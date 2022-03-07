This former Utah Ute is already one of the top names in the transfer portal

The college basketball season has just started reaching its high point, but with the constant nature of the transfer portal, there are already players who are looking for greener pastures for next season.

Ahead of the anticipated deluge of players who will enter the portal as teams’ seasons end over the next month, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently ranked the top 20 players who are in the portal, and one who recently left the Utah Runnin’ Utes is on the list.

That would be big man Dusan Mahorcic, whom Borzello has ranked No. 14 on his list. Mahorcic, fans may readily remember, was suspended by the Utes on Jan. 29 for violating team rules (no details have been given), and then on Feb. 12, the team announced he is no longer with the program.

Mahorcic wound up playing just 13 games after transferring from Illinois State last offseason.

“The Serbia native was productive in 2020-21 at Illinois State, averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds before entering the portal late and committing to Utah,” Borzello wrote of Mahorcic.

“He put up 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 13 games with the Utes in 2021-22.”

Former Georgetown forward Tre King and former Texas forward Jaylon Tyson are the top two players on Borzello’s list, although both have already committed to play elsewhere (King at Iowa State and Tyson at Texas Tech).

No. 3, and the top uncommitted player on Borzello’s list, is former Iowa State guard Blake Hinson.

