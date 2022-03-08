High school boys soccer: 2022 3A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 3A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new boys soccer coaches in 3A this year: Laura Reed (Grand), Bradley Shaw (Richfield), Lucas Almeida (Layton Christian), Byron Ames (South Summit), Rafael Contreras (North Sanpete), Moises Mazariegos (ALA) and Abdou Niang (Summit Academy).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Carbon Dinos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chad Cowdell (seventh year).

2021 record: 9-6 (second in Region 12 with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Juab, 1-1 (5-4), in the 3A first round.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 6 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Emery Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Troy Winter (eighth year).

2021 record: 8-10 (third in Region 12 with a 5-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 4-0, in the 3A semifinals.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Grand Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Laura Reed (first year).

2021 record: 10-2 (first in Region 12 with an 8-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Emery, 1-0, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 3 in 3A).

2021 defense: 0.5 gpg (No. 1 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Richfield Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bradley Shaw (first year).

2021 record: 7-7 (fourth in Region 12 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Emery, 1-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 10 in 3A).

2021 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 8 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Evensen, MF, Sr.

Grant Kling MF, Jr.

Alex Murray, DF, Sr.

Parker Graham, MF, So.

Key newcomers:



Daxton Tait, FW, Soph.

Aiden Gonzalez FW, Soph.

Cole Van Orden MF, Sr.

Carter Hunt, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will be a young team that is excited and ready to compete.”

5. Canyon View Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Schaible (fifth year).

2021 record: 1-14 (eighth in Region 9 with a 1-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 5-0, in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 0.1 gpg (No. 21 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 21 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 13

1. Morgan Trojans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Seth Wallace (second year).

2021 record: 16-3 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 1-0, in the 3A championship.

2021 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 1 in 3A).

2021 defense: 0.5 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Fackrell, CD, Sr.

Cameron Burt, AM, Jr.

Tanner Stanley, GK, Sr.

Wyatt Grow, CD, Sr.

Rory Williams, FW, Jr.

Ty Warner, FW, Jr.

Owen Tolman, FW/MF, Jr.

Jamin Heyward, M, Sr.

Braden Howe, GK, Jr.

Logan Phillips, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Juan Rico, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning contributors and some strong additions this year. The depth of our team and familiarity playing together will be our biggest strengths. Our backline returns from last year and I expect us to be very strong defensively and in goal with two starting-caliber keepers. The 3A classification got a lot stronger with the addition of several 4A schools and some really strong private schools. We will be tested with some really strong competition in preseason and region play. We will be battle tested and prepared to make a deep run in the playoffs.”

2. Ogden Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Todd Scott (seventh year).

2021 record: 8-4 (third in Region 10 with an 8-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 0-0 (4-3), in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Zach Browning, MF, Sr.

Jose (Chito) Castellano, DF, Sr.

Adam Wilson, FW/MF/DF, Jr.

Lincoln Barnes, DF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ben Points, MF, Soph.

Boston Smith, GK, Fr.

Luis Velasco Perez, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team this year, but should make some noise in our region.”

3. Layton Christian Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lucas Almeida (first year).

2021 record: 8-8 (second in Region 2A North with a 6-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 2-1, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 4.3 gpg (No. 3 in 2A).

2021 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 7 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Felipe Harada, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Enzo Jaques, FW, Sr.

Roberto Neto, MF, Sr.

Guilherme Palacio, GK, Sr.

Coach comment: “I look forward to the 2021-22 season. We have a great group of committed student-athletes who are willing to go above and beyond in the classroom and on the field. Diversity among our players will be a huge piece to what we will bring. The winning mentality to make history this season for LCA is exactly what we will set us apart.”

4. Grantsville Cowboys

2022 schedule

Head coach: Travis Lowry (12th year).

2021 record: 10-5 (third in Region 13 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 2-1, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Billy Barker, CM, Sr.

Zach Carver, GK, Sr.

Trevor Tuckett, W, Sr.

Chris Hanson, CB, Sr.

Noah Parks, CB, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Emiliano Castaneda, FW, Soph.

Nathanial Stettler, MF, Fr.

Kelton Byrd, DF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Grantsville plans on fielding one of its strongest teams in years. We have great experience and leadership and very dynamic young players. Planning on making a deep tournament run.”

5. Ben Lomond Scots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Torrey Sasaki (second year).

2021 record: 6-8 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 6-0, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 16 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Javier Aguilar, CB.

Kevin Aguilar, MF.

Eric Gallegos, MF.

Luis Guzman, FW.

Bryan Solis, MF.

Matt Ferrufino, CB.

Coach comment: “We look forward to new challenges being a new region and classification. We have several experienced players coming back from first-time full varsity experience, we are excited about that and seeing some new faces integrated in as well.”

6. South Summit Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Byron Ames (first year).

2021 record: 9-9 (fourth in Region 13 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 6-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 13 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Carter Jones, RF, Sr.

Jayson Rodriguez, DM, So.

Trey Stembridge, GK, So.

Key newcomers:



Juan Ramirez, RM, Jr.

Andrew Tesch, RF, Fr.

Roan Magera, LF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This year we have a young team of mostly sophomore and freshman players. Many of our players have good first touches and game sense. We also have an entirely new deep bench coaching staff who bring a lot to the table for our team. As the players learn to trust each other and work as a cohesive team they will be strong competitors. Look for great things as the season progresses and into the upcoming seasons and well.”

Region 14

1. Manti Templars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dane Pollock (third year).

2021 record: 14-3 (second in Region 14 with a 11-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 1-0, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 9 in 3A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Juan Palmerin, FW, Sr.

Marcos Frutos, MF, Sr.

Alberto Tinoco, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the season and look forward to working to compete at a high level.”

2. Delta Rabbits

2022 schedule

Head coach: Pedro Gonzalez (24th year).

2021 record: 16-3 (first in Region 14 with a 11-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 3-1, in the 3A semifinals.

2021 offense: 4.7 gpg (No. 2 in 3A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 5 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Ryder Rogers, MD.

Carlos Acosta, FW.

Cale Peterson, DF.

Tanner Tylor, DF.

Grady Lovell, MD.

Key newcomers:



Tygan McDonalds, FW.

Coach comment: “Talented team trying to keep the same identity and work effort from last year.”

3. Juab Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Devon Peterson (fourth year).

2021 record: 7-7 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 6-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Delta, 6-2, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 9 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Jake Peterson, MF, Jr.

Ryker Richards, FW, Jr.

Jaxon Drake, MF, Jr.

Wyatt Cunningham, GK, Jr.

Angel Rivera, FW, Jr.

Bridger Richards, MF, Soph.

Damian Reyes, FW, Soph.

Gage Olsen, DF, Soph.

Austin Cobian, DF, Sr.

Jared Bradley, MF, Sr.

Kevin Mendez, FW, Jr.

Zack Saez, DF, Soph.

Nathan Bonzo, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ethan Roundy, DF, Fr.

Morgan Peay, MF, Fr.

Dallin Dinkel, FW, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our region will have a shakeup after last year, should be a tight race for region champs this year. We are pretty excited at a chance for region champs this year returning the majority of our players and only losing two seniors last year. We’ll have a few nonregion games this year against some great 3A teams which will give us a good idea where we stand.”

4. North Sanpete Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Contreras (first year).

2021 record: 8-8 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 6-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 4-1, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 8 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.3 gpg (No. 12 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Dante Lowe, CAM, Sr.

Cisneros Marcos, CB, Sr.

Lara Edward, CB, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tapia Norberto, CAM, So.

Stavros Julian, LW, So.

Huntington Dimick, LS, So.

Clawson Caden, GK, Jr.

Clark Tavin, RS, Jr.

Montano Fernando, LB, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are focused on building a strong team with a strong work ethic. As such, self-focus is our goal this year.”

5. Union Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bill Goodrich (eighth year).

2021 record: 2-15 (sixth in Region 14 with a 2-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Leadership, 2-0, in the 3A first round.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 17 in 3A).

2021 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Hank Tribe, Mid., Sr.

Hayden Cook., GK, Sr.

Omar Lopez, Mid., Sr.

Ian Stengel, For., Sr.

Gavin Whiting, Def., Sr.

Brynden Rogers, Def., Sr.

Paolo Zavala, Mid., Jr.

Thayne Wooton, Def., Jr.

Kaison Chamberlain, Mid-Def., Jr.

Key newcomers:



Paulo Rivars, F-Mid., So.

Alan Lopez, For., So.

Region 15

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Terrell (12th year).

2021 record: 12-5 (second in Region 13 with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Beat Morgan, 1-0, in the 3A championship.

2021 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 7 in 3A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joseph Alamilla (fourth year).

2021 record: 15-3 (first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 2-1, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2021 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Real Salt Lake Academy Griffins

2022 schedule

Head coach: Oli Brittain (third year).

2021 record: 13-5 (third in Region 2A Central with a 4-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Beat Waterford, 6-1, in the 2A championship.

2021 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 1 in 2A).

2021 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 2 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Paul Kim, DF, Sr.

Karl Wiesenfeld, MF, Sr.

Noe Vandamme, MF, Sr.

Alex Morales, FW, Sr.

Andres Rodriguez, MF, Jr.

Abe Pineda, DF, Jr.

Brandon Hernandez, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jesus Cruz, FW, Jr.

George Accuro, FW, Soph.

Kyson Wilcox, DF/MF, Jr.

Hunter Jenkins, DF, Soph.

Luke Paramore, GK, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to testing ourselves against some strong and organized teams in 3A this year. We hope to repeat our 2A championship this year in 3A.”

4. Summit Academy Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Abdou Niang (first year).

2021 record: 5-10 (fifth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 2-0, in the 3A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 15 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 11 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

5. American Leadership Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Moises Mazariegos (first year).

2021 record: 4-15 (seventh in Region 14 with a 1-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 8-0, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

2021 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 15 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Providence Hall Patriots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brian Simmons (third year).

2021 record: 3-13 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Delta, 8-1, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 16 in 3A).

2021 defense: 5 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

Returning contributors:



Jorge Martinez, CM, Sr.

Trevan Nelson, CB, Sr.

Chris Doolin, CM, Jr.

Jacob Stanger, FW, Jr.

Breckstan Scott, CB, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Nathan Seo, CM, Jr.

Maile Fonua, DF, Soph.

Bessie Fonua, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Rebuilding and looking to make noise in the playoff.”

