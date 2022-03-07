Report: Kirk Herbstreit to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football booth

Starting in the 2022 season, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football will have new announcers and a new way to watch.
- TNF is moving to Amazon Prime after four years on Fox and NFL Network.
Amazon inked an 11-year deal to be the exclusive home of TNF, marking the first time a streaming service has received exclusive rights to showcase a weekly NFL game.
- TNF will be only be carried on over-the-air television in the broadcast markets of the participating teams each week, per the NFL.
Now, Amazon has reportedly landed the first member of its new TNF announcing team.
Peter King of NBC Sports reports that Amazon has landed Kirk Herbstreit as its analyst. Herbstreit has been a mainstay on ESPN’s college football primetime games and College GameDay.
- Herbstreit is likely to continue his ESPN gig in addition to the Amazon job, per King.
- Herbstreit has announced NFL games before, as he and Chris Fowler called Week 18 games in 2021 and 2022.
- Herbstreit’s reported move to Amazon is the latest NFL broadcast shakeup. Earlier this week, the New York Post reported that Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox to join ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth