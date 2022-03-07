Parents in Poland left their baby strollers at a train station for mothers fleeing Ukraine

Parents in Poland decided to leave their baby strollers at railroad stations for the Ukrainian mothers fleeing the war with their babies and newborns.

What’s happening: Per Yahoo! News, baby strollers with blankets are lined up at a train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.



Arecent viral photo shows at least seven strollers on the train station platform, which were left by Polish mothers looking to help Ukrainian mothers who are fleeing Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

AMAZING. ❤️ Polish mothers left strollers at the main train station for Ukrainian Moms who may need them when they arrive to Poland with their kids. This is what it's all about. (via Francesco Malavolta) #Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/yGHJ3I7TqU — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) March 7, 2022

Context: Mothers and children boarded evacuation trains to Poland as their husbands stayed behind to defend Ukraine, per The New York Times.

The bigger picture: More than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, the United Nations announced Monday.

