There are calls to boycott McDonald’s and Coca-Cola over the Russian invasion of Ukraine

#BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending on Twitter over the weekend as protests against the companies rose due to the companies’ continuous business in Russia.

Let’s review: Many large companies have ceased business in Russia, due to the country’s recent invasion of Ukraine, such as Netflix and Levi’s, according to BBC.

What’s the news?: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Pepsi are still making sales in Russia, which has come under criticism on social media within the last few days, according to the Independent.



People are calling for the boycott because these companies are still doing business in Russia, which started an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

Who is boycotting?: Three Ukrainian grocery chains have announced that they will no longer be selling Coca-Cola products in stores, according to ITV.



“Our supermarket chain no longer cooperates with the Coca-Cola company, which continues to operate in the territory of the aggressor,” said Ukrainian supermarket chain Novus in a Facebook post, according to the Independent.

Tom DiNapoli, Trustee of the New York State Common Retirement Fund, wrote a letter to the CEO of McDonald’s stating that the company should discontinue sales in Russia:

“I am urging McDonald’s to conduct an examination of its business in Russia and consider pausing or ending its business operations in the country,” wrote DiNapoli. “Pausing or ending McDonald’s business operations in Russia would address various investment risks associated with the Russian market and play an important role in fundamentally undermining the international order that is vital to a strong and healthy global economy.

Coca-Cola response: A spokesperson for the Coca-Cola company that serves Russia stated that it is watching the situation closely.



“We are fully responsible to partners, society, and thousands of our employees in Russia. Our top priority is the safety of our employees,” Coca-Cola said in the statement, according to the Independent.

McDonald’s has not yet given a statement on the issue.

Russia has a large influence on the company’s revenue: McDonald's has a large influence in the country with 847 Russian stores, according to BBC.

