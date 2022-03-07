Why ‘The Voice’ isn’t airing right now

For a long time, fans of “The Voice” have enjoyed watching the singing competition twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. But the show has undergone a major change as it will now only air once a year.



“‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Frances Berwick of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement, according toDeadline. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

This change means that “The Voice,” which typically airs starting in February or March, is currently not on TV. Instead, the show will return on Tuesday nights in the fall, Deadline reported.

This new schedule also means the competition show, which premiered in 2011, will no longer overlap with “American Idol.” The new season of “Idol” premiered Feb. 27, the Deseret News reported.

“The Voice” does not yet have a premiere date for the 2022 fall season.

Who won this past season of ‘The Voice’?

Last year, the family trio Girl Named Tom won “The Voice” as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team, marking the first time in show history that a group claimed the victory, the Deseret News reported. About two months after winning “The Voice,” the trio of siblings shared with fans that their father, who had cancer, had died.

“As we reflect on his life, we are finding even more purpose in what we do as Girl Named Tom,” the trio shared in an Instagram post. “Even in his last days, our dad made sure to tell us to go on and play the shows we had coming up in Ohio. This tells you just how deeply he loved us and believed in us. That’s something we will carry with us. Everywhere we go, Dad will have a front row seat. When the magic happens, he’s there. When we break down in the green room, he’s there. We are not leaving him behind, we are taking him with us. It is an honor to carry on his legacy.”

What is the new NBC show ‘American Song Contest’?

Although the “The Voice” isn’t airing this spring, fans can still see “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson in a new NBC singing competition premiering March 21, the Deseret News reported.

The show, called “American Song Contest,” comes from the producers of “The Voice” and features 56 artists — one music act from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. Throughout each round of the competition, artists will perform new, original songs. Audiences will then have the chance to vote for the best original song, TV Line reported.

Clarkson, along with Snoop Dogg, will host the new series. According to a news release sent to the Deseret News, Savannah Keyes will represent the state of Utah during the competition.

Keyes, who is from Sandy but has since relocated to Nashville, previously chatted with the Deseret News about making her way in the music industry.

“I’m really not afraid to be myself — whether that’s a good or a bad thing, I’m not sure,” the country singer said in a 2018 interview. “I’m not afraid to be quirky. I think in (this) profession ... there’s a standard of what you’re supposed to go by, (and things) you’re supposed to do, and I’ve never been nervous to stray from that.”