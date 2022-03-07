Facebook Twitter
Parents in Poland left their baby strollers at a train station for mothers fleeing Ukraine

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 7, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
Strollers for refugees in Medyka, Poland.

Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Francesco Malavolta, Associated Press

Parents in Poland decided to leave their baby strollers at railroad stations for the Ukrainian mothers fleeing the war with their babies and newborns.

What’s happening: Per Yahoo! News, baby strollers with blankets are lined up at a train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.

  • Arecent viral photo shows at least seven strollers on the train station platform, which were left by Polish mothers looking to help Ukrainian mothers who are fleeing Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

Context: Mothers and children boarded evacuation trains to Poland as their husbands stayed behind to defend Ukraine, per The New York Times.

The bigger picture: More than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, the United Nations announced Monday.

