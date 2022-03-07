High school softball: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are 11 new softball coaches in 5A this year: Christian Barnes (Highland), Lindsay Cunningham (Park City), Katie Meyer (Cedar Valley), Natalie Wonnacott (Cottonwood), Anthony Ricci (Hillcrest), Makenzie Simons (Payson), Lauren Spendlove (Tooele), Kristin Evans (Alta), Jeremiah Adams (Timpanogos), Avery Leckie (Maple Mountain) and Abby Wilson (Provo).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Butch Latey (13th year).

2021 record: 20-8 (first in Region 5 with a 9-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.1 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Eva Stoddard, P, Jr.

Shiloh Johnson, SS, Sr.

Athena Tongaovai, C, Soph.

Malissa Turpin, OF, Soph.

Mylie Burnes, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Claire Yates, P/2B, Fr.

Isabeau Hoff, OF, Fr.

Frankie Galeana, OF, Soph.

Abby Orem, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Lost nine seniors so will have some rebuilding to do. Good pitching, fair hitting and good defense. Lots of repetition will always solve problems.”

2. Bonneville Lakers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shelby Healy (third year).

2021 record: 11-11 (fourth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Emmaline DeGroot, P, Jr.

Brityn Buchanan, C/SS, Jr.

Kelsie Heslop, IF, Sr.

Peighton Summers, 1B, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are really excited for the upcoming season. We have a steady, consistent pitcher returning, and a lot of talented players to back her up. We have hard working girls with a ton of heart. We lost four key players, but feel like we have some girls who can step up and fill their shoes. We can’t wait to see what this season brings.”

3. Woods Cross Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Casey Plowman (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-14 (third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Salem Hills in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2021 defense: 8.7 rpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Box Elder Bees

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brian Merrill (third year).

2021 record: 12-16 (fifth in Region 5 with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.6 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kamryn Peterson, P/IF, Sr.

Sydney Stokes, OF, Jr.

Maygen-raye Kaleikini, IF, Sr.

Ashley Hammers, Pitcher, IF, Jr.

Megan Rountree, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Justy Pritchard, P/UTIL, Soph.

Stevie Checketts, IF, Soph.

Jenna Marble, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We should be competitive in most games and will play hard all year long.”

5. Northridge Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Casey Kap (fourth year).

2021 record: 3-21 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-15 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Syracuse in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2021 defense: 11.1 rpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Viewmont Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Stacie Toney (fourth year).

2021 record: 7-16 (sixth in Region 5 with a 1-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Orem in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2021 defense: 11.4 rpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Murray Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Eric Christensen (second year).

2021 record: 19-8 (first in Region 6 with a 12-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 11.9 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Oakleigh Harman, P/3B/OF, Sr.

Ellie Christensen, 2B/OF, Sr.

Makayla Roybal, P/LF, Jr.

Jazzy Vera, C, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are a very young team after graduating five seniors last year. We have four returning starters including two senior leaders in Oakleigh Harman and Ellie Christensen. We have a very talented group of incoming players that are beginning to learn our system and will be called on to contribute right away. We are excited to play a very competitive schedule and compete for another region title.”

2. East Leopards

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tony St. Hilaire (fifth year).

2021 record: 14-7 (second in Region 6 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Murray in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 10.8 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.4 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Maya Johnson, C/1B, Sr.

Izzy Shelton, SS/C/RHP, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Charlie Turner, RHP, Fr.

Coach comment: “Young, inexperienced team, we will improve all season long.”

3. Skyline Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Russ Jessop (seventh year).

2021 record: 11-16 (fifth in Region 6 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Payson in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2021 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Hailey Louder, P/OF, Jr.

Annie Teynor, UTIL, Sr.

Dani McMicken, C, Sr.

Brookelyn Bowden, IF, Sr.

Brooke Renza, 1B, Sr.

Claire Kaelin, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Hoping for some great weather and fun season.”

4. Brighton Bengals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeff Barfuss (fifth year).

2021 record: 4-17 (sixth in Region 6 with a 4-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 5A .

2021 offense: 8 rpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2021 defense: 18.3 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Olympus Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jackson White (fifth year).

2021 record: 2-16 (seventh in Region 6 with a 2-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 5A .

2021 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2021 defense: 17.6 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Rylee Rice, OF, Jr.

Sofia Conlon, C, Jr.

Hannah Gregory, Jr.

Kristina Walker, P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Eliza Johnson, Fr.

Addison Comer, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This group understands that in order to get better you have to work consistently. They also know that making plays is what is fun about softball.”

6. Park City Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lindsay Cunningham (first year).

2021 record: 6-22 (eighth in Region 8 with a 0-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by East in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 6 rpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2021 defense: 16.8 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Max Kushner, Sr.

Emylee Palominos, Sr.

Brielle Simpson, Sr.

Hannah Smoak, Sr.

Maclaren Tyrell, Sr.

Xochilt Heredia, Sr.

Amber Howard, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are a new coaching staff this year! We could not be more excited about the girls, their hustle and love for the game.”

7. Highland Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Christin Barnes (first year).

2021 record: 1-16 (eighth in Region 6 with a 1-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Park City in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2021 defense: 18.9 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Macie Christiansen, P/1B, Sr.

Ashley Going, P/1B, Jr.

Lucy Warner, 3B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Lillian Schriever, C/2B, Jr.

Ruby Meza, 2B, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are still a very young team that is learning the game. I’m optimistic on this year, I feel we have enough talent to get some wins under us to give the team the confidence they need to believe in themselves.”

Region 7

1. Tooele Buffaloes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lauren Spendlove (first year).

2021 record: 28-5 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 6-2 record. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A championship.

2021 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.5 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Payson Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Simons (first year).

2021 record: 13-12 (fourth in Region 8 with a 7-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Skyline in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Bergen Naccarato, CF, Sr.

Hailey Mangum, 3B/SS, Jr.

Cambry Partridge, 1B, Sr.

Kenli Miller, LF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Kinnley Hubbard, 1B/C, Sr.

Kaily Gull, P, Sr.

Rylee Diamond, 2B, Sr.

Alli Drake, 3B, Soph.

Lucia Jessen, C, Fr.

Peyton Staheli, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning contributors, but we also have some new comers to definitely look out for.”

3. Uintah Utes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joe Meanea (second year).

2021 record: 19-9 (second in Region 10 with a 9-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 12 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Ella Wright, IF, Sr.

Brynli Mansfield, OF, Sr.

Maurlee Luck, P, Jr.

Olivia Pope, IF/P, Jr.

Aspen Wall, IF/P, Jr.

Ari Siddoway, IF, Jr.

Savannah Lewis, OF, Jr.

Charlie Gilroy, C, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Randee Pace, OF, Soph.

Millie Gregory, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to be in 5A classification and to compete against some great teams. We have a tough nonregion schedule and our region will also be highly competitive. We are returning a great core group of players with good varsity experience.”

4. Stansbury Stallions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bridget Clinton (13th year).

2021 record: 16-11 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 11.5 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2021 defense: 6 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Maylee Didericksen, 1B/UTIL, Sr.

Madi Hicks, P/UTIL, Sr.

Tiara Jones, P/UTIL, Sr.

McKinzy Lawson, UTIL/C, Sr.

Kesiah Philpot, OF/UTIL Sr.

Kaycee Thornock, OF, Sr.

Julie Woodman, P, Sr.

Madison Stephensen, C/UTIL, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Bailey Angelo, P, Jr.

Rylan Hecker, OF/UTIL, Jr.

Kaitlyn Hicks, P/UTIL, Jr.

Brittan Morgan, UTIL, Jr.

Hadley Barrett, UTIL, Soph.

Kimberlin Davies, UTIL Soph.

Tessa Baker, UTIL, Fr.

Maris Hess, UTIL Fr.

Addyson Van Cott, UTIL

Coach comment: “We have quite a few returning starters this year. We should be very competitive and have great depth.”

5. Cedar Valley Aviators

2022 schedule

Head coach: Katie Meyer (first year).

2021 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2021 defense: 8.1 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Hillcrest Huskies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Anthony Ricci (first year).

2021 record: 12-9 (tied for third in Region 6 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2021 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Cottonwood Colts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Wonnacott (first year).

2021 record: 11-9 (tied for third in Region 6 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Bonneville in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2021 defense: 10.1 rpg (No. 21 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 8

1. Lehi Pioneers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tim Kennedy (eighth year).

2021 record: 20-11 (second in Region 7 with a 11-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Farmington in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.5 rpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.3 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kenadee Beck, C/DP, Sr.

Laynee Carter, 3B, Sr.

Jamisyn Heaton, 1B, Sr.

Grace Humes, P, Sr.

Maci Wall, SS, Sr.

Brooklyn Witlbank, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sophie Bliss, OF, Fr.

Madison Salisbury, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Lehi has six returning senior starters so we should compete, if we stay grounded and play fundamental ball.”

2. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeremiah Adams (first year).

2021 record: 13-9 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Lehi in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 8.9 rpg (No. 12 in 5A).

2021 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Lataya Brost, SS, Sr.

EmJ Hicken, P, Sr.

Alana King, C, Sr.

Breanna Mills, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kelci Gingras, P, Fr.

Kaydance Pope, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “With a good group of returning players and contributing newcomers, we should be a very competitive team.”

3. Alta Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kristin Evans (first year).

2021 record: 11-16 (tied for third in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Maple Mountain in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2021 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Saddie Gardner OF/P Sr.

Abby Southern P/IF Sr.

Adilee Dake C/IF Jr.

Jessica Harrison IF Sr.

Cosette Harrison OF Sr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for this year. After losing five key positions from last year’s graduating class we are rebuilding. Our returners are up to the task of taking anything on. This young team really works well together, and are willing to put in the work to make this a great year.”

4. Orem Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Paul Barker (fifth year).

2021 record: 18-10 (fifth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 11.2 rpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.4 rpg (No. 8 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Yzzy Watts, 1B, Sr.

Amanda Pay, C, Sr.

Calee Tomlinson, CF/P, Sr.

Alli Mickelsen, P/3B, Jr.

Madi Holdaway, 3B/DH, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Lindsay Maylett, 2B, Jr.

Hannah Maylett, RF, Fr.

Rachel Iosefo, SS, Jr.

Jayla Anderson, LF, Jr.

Krista Keele, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We will be in the mix for the top spot again.”

5. Timpview Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rachel Weiss (sixth year).

2021 record: 1-13 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 1-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Box Elder in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2021 defense: 16.4 rpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Mountain View Bruins

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mack Fieldstead (second year).

2021 record: 4-17 (tied for sixth in Region 7 with a 1-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Timpanogos in 5A second round.

2021 offense: 6 rpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2021 defense: 13 rpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Sadie Lynn, SS, Sr.

Taylor Lewis-Balzarini, C, Jr.

Sammy Jenne, 1B, Soph.

Megan Kretchmer, P, Jr.

Aubrey Yablonosky, OF, Jr.

Lilly Senema, OF, Jr.

Sadi Oaks, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ashlyn Williamson, IF, Jr.

Haley Sandgren, IF, Soph.

Hanna Carroll, IF, Jr.

Brinnli Gillman, P, Fr.

Maisey Odell, P, Fr.

Kaelyn Anderson, C/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We were so young last year, but we got older and better. We are stronger and should surprise some teams this year. We are pitching the ball better and that will help. Sadie Lynn signed with South Mountain Community College next year. Taylor Lewis-Balzarini is being recruited by several DI programs and is one of the best catchers in the state. Those two along with Sammy Jenne give us some real threats at the plate. Our region is always tough. I have so much respect for the coaches and teams it makes it fun to play.”

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Babinski (second year).

2021 record: 2-19 (sixth in Region 3 with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Westlake in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 3 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2021 defense: 17.5 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Hannah Babinski, SS/3B, Sr.

Mollie Scott, C/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to an exciting and improved season.”

Region 9

1. Spanish Fork Dons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Jarvis (third year).

2021 record: 31-1 (first in Region 8 with a 13-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 7-0 record. Beat Mountain Ridge in 5A championship.

2021 offense: 11.8 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Wasatch Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Morgan Smith (3rd year).

2021 record: 20-9 (third in Region 8 with a 9-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Mountain Ridge in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5 rpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Springville Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jill Thackeray (ninth year).

2021 record: 21-9 (second in Region 8 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Bountiful in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 10.6 rpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.2 rpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Saige Ewing, 2B/P, Sr.

Emma Liddiard, SS, Jr.

Ryann Haveron, P/1B, Soph.

Brooklynn Zajac, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We’re looking forward to the upcoming season. We lost a few key contributors to graduation, but we are excited for the returners as well as the incoming freshmen. The team has been putting in the work and we look forward to getting going.”

4. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kalab Stokes (seventh year).

2021 record: 14-13 (fifth in Region 8 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Springville in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2021 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Avery Leckie (first year).

2021 record: 9-14 (sixth in Region 8 with a 5-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A third round.

2021 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 21 in 5A)

2021 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning contributors:



Ellie Jackson, P/1B, Jr.

Jettlee Ioane, SS, Jr.

Shaylee Christensen, OF/P, Jr.

Emma Ross, C/SS, Jr.

Shyanne Christensen, 3B, Jr.

Lydia Tibbals, C/1B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Savannah Craig, P/OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “As a new coaching staff we are so excited to start the season. With change comes amazing new opportunities. We intend to set the bar high and we are optimistic for what this season holds for us.”

6. Provo Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Abby Wilson (first year).

2021 record: 3-16 (seventh in Region 8 with a 2-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Viewmont in 5A first round.

2021 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2021 defense: 15.7 rpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.