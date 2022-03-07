Utah lacrosse ranked for first time in program history

Four years after becoming an NCAA Division I program, Utah lacrosse has hit a milestone.

The Utes are ranked for the first time in program history, landing in the top 20 in both of the major national polls this week.

Utah checks in at No. 18 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 20and No. 20 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Coaches Poll.

The Utes have compiled a 3-1 record with wins over No. 17 Vermont and No. 8 Jackson State on the road.

Utah is led by head coach Andrew McMinn, in his first season with the Utes. Prior to Utah, he coached Robert Morris for 10 seasons.

Tyler Bradbury and Jordan Hyde lead the Utes with 18 and 14 points respectively. Bradbury has 10 goals and eight assists, while Hyde has 10 goals and four assists.

Next up, the Utes took to keep their three-game winning streak alive when they visit UMBC on March 11.