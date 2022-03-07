Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters.

Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities shared some other predicted details about the new model:



Mass production to likely start in March 2022.

The storage options would be 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB.

The casing options are white, black and red.

Additionally, Kuo mentioned that the estimated shipments are predicted to be 25 to 30 million.

What they’re saying: CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said that Apple may attract price-sensitive consumers if the SE 3 is relatively cheap, like other SE models.



“It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said, per the report. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone ecosystem that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.”

Flashback: The original SE was released in 2016 as an entry-level option, priced at $399 compared to the $649 iPhone 6s model, according to The Verge. The next SE model was released four years later.

What else: The tech company is also expected to launch a new iPad Air, a redesigned MacBook Air and a Mac Mini.