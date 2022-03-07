High school softball: 2022 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 3A this year: Cody Jensen (Emery), Jamie Phippen (Ben Lomond), Brogan Poll (Ogden) and Mandi Stefanoff (Delta).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Canyon View Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: JR Robinson (fourth year).

2021 record: 24-7 (second in Region 9 with a 12-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Tooele in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 12 rpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Coach comment: “We’re new to Region 12 and to softball in 3A. We’re entering the 2022 season knowing little about what to expect from the competition.”

2. Carbon Dinos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kirt Nunley (second year).

2021 record: 20-5 (first in Region 12 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record. Eliminated by Manti in 3A one-loss championship.

2021 offense: 12.2 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2021 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Haven Byerly. P/IF. Jr.

Makayla Scovill. OF/IF/P. Jr.

Molly Horsley. 1B. Sr.

Stevie Oman. OF/IF. Sr.

Gia Bruno. C. Sr.

Tenley Madsen. P/IF. Sr.

Key newcomers:



Maddix Whiteside, OF/IF, Sr.

Gabby Vasquez, C/IF, Jr.

Reese Ardohain, OF, Jr.

Brielle Sandoval, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Carbon lost some talented seniors from last year’s team. However, Carbon has a lot of girls who are returning that have a lot of varsity experience. We were Region 12 champs and finished third in state in 2021. That is the best a Carbon Dinos softball team has done since the early ’90s. I believe we have the talent to once again compete in 3A this season. With the experience that we have returning, I feel that falls into our favor. Most of the girls play a lot of travel ball during the summer and fall. This makes a huge difference when high school softball comes around in the spring. I am happy that a lot of my team is able to experience playing time during the travel ball season.

One of the downfalls of this year’s Carbon Dinos softball team is, we have less depth than what we had last year. This will hurt come state time. I am excited and can’t wait to see what these young talented ladies can do in 2022.”

3. Emery Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Cody Jensen (1st year).

2021 record: 18-11 (third in Region 12 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Grand in 3A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Madisyn Childs, P/1B, Sr.

Cambrie Jensen, P/2B, Sr.

Tylee Norton, C, Sr.

Brynlei Luke, OF, Sr.

Taija Olsen, IF/OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Lots of talented players should be able to compete, the girls we have are willing to work hard. Looking forward to a great season.”

4. Grand Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brook Shumway (ninth year).

2021 record: 20-7 (second in Region 12 with a 8-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss semifinal.

2021 offense: 9 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2021 defense: 3.8 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Paige Shumway, P/SS, Sr.

Lexi Carroll, C, Sr.

Lainey Bohannon, 1B, Sr.

Hallie Packard, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Rhi Hren, OF, Soph.

Ali Jones, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We lost a great core of seniors last year, but have some seniors with experience. We will have to rely on some freshman and sophomores to fill in some key positions, so we will be young.”

5. Richfield Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Janell Johansen (second year).

2021 record: 7-22 (tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Delta in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2021 defense: 14.2 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Sydney Knutson, SS, Sr.

McKadee Blackner, OF, Sr.

KyLee Andersen, C, Sr.

Echo Pallesen, 3B, Jr.

Emjay Rollins, 2B, Jr.

Skye McKinlay, SS/P, Soph.

Audrey Stewart, SS/C, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Abbee Albrecht, P, Fr.

Macie Barton, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “This year we have depth in our pitchers. While they are young, they are strong. I’m excited to watch our program improve throughout all positions. I think we are going to have a pretty good season this year.”

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tony Cloward (third year).

2021 record: 19-6 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 5-0 record. Beat Manti in 3A championship.

2021 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2021 defense: 3.1 rpg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Mckenzie Allen, SS, Jr.

Ellie Thomas, CF, Jr.

Chloe Bytheway, P, Jr.

Addison Butler, C, Jr.

Miyah Fields, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sophia Crosby, IF/P, Jr.

Madelyn Lee, OF, Sr.

Madison Bolinder, IF, Jr.

Jayden Powell, P, Jr.

Avery Lee, OF/P, So.

Ryley Youngberg, P, So.

Coach comment: “Grantsville will be a young team this year after graduating nine seniors off of last year’s state championship team. A strong junior class with a lot of varsity experience and a fabulous coaching staff will keep us competitive. If a few newcomers step up, it could be another special season. This team loves to work hard and shines on the biggest stages.”

2. Morgan Trojans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Billy Peterson (sixth year).

2021 record: 13-13 (third in Region 13 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 10.8 rpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2021 defense: 9 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Tess Polad, CF, Jr.

Haylee Pickrell, 2B, Sr.

Viana Johnson, 1B, Sr..

Elena Birkeland, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kaiya Peterson, SS, Fr.

Lexi Hardman, 3B, Fr.

Callie Averett, P, Fr.

Eva Birkeland, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will have some good young talent to complement the few older girls this year. We are excited to get these girls on the field.”

3. South Summit Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Cody Bowen (16th year).

2021 record: 23-4 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 13.8 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2021 defense: 4.3 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Indee Jones, P/IF, Sr.

Maleah Bowen, P/OF, Sr.

Averie Snyder, IF, Sr.

Ellie Reidhead, IF, Sr.

Emma Olson, OF, Sr.

Kamryn Chandler, OF/1B, Sr.

Alyssa Sargent, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brooklyn Peacock. IF, Soph.

Brittney Blazzard, IF/ OF, Jr.

Adrie Fitzgerald, P/IF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited about our upcoming season. We are returning seven starters from our team last year and will have an experienced group. Looking forward to a great year.

4. Ogden Tigers

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Brogan Poll (first year).

2021 record: 3-15 (fifth in Region 10 with a 3-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Hurricane in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 17 in 4A).

2021 defense: 16.2 rpg (No. 19 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Trinity Probasco, C/IF, Sr.

Ellie Martinez, C/IF, Soph.

Gillian Deichmann, P/IF, Jr.

Heidi Vogel, IF, Sr.

Adrianna Martinez, UTIL, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Autumn Duncan, OF, Jr.

Chely DeLeon, UTIL, Fr.

Abbey Thompson, P/IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Coming in as the new head coach, I have found that the girls on the team are very hard working, and they want to continue to progress and learn every time they step into practice. The region is going to have some of its challenges, but I feel confident that Ogden High is ready to prove itself as a competitive team again. I am shooting for placing top four in the region. The girls are bought in, and we have some tough games for the preseason to get us ready. I am excited for the season to start, and showcase the hard work that is being put in. I really feel that Ogden High will surprise some teams. We have great leadership from the upperclassmen down.

5. Ben Lomond Scots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jamie Phippen (first year).

2021 record: 2-14 (sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Cedar Valley in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 20 in 4A).

2021 defense: 20.7 rpg (No. 20 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Marley McMillen, C/IF, Jr.

Dorothy Jenson, SS/OF, Soph.

Dawnavin Frye, P/IF, Jr.

Anahi Flores, OF

Key newcomers:



Elliot Hauser, OF/SS, Fr.

Aleia Huff, P/IF, Fr.

Sophie Peterson, C/IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of changes at Ben Lomond, we have a new coaching staff and a beautiful new field. We are very excited to get the season started and feel like we can have a productive and fun season.”

Region 14

1. Manti Templars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Susan Hatch (18th year).

2021 record: 28-4 (first in Region 14 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Grantsville in 3A championship.

2021 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.2 rpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Tiffany Hermansen, P, Sr.

Ashley Rasmussen, 1B/P, Sr.

Hadden Taylor, C, Sr.

Katelyn Crouch, OF, Sr.

Madison Scottorn, 2B

Coach comment: “With a strong classification, Manti has a lot of work ahead of them in hopes to finishing strong at the end of the season. Several players will need to step into leadership roles in helping younger teammates fill positions from last year.”

2. Juab Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Melinda Matheson (third year).

2021 record: 13-16 (fourth in Region 14 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Emery in 3A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 7.2 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

2021 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Coach comment: “Excited for this season. Juab has six seasoned returning seniors that includes a tough pitching staff and a lot of talented new athletes.”

3. North Sanpete Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Landon Bailey (fifth year).

2021 record: 15-11 (second in Region 14 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 9.2 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

2021 defense: 5.9 rpg (No. 6 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Heather Howarth, P/IF, Sr.

Jada Bailey, OF, Sr.

Lucy Oldroyd, IF, Jr.

Bree Allred, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Emily Strait, OF, Jr.

Tyler Jo Miramontes, OF, Jr.

Madyson Steadman, IF, Soph.

Paeton Johnson, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “As usual, there are some very talented and competitive teams in 3A. We will be young this year with only two returning seniors. We are lucky to have some very capable younger players that we will need to grow and contribute if we are going to compete. We are extremely excited for the snow to melt and to start playing. If we work hard and keep improving we hope to be playing our best ball in May.”

4. Union Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Evah Taylor (seventh year).

2021 record: 11-16 (third in Region 14 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Juab in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2021 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Allie Earl, P, Sr.

Parker Labrum, C/3B, Sr.

London Lamb, P, Jr.

Jaden Yazzie, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jaslyn Hall, IF, Soph.

Raegan Smart, OF, Fr.

Kylie Crapo, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Lot of positive things happening in our program. We have upper class experience to help lead the team. Also have some new young talent that will make big impact on the program.”

5. Delta Rabbits

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mandi Stefanoff (first year).

2021 record: 11-14 (fifth in Region 14 with a 4-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Emery in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2021 defense: 11.3 ppg (No. 12 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 15

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josh Pike (third year).

2021 record: 3-13 (sixth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by North Sanpete in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2021 defense: 12.1 rpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Providence Hall Patriots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Linda Johansen (second year).

2021 record: 11-12 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Carbon in 3A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2021 defense: 11.2 rpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Zoey Huntley, CF/UTIL, Sr.

Tristyn Lenz, UTIL, Soph.

Kaylee Hi-Fong, P/OF, Soph.

Grace Willis, OF, Sr.

Emerson Anderson, C/OF, Soph.

Elizabeth Brinkerhoff, CF/UTIL, Sr.

Abigale Aiello, P, Sr.

Madelynne Alton, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Madelyn Johnson, SS/C, Fr.

Alysa Marcek, C, Fr.

Brook Warmoth, OF, Fr.

Hailey Lenz, UTIL, Fr.

Ireland Anderson, OF, Fr.

Maddy Garcia, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for a successful and fun-filled season. We have a great team full of exceptional talent. We have no dough that these girls are going to bring pride to their school.”

3. American Leadership Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Corey Edwards (fifth year).

2021 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 14 with an 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 3A .

2021 offense: 4.8 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2021 defense: 14.7 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Summit Academy Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tabby Jones (second year).

2021 record: 3-14 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Juab in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2021 defense: 15.5 rpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022 schedule

Head coach: David Montoya (3rd year).

2021 record: 1-16 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Did Not Participate in 4A.

2021 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 19 in 4A).

2021 defense: 21.2 rpg (No. 21 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Averi Buchanan, SS/P, Sr.

Caitlyn Bath, C/2B, Sr.

Kam Guest, OF, Sr.

Shay Johnson, SS, Jr.

Lilly Cruz, 3B/OF, Jr.

Kate Griffis, 2B/OF, Jr.

Alliya Mier, C/1B, Soph.

Key newcomers:



“We have a few incoming freshmen and other upperclassmen that will contribute tremendously this year.”

Coach comment: “Commitment is key this year. We have changed the style of coaching a bit and have become more organized all around. Our successful season will be determined by the players level of commitment.”

