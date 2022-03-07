High school baseball: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new baseball coaches in 4A this year: Steve Pearson (Hurricane), Michael Davies (Logan), Trace Hansen (Mountain Crest), Justin Jensen (Ridgeline) and Ryan Neal (Sky View).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

Head coach: Reed Secrist (18th year).

2021 record: 28-4 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 7-0 record. Beat Mountain Crest in 4A championship.

2021 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.7 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Isaac Lyon, SS/P, Sr.

Luke Anderson, OF, Sr.

Sam Lindsey, OF, Jr.

Ryder Harrison, 1B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Hayden Smith, C, Soph.

Crew Secrist, SS/2B, Soph.

Jake Johnson, 3B/P, Sr.

Damon Ence 2B/OF Soph.

Ethan Anderson, P, Sr.

Drake Kelly, OF, Sr.

Logan Mendenhall, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Great group of young men, some of them have had to wait their turn because of the solid senior class we had last year but they are ready to get their time to shine. We have the ability to repeat as state champions but it will take a lot of things to go right in an already tough Region 10 not to mention the rest of 4A in Region 11.”

2. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

Head coach: Justin Abbott (third year).

2021 record: 15-12 (fifth in Region 9 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2021 defense: 5.5 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning contributors:

Trey Evans, OF, Soph.

Logan West, OF, Sr.

Brex Ten Starley, C, Jr.

Petey Soto, SS, Jr.

Ty Maynard, C, Jr.

Jayger Baldwin, OF, Jr.

Jaiven Ross, P, Jr.

Jayz Estridge, UTIL, Sr.

Zach Andrus, 1B, Sr.

Beau Sampson, P, Jr.

Tate Maynard, IF, Jr.

Tyler West, OF/P, Soph.

Aaron Morris, P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited about the young men we have in our dugout. We have a lot of contributors coming back from last season and building upon that will be key for us. We need to stay healthy, compete in every inning on both sides of the ball and play our best baseball in May.”

3. Dixie Flyers

Head coach: Danny Ipson (12th year).

2021 record: 17-13 (fourth in Region 9 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 4-3 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 14 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Malcolm Bartholomew.

GJ Erickson.

Jayden Davis.

Shea Anderson.

Dayne Thorpe.

Key newcomers:



Boston Vest.

Blake Watson.

Cayson Bell.

Coach comment: “We are excited to begin the 2022 season. We have a solid group of returnees mixed with some of our younger underclassmen who will get an opportunity to compete at the varsity level early on in the season. We have a very competitive schedule early in preseason that will hopefully prepare us for the tough Region 10 season, and propel us to have growth and success throughout the year.”

4. Desert Hills Thunder

Head coach: Kevin Cave (second year).

2021 record: 24-5 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.9 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.8 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Payton Gubler, RHP/SS, Sr.

Karson Irvin, RHP/OF, Sr.

Cole DeCastro, MIF/RHP, Jr.

Jake Bean, C, Sr.

Kyle Fox, 1B, Sr.

Taylor Mosher, RHP/UTIL, Sr.

Eric Olsen, RHP/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Landon Musgrave, LHP/OF, Jr.

Andrew Wilson, C/IF, Fr.

Cooper Cluff, OF, Soph.

Corbin Thompson, UTIL, Jr.

Coach comment: “The D-Hills lineup and pitching staff will be a 50/50 mix of strong returners and new to varsity players. The team will be looking to improve throughout the season in hopes that everything comes together by May.”

5. Pine View Panthers

Head coach: Glenn MacLellan (fifth year).

2021 record: 18-7 (third in Region 9 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Brock Roundy P/1B/OF, Sr.

Brandon Roundy, SS/P, Sr.

Luke Iverson, C/MI/P, Sr.

Ian Becker, 3B/P, Sr.

Dylan Becker, CF, Sr.

Jevin Crosby., P/1B/OF, Sr.

Brady Barney, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kyson Milne, C/MI/P, Soph.

Andrew Shakespear, 1B/OF, Soph.

Blake Stucki, 3B, Soph.

Byron Cullison, OF, Sr.

Tyson Dinsmore, MI, Jr.

Aiden Mace, P, Jr.

Preston Christiansen, C/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We look to come out and have some good competition in Region 10. The boys have a great team chemistry as they have all been playing together since they were kids. They have a work ethic and desire to help each other achieve their team goals through their individual discipline and dedication. They are a strong senior class of returning contributors (8) and have good relationships with each other and enjoy playing together. We see a lot of good things coming from these boys this year and look forward to their success.”

6. Cedar City Reds

Head coach: Shawn Alton (second year).

2021 record: 8-19 (sixth in Region 9 with a 6-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.8 rpg (No. 12 in 4A)

2021 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 18 in 4A)

Coach comment: “We’re excited and grateful to get back on the field and play ball again.”

7. Hurricane Tigers

Head coach: Steve Pearson (first year).

2021 record: 3-24 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-15 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-1 record. Eliminated by Cedar Valley in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 3.6 rpg (No. 19 in 4A).

2021 defense: 10.2 rpg (No. 20 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Josh Wright, P/OF, Sr.

Mason Schumaker, P/3B, Sr.

Grant Scholzen, SS, Jr.

Sam Johansen, OF, Jr.

Hunter Lee, P, Jr.

Tanner Pastor, 2B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Casey Robinson, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “The Hurricane Tigers are excited to have several returning starters from last season with good senior leadership. They will seek to improve on last year’s performance and in Region10. They will be hard to overlook. Coach Pearson is enthusiastic about his players and their positive energy.”

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

Head coach: Justin Jensen (first year).

2021 record: 20-8 (first in Region 11 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

Head coach: Trace Hansen (first year).

2021 record: 23-9 (second in Region 11 with a 10-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A championship.

2021 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.7 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Nathan Rowley, UTIL/P, Sr.

Andrew Nielsen, P/3B, Jr.

Kaden Deeter, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



JC Jones, 1B, Soph.

Cole Jones, P/OF, Soph.

Rilee Maddock, P, Jr.

Porter Budge, OF/P, Jr.

Coach comment: “We had very successful summer and fall seasons after losing 10 seniors and expect to be compete with all of the tough teams in 4A. A lot is going to be expected from returners Nathan Rowley, Andrew Nielsen and Kaden Deeter. Our pitching staff will be led by Rilee Maddock, Andrew Nielsen, Nathan Rowley and Cole Jones. The key to our success will be playing solid defense consistently.”

3. Bear River Bears

Head coach: Donald Hawes (12th year).

2021 record: 17-14 (third in Region 11 with a 8-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 3-3 record. Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.3 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.5 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Ashton Harrow, P/IF, Sr.

Hunter Harrow, P/OF, Sr.

Hunter Smoot, IF/P, Sr.

B Garrison Marble, C, Sr.

Jhett Roche, UTIL, Sr.

Alec Callister, UTIL, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Degan Rigby, P, Soph.

Gehrig Marble, IF/P, Soph.

Talon Marble, IF, Soph.

Ryker Jeppsen, OF/P, Jr.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

Head coach: Ryan Eborn (fourth year).

2021 record: 15-13 (fifth in Region 11 with a 6-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 15 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Ryker Ericson, C/1B/P, Sr.

Nick Bouck, MIF/P, Sr.

Abe Olson, MIF/P, Sr.

Traceson Jensen, 3B/P, Jr.

Cooper Findlay, OF, Jr.

Caden Stuart, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Zack Geertsen, 3B/1B/P, Sr.

Will Wheatley, 1B/P, Soph.

Coleman Bobb, 1B/3B, Jr.

Cade Atkinson, MIF/P, Soph.

Micah Eborn, C/MIF/P, Soph.

Jaken Petersen, OF/P, Soph.

Trent Swartz, OF/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a really young team but have good senior leadership. We should compete well this year but every game is going to take solid execution and focus.”

5. Sky View Bobcats

Head coach: Ryan Neal (first year).

2021 record: 10-16 (fourth in Region 11 with a 7-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Pine View in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 17 in 4A).

2021 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 15 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cole Lundahl, P, Sr.

Cole Waterson, OF, Sr.

Stetson Karren, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tucker Murdock, IF, Jr.

Cam Carling, C, Jr.

Bryton Williams, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “This should be a fun season for Sky View baseball. We have a lot of hard working and talented young men coming back from last year’s program. With our seniors leading the way we are just hoping to make some noise in the upcoming season.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

Head coach: Michael Davies (first year).

2021 record: 4-22 (sixth in Region 11 with a 2-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Sky View in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 3.4 rpg (No. 20 in 4A).

2021 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 16 in 4A).

