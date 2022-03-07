The best singers on ‘American Idol’ (so far)

The 20th season of “American Idol” is officially underway, and aspiring superstars across the country are vying for a golden ticket to Hollywood. But this season, the long-running competition show has introduced another kind of ticket to single out some of its best singers.

What is the ‘American Idol’ platinum ticket?

This season, “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are giving out three platinum tickets during the audition round. The special ticket not only advances a singer to the Hollywood round, but also allows them to skip the first part of that round, avoiding a part of the elimination process.



“Some people walk out and they’re stars, they have all the boxes ticked: stage presence, delivery, their sound, their style,” Richie said, according to The Wrap. “They have it all there so that when they open their mouths you know exactly who they are as artists. It just rings that bell. And when that happens you just give them the platinum ticket as fast as you can.”

Who has received an ‘American Idol’ platinum ticket?

Kenedi Anderson

So far this season, “Idol” judges have already handed out two platinum tickets. The most recent one went to 17-year-old singer Kenedi Anderson during the episode that aired on March 6.

Anderson, who is from Virginia and is the second oldest in a family of six children, won the judges over with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” The judges had nothing but praise for Anderson as she stood up from the piano and faced them to receive her feedback.



“My head is spinning,” Bryan said, later adding that he believed Anderson might be the “biggest star” the judges had ever seen on the show. “No doubt, top 10.”

“I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet,” Perry added.

“You’ve answered our prayers,” concluded Richie, who said the young singer could be the next best thing in the music industry.

HunterGirl

Anderson is the second person to claim the coveted platinum ticket. The first went to country singer Hunter Wolkonowski, who goes by the stage name HunterGirl, during the season premiere on Feb. 27.

The 23-year-old singer from Winchester, Tennessee, is a music therapist who works with veterans by listening to their experiences and transforming them into songs, she said during her audition.

When HunterGirl finished performing the Rascal Flatts song “Riot” for the judges, Bryan stood up in excitement and ran a lap around the audition room, proclaiming that the country singer was top 10 material.



“That is my favorite female country voice I’ve heard in 5 years,” Bryan said.

Following the audition, Bryan invited HunterGirl to perform at his bar in Nashville, where the “Idol” judges showed up and surprised the singer by granting her the show’s inaugural platinum ticket, Country Now reported.

“American Idol” judges have one more platinum ticket to give out this season. The next episode of “Idol” airs Sunday, March 13.

Other ‘American Idol’ highlights

Other “American Idol” auditions that have generated a lot of attention so far this season include:

Leah Marlene

Cole Hallman

Kelsie Dolin

Noah Thompson

Lady K

Taylor Fagins

Delaney Renee

Nicolina Bozzo