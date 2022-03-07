Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 7, 2022 
Apple will launch a new low-cost 5G phone — the iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to announce the new SE 3 that is compatible with 5G

 March 7, 2022 12:06 p.m. MST
An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple is expected to announce the new SE 3 that is compatible with 5G.

Kathy Willens, Associated Press

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost version of its iPhone SE, compatible with 5G, at its product launch event on Tuesday, per Reuters.

Details: The phone will broadly be the same design as the iPhone SE but will have an upgraded processor and camera, in addition to 5G.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities shared some other predicted details about the new model:

  • Mass production to likely start in March 2022.
  • The storage options would be 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB.
  • The casing options are white, black and red.
  • Additionally, Kuo mentioned that the estimated shipments are predicted to be 25 to 30 million.

What they’re saying: CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino said that Apple may attract price-sensitive consumers if the SE 3 is relatively cheap, like other SE models.

  • “It could potentially provide upside to our unit iPhone estimate for 2022 if they keep that price point unchanged,” Zino said, per the report. “The iPhone SE really caters well to a lot of first-time buyers on the iPhone ecosystem that may be younger individuals, where their parents are going out there buying that device.”

Flashback: The original SE was released in 2016 as an entry-level option, priced at $399 compared to the $649 iPhone 6s model, according to The Verge. The next SE model was released four years later.

What else: The tech company is also expected to launch a new iPad Air, a redesigned MacBook Air and a Mac Mini.

