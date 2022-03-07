Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 
Utah Football Sports University of Utah

Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels has found a new home

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 7, 2022 11:34 a.m. MST
SHARE Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels has found a new home
Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, a onetime Utah recruit, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during a college football game against BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Jayden Daniels, the former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback who was a top Utah Utes target in high school and entered the transfer portal in February, has found his next destination.

The LSU Tigers announced on Sunday that they have added Daniels, meaning the California native will be making the move to the SEC.

Daniels, one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12, left Arizona State amidst upheaval in the program as it is being investigated for having improper contact with recruits during the height of the pandemic.

In three seasons with the Sun Devils, Daniels has thrown for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Daniels will compete for the starting quarterback job with redshirt senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.

According to Arizona State beat reporter Chris Karpman, there are a slew of unproven quarterbacks who could take the reins of the Sun Devils’ offense with Daniels’ departure.

