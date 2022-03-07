Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 7, 2022 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

Utah lacrosse ranked for first time in program history

Utah Utes ranked among the top teams in the Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 7, 2022 12:05 p.m. MST
SHARE Utah lacrosse ranked for first time in program history
Utah’s Josh Stout carries a lacrosse stick

FILE — Utah’s Josh Stout moves against Vermont’s Bo Powell during a lacrosse game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Four years after becoming an NCAA Division I program, Utah lacrosse has hit a milestone.

The Utes are ranked for the first time in program history, landing in the top 20 in both of the major national polls this week.

Utah checks in at No. 18 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 20and No. 20 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll.

The Utes have compiled a 3-1 record with wins over No. 17 Vermont and No. 8 Jackson State on the road.

Related

Utah is led by head coach Andrew McMinn, in his first season with the Utes. Prior to Utah, he coached Robert Morris for 10 seasons.

Tyler Bradbury and Jordan Hyde lead the Utes with 18 and 14 points respectively. Bradbury has 10 goals and eight assists, while Hyde has 10 goals and four assists.

Next up, the Utes took to keep their three-game winning streak alive when they visit UMBC on March 11.

Next Up In Sports
Kyle Van Noy will reportedly get waived by the New England Patriots. Here’s why
Report: Kirk Herbstreit to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football booth
High school softball: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions
High school softball: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions
High school softball: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions
High school softball: 2022 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions