

Breken Davis, IF, Soph.

Jordan Christensen, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Timpview hasn’t won a game in two years and hasn’t been competitive for a very long time. The baseball culture is changing now and working on competing and growing the program. We will be very young this year and looking forward to getting better and competing. The field has been renovated in the last five months for a better baseball experience.”

Region 9

1. Spanish Fork Dons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Casey Nelson (eighth year).

2021 record: 22-11 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 7-2 record. Beat Maple Mountain in 5A championship.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Easton Romero, C/RHP, Sr

Zac Dart, INF/RHP, Sr

Brody Duvall, OF/INF/RHP, Sr

Dax Bringhurst, 3B/RHP, Sr

Kade Clowrard, RHP/1B, Sr

Will Dart, SS/RHP, So

Key newcomers:



Ty Creer, OF, Sr

Mitchell Dalton, OF/RHP, Sr

Coach comment: “We lost half of our starting nine to graduation. We return a lot players with varsity experience. We have great senior leadership. We also have a group of players ready to fill in for the players we lost to graduation. If we stay healthy we should compete and put ourselves in a good position to be successful.”

2. Springville Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brad Poulsen (fourth year).

2021 record: 13-14 (fifth in Region 8 with a 8-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Brighton in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Payton Esplin, 1B, Sr.

Kade Dellamas, P, Sr.

Beau Brunson, SS, Sr.

Ryder Poulson, C, Sr.

Keko Akinoa, P/C, Sr.

Travis Gage, 2B/P, Sr.

Cashe Averett, OF, Sr.

Coy Lister, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Easton Barrett, P/OF, Soph.

Naulivou Lauaki, P/3B, Soph.

Trevin Kelly, P/OF, Jr.

Hunter Perrero, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning contributors this year that are excited to play.”

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Scott Haney (14th year).

2021 record: 24-7 (first in Region 8 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Zaylun Fenn, IF/P, Sr.

Zak Nelson, IF, Jr.

Nolan Miller, OF/P, Jr.

Sam Richards, C, Sr.

Luke DeGraffenreid, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kam Coburn, IF, Jr.

Dagen Gammell, P, Soph.

Corbin Gull, P, Soph.

Charlie Cushing, IF, Jr.

Kaleb Holman, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “Team unity is the key to our success! Good talent, but must gel to accomplish goals.”

4. Wasatch Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: MacKay Jacobsen (first year).

2021 record: 15-12 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Olympus in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Provo Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lance Moore (23rd year).

2021 record: 11-18 (sixth in Region 8 with a 5-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 18 in 5A)

2021 defense: 6.7 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Alex Martinez, C, Jr.

Keegan Gingras, SS/P, Jr.

Ty Lamb, P/3B, Jr.

Cole Frazier, P/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sam Strate, 1B, Sr.

Trapper Anderton, OF, Sr.

Aiden Opp, P, Sr.

Kampton Fuller, OF, Soph.

Drew Deucher, UTIL, Soph.

Cy Berge, 2B/SS, Fr.

Milo Rhineer, OF/1B/P, Fr.

6. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Thomas (first year).

2021 record: 23-12 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 7-3 record. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A championship.

2021 offense: 5.9 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2021 defense: 4 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Jackson Hollingshaus, OF/P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Dax DeWitt, C, Sr.

Mike Bennett, 2B, Sr.

Cooper Rollins, P/3B, Jr.

Corbin Bailey, P/IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our new coaching staff enters the season with a lot of excitement. We have a young team that is eager to prove themselves. We expect contributions from many different players. As the season goes on we see ourselves gaining the confidence and experience needed for a postseason run.”

