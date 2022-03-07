Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Tegan Graham does a little of everything to help No. 15 BYU edge Portland, advance to WCC title game

While the top-seeded Cougars had outscored their opponents by 23.7 points per game during the season, they trailed No. 4 Portland 46-42 with less than six minutes remaining

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 7, 2022 7:25 p.m. MST
SHARE Tegan Graham does a little of everything to help No. 15 BYU edge Portland, advance to WCC title game
merlin_2913586.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and BYU Cougars guard Tegan Graham (10) celebrate making it to the final round of the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals after beating the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — On the day that the BYU women’s basketball team received its highest Associated Press poll ranking in school history — No. 15 — the Cougars found themselves embroiled in a tough, physical game in the West Coast Conference semifinals Monday afternoon.

While the top-seeded Cougars had outscored their opponents by 23.7 points per game during the season, they trailed No. 4 Portland 46-42 with less than six minutes remaining. 

But BYU proved it can win close, pressure-packed games, too. 

Cougar senior Tegan Graham, who had been struggling with her shot in the game, buried a crucial 3-pointer with 5:31 left that jumpstarted a decisive 10-0 run, which was capped by another 3-pointer by Maria Albiero. 

From there, the Cougars hit seven of eight free throws over the final 46.7 seconds and hung on for a 59-52 victory over the Pilots — avenging the only WCC loss that BYU had suffered this season. 

“I like games like this. I’m a shooter,” Graham said. “Shooters shoot. I didn’t shoot that well tonight. But I have confidence in myself and I know my team does. I just got a good look at it and it felt good. I let it fly and made it. It was fun.”

“She hit that 3, and it took a little bit of momentum,” said coach Jeff Judkins. “She’s energetic and she’s confident as heck. She came down and she was open and she didn’t hesitate. And she took it. That’s how she’s been since I’ve coached her for two years. That rubs off on other players. We missed a lot of shots tonight that we usually don’t miss. … That’s what I love about this team, and Tegan especially. She loves pressure. She loves it. That was one of the biggest plays of the game, no question.”

merlin_2913598.jpg

BYU Cougars celebrate making it to the final round of the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament after beating the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 11
merlin_2913604.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Tegan Graham (10) moves BYU to the final game slot on the bracket after beating the Portland Pilots in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 11
merlin_2913602.jpg

BYU Cougars center Sara Hamson (22) and Portland Pilots forward Liana Kaitu’u (23) reach for the rebound in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 11
merlin_2913596.jpg

BYU Cougars women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins talks to his team during a timeout as the BYU Cougars play the Portland Pilots in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 11
merlin_2913594.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Tegan Graham (10) moves around Portland Pilots forward Liana Kaitu’u (23) in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 11
merlin_2913592.jpg

Portland Pilots guard Maisie Burnham (24), BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12), BYU Cougars guard Tegan Graham (10) and Portland Pilots forward Lucy Cochrane (30) fight for the ball in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 11
merlin_2913590.jpg

BYU Cougars women’s basketball coach Jeff Judkins hugs BYU Cougars guard Maria Albiero (5) after BYU beat the Portland Pilots in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 11
merlin_2913588.jpg

BYU Cougars center Sara Hamson (22) blocks a shot by Portland Pilots forward Liana Kaitu’u (23) in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 11
BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) passes the ball in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) passes the ball in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals against the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 11
merlin_2913536.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) and Portland Pilots forward Lucy Cochrane (30) watch the ball after Cochrane blocked Harding’s shot in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 11
merlin_2913600.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Tegan Graham (10) grabs the ball as Portland Pilots forward Keeley Frawley (4) guards her in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 11
merlin_2913598.jpg
merlin_2913604.jpg
merlin_2913602.jpg
merlin_2913596.jpg
merlin_2913594.jpg
merlin_2913592.jpg
merlin_2913590.jpg
merlin_2913588.jpg
BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding (13) passes the ball in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
merlin_2913536.jpg
merlin_2913600.jpg

Graham finished with a double-double — 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists and two blocks. 

Not only that, but she drew a tough defensive assignment on Portland’s Alex Fowler, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. 

“It’s one of the best defensive games I’ve ever seen from Tegan,” Judkins said. “Fowler’s a really good player.  She did a good job trying to stop her. She made things difficult for her. … It was a good team effort. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Fowler shot just 5 of 17 from the floor.

With the win, BYU (26-2) advanced to the WCC Tournament championship game Tuesday (2 p.m., MST, ESPNU) against No. 2 seeded Gonzaga. The Cougars swept the Zags during the regular season. 

Against Portland, WCC Player of the Year Shaylee Gonzales scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds. Paisley Harding added 14 points. 

This was the matchup BYU wanted in the semifinals after it lost to the Pilots 75-64 at Portland on Feb. 3. 

“We definitely wanted to play Portland because they beat us. It feels really good to go and and win that game,” Gonzales said. “We knew that they would press us hard and we had the mentality that we had to overcome that. We did a great job at that.”

Related

The Pilots, who pressed and played a matchup zone, gave the Cougars all they wanted. 

“Their press definitely gives us a lot of trouble,” Gonzales said. “When they press us, we get sped up and our offense gets a little bit stagnant. I feel like we did a good job of being composed and slowing it down to break it.”

Portland’s Maisie Burham scored a team-high 17 points and Lucy Cochrane had 12 points and eight blocks. 

“Portland played really well. They were very physical, very active,” Judkins said. “They went to a matchup zone, which we’ve not seen all year. It was nice that we finally figured it out. … You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”

BYU led 31-30 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, the two teams were tied at 40 apiece. For the game, the Cougars shot 35% and the Pilots shot 32%. 

But BYU hit big shots down the stretch, like Albiero’s late 3 with 2:19 remaining.

“Maria had to bring the ball up on the press. She did a great job with that,” Judkins said. “When she hit that 3, what it made me feel as a coach was all the many times watching her in the Annex shooting and shooting and shooting. When the biggest moment came, she was ready and she took it. When she hit it, in my heart I said, ‘All that hard work paid off.’”

Over the final several minutes of the game, Gonzales credited her team’s demeanor. 

“We were composed,” she said.

Because the Cougars had earned a triple-bye to the semifinals, they hadn’t played a game in more than a week. They don’t practice on Sundays as per school policy, then they arrived at Orleans Arena at 7:30 a.m. Monday for a shootaround. It took BYU a little while to settle in, Judkins said. 

“We missed some good looks that we usually knock in. I told these girls, and they took it to heart — defense wins championships because there are some nights the ball doesn’t go in,” he said. “You have to defend and we did that. They scored but we made them work for every single basket. That’s how this team knows how to win. They do whatever it takes for us to win.”

Graham was emblematic of that winning attitude Monday. 

“Tegan does a lot of things for this team. Scoring is part of it. She’s a great passer. Tonight, she rebounded. She had to. Fowler was inside a lot and she had to box her out,” Judkins said. “Tonight, she took the challenge at heart (defending Fowler). She took a lot of pressure with the press. She took the ball out and that’s pressure. But she enjoys it. She knows she missed some shots that she usually doesn’t miss. But she’s not afraid to take it. That’s where maturity comes in, being a five-year senior. She’s a joy to coach.”

Now the Cougars are one win away from a WCC Tournament title — and, perhaps, a top-16 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU baseball’s series against Oklahoma State won’t be played in Utah
No. 15 BYU women’s basketball team gets rematch with Gonzaga for WCC Tournament championship
The Cougars opened the second week of spring practices with some physical play
American gymnasts can have Elite and NCAA careers simultaneously. Here’s how
Where are BYU and Utah seeded in the latest women’s basketball bracketology?
3 keys in BYU women’s 59-52 win over Portland in WCC semifinals