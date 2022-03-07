Kyle Van Noy will reportedly get waived by the New England Patriots. Here’s why

Kyle Van Noy’s reunion with the New England Patriots won’t be lasting too long.

On Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Patriots are going to waive the starting outside linebacker just less than a year after he returned to the team following a season with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Yates, the Patriots are waiving Van Noy as a salary cap maneuver, as doing so will save them nearly $5 million.

Yates’ colleague Mike Reiss reported that the number is $4.1 million.

Yates reported that Van Noy is now free to sign with any team.

Van Noy, who will turn 31 on March 26, was productive in 2021 after signing a two-year deal. He played in 16 regular-season games and finished with 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and a forced fumble.

It was his second stint with the Patriots after he had played 3.5 seasons with them from 2016-2019. That stretch saw him win the Super Bowl twice and be named to New England’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

He began his career by playing 2.5 seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected by them with the 40th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

