3 keys in BYU women’s 59-52 win over Portland in WCC semifinals

It wasn’t easy, but No. 15-ranked and No. 1-seeded BYU (26-2) defeated No. 4 Portland 59-52 in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament Monday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars will play in the championship game Tuesday afternoon.
Here are three keys from the game:
- BYU trailed 46-42 with a little less than six minutes remaining when it went on a 10-0 run, including 3-pointers by Tegan Graham and Maria Albiero. During the final 46 seconds, BYU hit seven of eight free throws to seal the victory.
- BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales scored a game-high 20 points, and Paisley Harding added 14.
- Graham recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists.