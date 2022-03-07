High school baseball: 2022 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school baseball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new baseball coaches in 2A this year: Josh Keyes (Monticello), Kent Sullivan (Milford) and Dakota Bullock (Millard)

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

2A East

1. South Sevier Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Eric Baker (fourth year).

2021 record: 8-11 (fourth in Region 12 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Manti in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 6.2 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

2021 defense: 8 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Riley Barney, 2B/SS, Jr.

Ridge Tebbs, IF/P, Jr.

Tait Brown, 1B/P, Jr.

Emilio Miramontes, CF/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Keegon Heath, UTIL, Jr.

2. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Max Sanders (third year).

2021 record: 21-3 (first in Region 2A Central with a 9-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss championship.

2021 offense: 11.3 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2021 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Sorensen, 3B, Jr.

Easton Newman, SS/P, Jr.

Tate King, LF/DH, Sr.

Colter King, C, Jr.

Myles Bartholomew, P, Sr.

Kyler Cox, CF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Makade Zufelt, 2B, Sr.

Zach Brackett, SS/P, Jr.

Parker Sanders, 1B, Jr.

TaLund Zufelt, P, Fr.

Sutton Sorensen, P, So.

Coach comment: “We will rely more on our defense than we have in past years and try to build our pitching throughout the season. Our offense should be strong and consistent. A lot of our varsity kids are experienced, despite their age.”

3. Duchesne Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Goodliffe (fifth year).

2021 record: 13-8 (first in Region 2A North with a 8-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

4. North Sevier Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josh Robinson (sixth year).

2021 record: 13-11 (second in Region 2A Central with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Breken Mason, P, Sr.

Tayler Rasmussen, P, Sr.

Deagan Brazell, UTIL, Sr.

Kagan Beckstead, P/IF, Sr.

Ryker Frischknecht, UTIL, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kyson Bosshardt, P/IF, Jr.

Kannin Boswell, OF, Jr.

Hunter Hansen, P/UTIL, Jr.

Reilly Burr, OF, Jr.

Tyler Foote, UTIL, Jr.

Coach comment: “North Sevier is excited for the upcoming season. We have an experienced team coming back this year that is hungry to make some noise come tournament time.”

5. San Juan Broncos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jens Nielson (fourth year).

2021 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 12 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 3A .

2021 offense: 5.4 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2021 defense: 10.2 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Jace Palmer, P/CF, Sr.

Bronsen Snyder, IF/C, Sr.

Maddax Lee, IF, Sr.

Garrett Young, IF, Jr.

Jerzy Nieves, IF, Jr.

Ian Johnson, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Collin Baker P/IF/OF, Jr.

Parker Snyder, P/C, Soph.

Taylor Black, IF/DH, Soph.

Coach comment: “I am excited about the upcoming baseball season. We have all of our key contributors from last year’s team back as well as many kids with varsity experience. This years group has a great attitude and are determined to work hard and win. The mindset is different, most of these boys are bringing successful football and basketball seasons into baseball and are determined to do whatever it takes to win. We will be a tough team.”

6. North Summit Braves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Beau Morrill (second year).

2021 record: 5-10 (second in Region 2A North with a 5-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Aiden Anderson.

Wyatt Morrill.

Paxton Smith.

Tucker Pace.

Key newcomers:



Cutler Blonquist P, 3B So.

Carter McCowen P, LF So.

Easton Miller P, 2B So.

Coach comment: “We graduated seven seniors last year so we will have several new faces. We have a young new talented hungry bunch, it’s going to be a fun year.”

7. Monticello Buckaroos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (first year).

2021 record: 2-15 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by North Sevier in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 3.8 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2021 defense: 13.6 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2A West

1. Parowan Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jed Townsend (fourth year).

2021 record: 13-12 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 3-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Beaver in 2A championship.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2021 defense: 6.9 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Shaydon Benson, LHP/OF/1B, Sr.

Treven Yardley, RHP/SS/C, Sr.

Christian Bost, RHP/C, Sr.

Jace Little, RHP/IF, Sr.

Beau Millett, RHP/IF, Sr.

Dawson Robb, OF, Sr.

Connor Robison, RHP/OF, Sr.

Matt Townsend, RHP/IF, Jr.

Wyatt Hall, IF/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Millet, RHP/IF, Jr.

Hunter Johnson, RHP/IF/OF, Jr.

Porter Jackman, IF/C, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are really excited about this season, as we return all but three varsity starters after a run to the state championship game where we fell short. We have lots of experience and a deep pitching staff.

2. Enterprise Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bundy (15th year).

2021 record: 15-11 (second in Region 2A South with a 5-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Kanab in 2A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2021 defense: 6.8 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Ryland Randall, P/SS, Sr.

Davis Bracken, P/3B, Sr.

Cooper Adams, P/1B, Sr.

Keldon Peterson 2B, Sr.

Jake Sanderson, P/3B, Jr.

Karson Stauffer, P/C, Soph.

Treyson Randall, P/C/UTIL, Soph.

Brady Crouch, P/OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Case Christensen, P, Jr.

Brayden Grarden, P, Soph.

Parker Staheli, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We really only lost one full-time starter from last year, and we have all of our pitching staff returning. We also gain a couple of other solid younger arms. Hopefully they come ready to play, and it should be a fun season.”

3. Kanab Cowboys

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mason Fox (18th year).

2021 record: 14-11 (first in Region 2A South with a 6-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss semifinal.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2021 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



RJ Mognet, C, Sr.

Griffin Bone, SS/P, Soph.

Bracken McQuivey, OF/P, Sr.

Waylon White, OF, Jr.

Maddix Baird, IF/P, Soph.

Clayton Riddle, IF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jaxon Riddle, IF, Soph.

Lane Sims, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to getting the season started. We are excited to see how our team builds throughout the season and hope we will be ready to make some noise as the season moves on.”

4. Beaver Beavers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Carter (fourth year).

2021 record: 19-9 (third in Region 2A South with a 4-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 7-1 record. Beat Parowan in 2A championship.

2021 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2021 defense: 5.2 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Cobe Carter, P/MIF, Sr.

Boston Black, P.

Key newcomers:



Kutlur Matheson, P/IF.

Deegan Bailey, P/IF.

Coach comment: “Young team with a lot of potential.”

5. Millard Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dakota Bullock (first year).

2021 record: 6-16 (third in Region 2A Central with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Enterprise in 2A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

2021 defense: 10.1 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Peyton Rasmussen, P/SS, Sr.

James Stephenson, 3B/1B/P, Sr.

Morgan Wade, C, Jr.

Hunter Rhodes, P/SS, Jr.

Taylor Davies, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Chaz Ashton, 3B/1B, Jr.

Colton Hatch, OF/P, Jr.

Treyden Terry, P/2B.

Coach comment: “Really excited to get these boys going. We have a good combination of returning experience as well as some new pieces to the lineup. Our boys are excited for the challenge of being in an extremely good region. There are bound to be some growing pains with a new coaching staff, but I am excited about the culture we are working toward.”

6. Milford Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kent Sullivan (first year).

2021 record: 9-11 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 2-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Millard in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Corbin Dalton, SS/P, Sr.

Blake Barnes, CF/P, Sr.

Tayton Sullivan, 1B/P, Jr.

Trey Rose, RF/2B/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kilo Tsosie, P, Fr

Sadler Barnes, SS/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team with a lot of potential.”