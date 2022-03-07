Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 7, 2022 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

Kyle Van Noy will reportedly get waived by the New England Patriots. Here’s why

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 7, 2022 2:42 p.m. MST
SHARE Kyle Van Noy will reportedly get waived by the New England Patriots. Here’s why
AP21283619425048.jpg

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

Matt Patterson, Associated Press

Kyle Van Noy’s reunion with the New England Patriots won’t be lasting too long.

On Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Patriots are going to waive the starting outside linebacker just less than a year after he returned to the team following a season with the Miami Dolphins.

According to Yates, the Patriots are waiving Van Noy as a salary cap maneuver, as doing so will save them nearly $5 million.

Yates’ colleague Mike Reiss reported that the number is $4.1 million.

Yates reported that Van Noy is now free to sign with any team.

Van Noy, who will turn 31 on March 26, was productive in 2021 after signing a two-year deal. He played in 16 regular-season games and finished with 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and a forced fumble.

Related

It was his second stint with the Patriots after he had played 3.5 seasons with them from 2016-2019. That stretch saw him win the Super Bowl twice and be named to New England’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

He began his career by playing 2.5 seasons with the Detroit Lions after being selected by them with the 40th overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

Next Up In Default
Sen. Mike Lee warns Utahns of ‘the tyranny of expertise’
U.S. gas prices top $4 per gallon. How high will they go?
Why drastic water reductions may loom for northern Utah
Is it finally over? If so, what have we learned from COVID-19?
The Deseret News is on a journey to help the Great Salt Lake. And we’re not alone
The Great Salt Lake is on life support. Can it be revived?