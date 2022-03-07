High school baseball: 2022 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new baseball coaches in 3A this year: Keith Carroll (Grand), Bryan Keisel (Manti), Austin Hadley (North Sanpete), Brock Mosier (Union), Alex Miles (Judge Memorial) and Chris Parliment (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 13

1. Carbon Dinos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Cicneros (ninth year).

2021 record: 24-9 (first in Region 12 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 7-2 record. Eliminated by Grantsville in 3A championship.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2021 defense: 3.9 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Rylan Hart, SS/P, Sr.

Jordan Fossat, P/IF, Sr.

Keaton Rich, P/Of, Sr.

Jacob Vasquez, C/P, Sr.

Wyatt Falk, P/IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Chet Anderson, IF, Jr.

Colton Lowe, OF, Jr.

Ridge Nelson, C/IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are very excited about the upcoming season. The summer program was very successful and this year’s returning players are determined to finish better a step better than a season ago.”

2. Richfield Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Faron Reed (sixth year).

2021 record: 18-10 (second in Region 12 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss championship.

2021 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Heston Jenson, P/SS, Sr.

Jaren Ross, P/3B/1B.

Key newcomers:



Reggie Hafen, P/SS, Soph.

Cort Moon, P, Soph.

Caleb Thalman, OF.

Coach comment: “Richfield is returning six seniors this year with a large class of sophomores and freshmen. We look forward to competing in a newly aligned region this year with strong competitors. good luck to all Utah baseball teams.”

3. Emery Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rob Smith (fifth year).

2021 record: 14-9 (third in Region 12 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Ryker Jensen, SS, Sr.

Gannon Ward, OF/P, Jr.

Oakley Alton, P/1B, Sr.

Trevin Wakefield, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Wade Stilson, UTIL, Soph.

Coach comment: “Really excited for this year. Have almost all of our pitching staff coming back and the kids have been working hard and ready to go.”

4. Canyon View Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jason Jacobsen (19th year).

2021 record: 8-20 (seventh in Region 9 with a 3-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Desert Hills in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 16 in 4A).

2021 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 19 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Holden Miller, P/IF, Sr.

Tommy English, OF/P, Sr.

Chase Calvez, SS, Sr.

Cameron Calvez, C, Soph.

Hutson Slack, 3B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Trey Jacobsen, 2B, Jr.

Ashton Arciero, 1st/P, Jr.

Trae Carrisoza, OF/P, Jr.

Jake Garrett, P, Jr.

Nick Macias, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to the start of the season. We feel like we have a good group that wants to work and get after it.”

5. Grand Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Keith Carroll (first year).

2021 record: 4-12 (fifth in Region 12 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 3A.

2021 offense: 6.8 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2021 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Cooper Tangreen, OF, Sr.

Collin Randall, IF/ P, Sr.

Ethan Holland, OF, Sr.

Jaden Nelson, OF/C, Sr.

Wyatt Miller, P/IF, Jr.

Riley Davis, IF/P, Jr.

Kyson Odonnell, IF/P, Jr.

Jaxon Carroll, OF/P, Soph.

Jason McKinney, C/IF, Soph.

Andrew Butterfield, IF/P, Soph.

Lane Berry, IF/P, Soph.

Jimmy Corbin, IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Bryce Lambros, P/IF, Soph.

Trace York, P/IF, Fr.

Tatym Bisco, IF/C, Fr.

Kalan Bowden, P/OF, Fr.

JT Dowd, OF/IF, Fr.

Ean Ellis, C/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will be a very young team. We will rely on a lot of underclassmen to fill roles at the varsity level. As a first year coach I look forward to this year as a building year for us and look forward to the future.”

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2022 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Perkins (fifth year).

2021 record: 22-9 (second in Region 13 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 5-1 record. Beat Carbon in 3A championship.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2021 defense: 5 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Blake Thomas, IF/OF, Sr.

Caleb Sullivan, OF/P, Sr.

Broc Miller, IF/P, Sr.

Jaxson George, OF/P, Sr.

Easton Casper, C/IF, Sr.

Jace Sandberg, IF/P, Jr.

Baylor Hall, IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Grantsville baseball is excited about the upcoming season. We have a good group of senior leaders and underclassmen who represent our program at a high level on and off the field. We look forward to a tough preseason schedule and competing against the teams in Region 13.

2. Morgan Trojans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jed Stuart (fourth year).

2021 record: 15-12 (third in Region 13 with a 7-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Delta in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 6 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2021 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Gage Adams, P, Sr.

Ashton Lindley, SS, Sr.

Broox McGiven, P/1B, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to getting back on the field! Our athletes have been working very hard. I feel we will be a scrappy team. We have several veteran players that will contribute to our success, as well as some young hungry athletes proving they can compete.”

3. South Summit Wildcats

2022 S\schedule

Head coach: Cooper Crystal (third year).

2021 record: 3-20 (sixth in Region 13 with a 2-14 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Morgan in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 3.6 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2021 defense: 9.5 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

4. Ben Lomond Scots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jason Miller (third year).

2021 record: 5-15 (sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Cedar in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 18 in 4A).

2021 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 17 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cameron Dodge, 1B, Sr.

Trenton Harris, SS, Sr.

Angelo Gil, UTIL, Sr.

Preston Williams,CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Williams, IF, Jr,

Manuel Fraijo, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “I am really excited to see us compete in a new region this year. I couldn’t be more proud of the work this guys have been putting in since the final out last season.”

5. Ogden Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Doyle Holt (second year).

2021 record: 0-19 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A first round play-in.

2021 offense: 2.9 rpg (No. 21 in 4A).

2021 defense: 12.3 rpg (No. 21 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Boston DeCocker, C/2B/P, Jr.

Sean Garceau, C/P/3B/OF, Jr.

Diego DeLeon, SS, Soph.

Daemian Keesler, P/1B, Jr.

Will Minkevitch, 2B/3B/OF, Soph.

Carter Rasmussen, IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ryder Rivera, OF/P, Sr.

Elioth Saenz, IF/P/OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are returning a bunch of youngsters but they played a bunch of games last season. With the addition of a couple move-ins we should be competitive all year long.”

Region 14

1. Juab Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brett Ludlow (seventh year).

2021 record: 24-4 (first in Region 14 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss semifinal.

2021 offense: 10.5 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2021 defense: 4 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Tryker Greenhalgh, C, Sr.

Porter Bowles, P/OF, Sr.

Cooper Ford, SS, Jr.

Wyatt Payton, C/DH, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jayden Topham, IF, Sr.

Jaren Sperry, P, Soph.

Cael Smith, P/IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited for another year of 3A baseball. We are returning several players from last year’s team. With that experience and several new players that should be able to step in, we should be in a great spot come May.”

2. Manti Templars

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Keisel (first year).

2021 record: 10-12 (fourth in Region 14 with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Juab in 3A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 8 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2021 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



A.J. Cox, P/IF, Sr.

Jake Tree, C, Jr.

Braxton Henningson, P/IF, So.

Britton Keisel, P, So.

Key newcomers:



Karson Parry, P/IF, Sr.

Troy Madsen, IF, Jr.

Kayson Bailey, P/IF, So.

Reggie Frischknecht, OF, So.

Coach comment: “We will be young and starting many underclassmen. With hard work and a little luck we could be pretty tough. The future of Manti baseball is bright, our kids are hungry for success and willing to put in the time and effort necessary.”

3. Union Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brock Mosier (first year).

2021 record: 16-8 (second in Region 14 with a 7-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Manti in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2021 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Kayson Marx, RHP, IF, Sr.

Maddux Russel, RHP, OF, Jr.

Kason Maycock, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kasen Huff, 3B, RHP, Jr.

Brooks Burgess, IF, RHP, So.

Zander Nielsen, RHP, IF, So.

Payton Verduzco, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “I’m excited about our group of guys. We have a collective group that love the game and opportunity to compete. Taking it one day at a time and working to get where we want to be.”

4. Delta Rabbits

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Cory Webb (10th year).

2021 record: 11-12 (third in Region 14 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Manti in 3A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7.4 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Wayland Crane, P/OF, Sr.

Josh Jackson, SS/P, Sr.

Hunter Peterson, OF, Sr.

Cody Larsen, IF/P, Sr.

Marcus Chase, IF/P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Will Skeem, OF, Jr.

Brixton Wright, IF/OF, Jr.

Cam Skeem, IF, Jr.

Cooper Nielson, C, Soph.

Dustin Lovell, UTIL, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have seven returning starters with most our pitching back. We hope to have a successful season and build off last year.”

5. North Sanpete Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Austin Hadley (first year).

2021 record: 8-17 (sixth in Region 14 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Emery in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2021 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Price, P/IF, Sr.

Kylan Taylor, P/IF, Sr.

Logan Black, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Cooper Christensen, IF, Jr.

Angel Naverrate, C/UTIL, Jr.

Andy Bailey, P/OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “I’m excited to see what this group can do. We’ve got a good mix of kids with lots of varsity experience, and a few who got a taste of what varsity was like last year. I think we’ve got the chance to build off the successes of last season and set a precedent for seasons to come.”

Region 15

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Taylor Berg (third year).

2021 record: 13-13 (second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Mountain Crest in 4A super regional.

2021 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 14 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Gabe Perkins, IF/RHP, Sr.

Tyler Easter, C, Sr.

Sam Silversmith, RHP/2B, Sr.

Dallas Larson, OF, Sr.

Patrick Swanson, RHP/UTIL, Sr.

Malik Harris, RHP/3B, Jr.

Carlos Calata, SS, Jr.

Zach Carlson, LHP/OF, Soph.

Andrew Lombana, LHP/OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Cole Jackson, 1B/RHP, Sr.

Caden Fenger, RHP/SS/C, Soph.

Matthew Odell, OF, Soph.

Castle Huggard, RHP, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about the opportunity this upcoming season and we expect to compete every time we take the field.”

2. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Alex Miles (first year).

2021 record: 21-5 (first in Region 13 with a 14-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2021 defense: 4.6 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Kyler Nilson, 3B/P, Sr.

Sam Oswald 1B/P, Sr.

Aaydan Saucedo, OF/IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Dominic Fassio, MIF/P, Fr.

Patrick Clark, OF, Jr.

Max Toner, UTIL, Jr.

Rocco Fassio, UTIL, Sr.

Owen Chastain, OF/P, Jr.

Zach Farr, IF/P/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Coming off of a region championship, we are in a position to repeat successes of the 2021 season. Our team has a great balance of fantastic leadership and young talent that will take us a long way. I’m excited to see what this group can do this season.”

3. Providence Hall Patriots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bryan Wolfley (third year).

2021 record: 12-13 (fourth in Region 13 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 7 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Rhett Wolfley, C/P, Sr.

Mitchell Steen, P/3B, Sr.

Weston Willis, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get playing this season. We had a talented group of players graduate last year, but he have a solid core of returning starters. We will be counting on our new players to step in and get up to speed quickly.”

4. American Leadership Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Johnson (fifth year).

2021 record: 10-17 (fifth in Region 14 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2021 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Braydon Johnson, P/UTIL, Sr.

Ethan Ward, C, Sr.

Jaeger Nelson, SS/P, Sr.

Daysun Cuthill, UTIL/P, Sr.

Morgan Fleenor, CF/P, Sr.

Skyler Hansen, 1B/OF, Sr.

Jayzn Hawley, OF, Sr.

Zayne Thornton, 1B/OF, Sr.

Austin Smalley, P/3B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Cameron Fenn, P, Soph.

Alec Corona, OF, Soph.

Gavyn Lazenby, UTIL, Jr.

Karsen Steele, 3B, Soph.

Cameron Resch, OF/P, Jr.

George Heywood, UTIL/P, Jr.

Coach comment: “ALA has been building a competitive team over the last few years with this year’s senior class. They are primed and ready to have a successful season with the help of some talented underclassmen support. We are ready to compete with the best 3A teams in the state this year and challenge for region and state titles.”

5. Summit Academy Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Parliment (first year).

2021 record: 7-17 (fifth in Region 13 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by American Leadership Academy in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Nate Brown, P/Inf, Jr.

Jared Hendon, SS/P, Jr.

Lance Marcotte, OF/Inf, Sr.

Colby Fox, P/OF, Sr.

Koa Sylvester, C/OF, Jr.

Ezekiel Marcotte, OF, So.

Key newcomers:



Ryder Parliment, P/1B, Jr.

Kyle Carlson, 3B/P, Sr.

Forrest Spain, 2B, Sr.

Luke Bunker, OF, Jr.

Tatum Packer, C/Inf, Jr.

Coach comment: “The upcoming Summit Academy baseball season looks promising. A young returning group combined with strong newcomers will provide Summit Academy with a solid lineup from top to bottom, as well as depth on the bench. The Bears should make some noise in 3A.”