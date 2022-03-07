High school softball: 2022 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new softball coaches in 2A this year: Troy Gifford (Rockwell), Kyle Grant (Duchesne), Sara Ellsworth (Gunnison Valley), Mike Bowers (San Juan), Dallen Bradshaw (Beaver), Tyler McMullin (Milford) and Shelby Bartlett (Parowan).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

2A North

1. Altamont Longhorns

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shane Long (2nd year).

2021 record: 14-7 (second in Region 2A North with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Gunnison in 2A one-loss semifinal.

2021 offense: 12 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2021 defense: 8.8 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Abbie Long, IF, Sr.

Oakley Foy, P, Sr.

Tanisha Wersma, C, Sr.

Sidney Alred, OF, Sr.

Kinley Duncan, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Reagen Miles, 3B, Fr.

Rylee Alen, 2B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We should have another winning season. We have a strong senior class coming back and a few freshmen coming in to be big impact players.”

2. Draper APA Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Renee Fagg (first year).

First year participating.

3. Rockwell Marshals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Troy Gifford (first year).

Did not participate last year.

4. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kathy Howa (29th year).

2021 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 2A North with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by UMA-Hill Field in 2A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2021 defense: 16.5 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Vika Feletoa, C Jr.

Laney Agulair, 2B, Sr.

Jezzie Sammons, 1B, Sr.

Deji Shirkey, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Emma Hare, P, Fr.

Coach comment: New team and rebuilding.

5. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joseph Sutton (fourth year).

2021 record: 2-8 (fourth in Region 2A North with a 2-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Piute in 2A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 6.1 rpg (No. 16 in 2A).

2021 defense: 16.8 rpg (No. 14 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: TBD.

2021 record: 1-10 (sixth in Region 2A North with a 0-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Millard in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 4.3 rpg (No. 17 in 2A).

2021 defense: 16.3 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2A Central

1. Duchesne Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (first year).

2021 record: 20-9 (first in Region 2A North with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Parowan in 2A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 12 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kelsey Grant, P/SS, Jr.

Lexi Morlan, C/IF, Jr.

Josilynn Farnsworth, CF, Sr.

Hallie Nielsen, 2B/ OF, Sr.

Jaelee Farnsworth, OF, Soph.

Grace Davis, SS/3B, Sr.

Kaydence Crum, 3B/ P, Soph.

Lexi Young, 1B, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Chezney Farnsworth, P/ UTIL, Fr.

Amberlee Skewes, OF, Jr.

Sammy Skewes, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get the season going. We have a core group of girls coming back and look to improve on the success from last season. We are in a very competitive region and know that it will be tough to compete for a region championship. We look forward to competing against the other top teams in 2A.

2. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sara Ellsworth (first year).

2021 record: 18-10 (first in Region 2A Central with a 8-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Altamont in 2A one-loss quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 11.3 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kennedi Knudsen, P, Sr.

Raven Pickett, 3B, Sr.

Hadlee McDonald, OF/IF, Sr.

JaKelle Sorenson, OF, Jr.

Bentlee King, 1B/OF, Jr.

Rilee Dyreng, SS, Jr.

Lexee Keisel, P/IF, Jr.

Robyn Christiansen, P/1B, Soph.

Addi Sylvester, P/1B, Soph.

Maggie Bartholomew, C/OF, Soph.

Halle Pollock, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Maile Ha’O, C, Fr.

Khora Marker, 2B/OF, Fr.

Kylie Peterson, OF, Fr.

Erica Higham, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Very athletic group of girls. Eight returning varsity players — excited for 2022 season.”

3. South Sevier Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Aubrey Lindsay (third year).

2021 record: 1-17 (sixth in Region 12 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 3A .

2021 offense: 3.9 rpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2021 defense: 13.9 rpg (No. 15 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. San Juan Broncos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mike Bowers (1st year).

2021 record: 4-15 (tied for fourth in Region 12 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Providence Hall in 3A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 5.8 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2021 defense: 13.6 rpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Hallie Palmer, 1B, Sr.

Bailey Brown, OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



”Trinity Whatcott is a pitcher that has worked hard this offseason. Trinity is a sophomore.”

Coach comment: “Our focus is to build a strong-willed team that understands what it takes to be a success on and off the field of play. We want to return the program to powerhouse status similar to when coach Craig Swenson was at the helm.”

5. North Sevier Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kalie Frischknecht (second year).

2021 record: 11-11 (third in Region 2A Central with a 3-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Parowan in 2A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

2021 defense: 10 rpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning contributors:

Jacy Crane, P/IF, Jr.

MacKenzie Brown, OF, Sr.

Laynee Nielsen, C, Sr.

Kamryn Pierce, SS/P, Jr.

Sydnie Henrie, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kendyl Brazell, IF, Soph.

Paisley Roberts, C/IF, Soph.

Kailey Page, IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited for this upcoming season. We have a lot of girls returning from last year, who have a lot of varsity experience.”

6. North Summit Braves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Britney Vernon (second year).

2021 record: 4-19 (third in Region 2A North with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2021 defense: 17.9 rpg (No. 16 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Hallie Judd, P/IF, Sr.

Caleese Tomaiko, P/IF, Jr.

Makell Hamilton, P/IF, Jr.

Taylee Kinnear, IF, Jr.

Elyse Giauque, IF, Jr.

Shea Christensen, C, Soph.

Kennedy Bailey, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Jaidyn Kinnear, P/OF, Fr.

Sydney Kinnear, C/OF/IF, Fr.

Savannah Windhorst, IF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team, but I am excited for what they will accomplish this year.”

7. Wayne Badgers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dan Taylor (third year).

2021 record: 3-12 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 1-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by North Sevier in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 7 in 2A).

2021 defense: 17.6 rpg (No. 15 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

8. Piute Thunderbirds

2022 Schedule

Head coach: James Barney (fourth year).

2021 record: 5-14 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 2-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Parowan in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 7 rpg (No. 15 in 2A).

2021 defense: 15.1 rpg (No. 10 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Emma Jensen, P/3B, Sr.

Hannah Wittwer, C/SS, Sr.

Taylor Leyland, SS/OF, Sr.

Stormee Barnson, P/2B, Sr.

Evelyn Coronado, OF/3B, Sr.

Ashten Jensen, C/1B, Sr.

Taylor Gleave, P/UTIL, Jr.

Cooper Fautin, CF/SS, Jr.

Vallee Northington, RF/DH, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Amy Morgan, SS/P, Fr.

Kameren Gaylor, C, Fr.

Jaqueline (Jacki) Nunez, P/1B, Fr.

Leila Barney, 3B/P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are extremely excited for this year. We have a lot of great players coming back, and we have a strong group of freshmen coming in. We are expecting to be very competitive this year, and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing some really great teams.”

2A South

1. Enterprise Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Katye Jones (fourth year).

2021 record: 20-8 (first in Region 2A South with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 5-0 record. Beat Beaver in 2A championship.

2021 offense: 10.6 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2021 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



“We almost have our whole team returning this year. We only lost one senior and we have a number of freshman coming in.”

Key newcomers:



“We think we have some talented freshman players, and we hope they will put some pressure on the upper classmen as no position is guaranteed.”

Coach comment: “We will need to work hard again this year to be back in the state tournament. We have a tough schedule this year, playing teams from Region 10 and a couple good 6A teams. Our pitchers will need to keep the ball out of the middle of the plate and keep hitters off balance. If we can get are hits strung together and play good defense we should have a good shot at the championship game.”

2. Beaver Beavers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dallen Bradshaw (first year).

2021 record: 17-9 (second in Region 2A South with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Enterprise in 2A championship.

2021 offense: 11 rpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7.3 rpg (No. 5 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Millard Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Blaine Burraston (second year).

2021 record: 11-14 (second in Region 2A Central with a 5-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Altamont in 2A one-loss third round.

2021 offense: 9.1 rpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Shaylee Burraston, P, Sr.

Darion Maxfield, SS, Sr.

Lillie Reid, IF/OF, Sr.

Aubree Lunt, 1B, Sr.

Jaydee Cain, 3B, Jr.

Maddie Stephenson, OF, Jr.

Hailey Flynn, OF, Soph.

Halle Warner, C, Soph.

Kadi Dearden, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “There are a large number of teams with lots of great returning starters this year. Should be a fun year.”

4. Parowan Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shelby Bartlett (first year).

2021 record: 18-9 (third in Region 2A South with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record. Eliminated by Beaver in 2A one-loss championship.

2021 offense: 9.9 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

2021 defense: 5.7 rpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Madison Adams, P, Soph.

Kynlee Rowley, 2B, Sr.

Layni WIlliams, 3B, Soph.

Katlynn Matheson, C, Jr.

Coach comment: “We return a lot of our starters from last season, as well as adding some new talent this year. We will face some tough competition in our regular season and look forward to competing in each game we play.”

5. Kanab Cowboys

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kevin Orton (seventh year).

2021 record: 6-16 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Altamont in 2A one-loss second round.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 13 in 2A).

2021 defense: 11.6 rpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kati Riddle, IF, Sr.

Rylie Staton, IF, Sr.

Jaidyn Rosser, OF, Sr.

Harley Riggins, OF, Sr.

Krystal Martinez, IF, Sr.

Jessie Reidhead, IN/OF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tawvoots Spute, IF/OF, Jr.

Sage Brown, IF, Soph.

Allie Riddle, IF, Soph.

Payton Eddy, IF/OF, Soph.

Beka Rogers, IF, Soph.

Aparri Avant, IF/OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a good mix of experience and youth. We will look for younger athletes to help us compete. We have a good schedule with quality opponents that will test us. We hope to be playing good softball by the time the playoffs start. It should be a good season.”

6. Milford Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tyler McMullin (first year).

2021 record: 6-11 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Wayne in 2A one-loss first round.

2021 offense: 10.2 rpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2021 defense: 16.3 rpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Courtney McDermott, P, Jr.

Presley Willden, P/C/3B

Marley Wunderlich, OF

Key newcomers:



Kloee Dotson, C, Fr.

Serena Sedillo, OF, Sr.

Paige Hardy, UTIL, Sr.

Hadley Griffiths, SS/CF, Fr.

Paisley Florence, 2B, Fr.

Coach comment: “Excited for the upcoming softball season after being the head coach of the baseball team for 12 years I’m excited for the switch. We have a few core pieces returning from last year and have an exciting freshman class coming in this year. We’re going to be young but we’re gonna work hard, play defense and try to put ourselves in positions to win games.”

7. Panguitch Bobcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Holman (seventh year).

2021 record: 1-13 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 2A .

2021 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 14 in 2A).

2021 defense: 18.3 rpg (No. 17 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kambree Howell, C, Sr.

Abbee Holman, P/SS, Sr.

DJ Henrie, 3B, Jr.

Kenli Hatch. P, Soph.

Sam Peterson, UTIL, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Kadee Harland, C/OF, Fr.

Hailey Yardley, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Really excited about this season with the return of most of our starters and a great freshman group coming in.”

