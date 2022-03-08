Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys in BYU’s 71-59 loss to Gonzaga in the women’s WCC championship

Jeff Call By Jeff Call
 March 8, 2022 4:12 p.m. MST
SHARE 3 keys in BYU’s 71-59 loss to Gonzaga in the women’s WCC championship
merlin_2913734.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) shoots as Gonzaga Bulldogs forwards Anamaria Virjoghe (1) and Yvonne Ejim (15) defend in the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

No. 2 seed Gonzaga upset No. 15 ranked BYU (26-3), the No. 1 seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament, 71-59 Tuesday afternoon at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in the conference title game.

The Zags claimed WCC Tournament title and earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here are three keys from the game.

  • BYU went up 2-0 to start the game and never led again. Gonzaga led by as many as eight in the first quarter and 10 in the second quarter. 
  • In the decisive fourth quarter, Gonzaga made 6 of 8 field goals and 13 of 16 from the free throw line, while the Cougars hit just 6 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.
  • Gonzaga’s Melody Kempton scored a team-high 15 points while Kaylynne Truong added 14.

Next Up In BYU sports
Where Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake rank in experts’ top 25 coaching rankings
BYU vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, listen to or stream the WCC women’s basketball championship game
‘It is crazy loud’: There’s a reason Smith Fieldhouse remains a challenge for visitors
BYU baseball’s series against Oklahoma State won’t be played in Utah
No. 15 BYU women’s basketball team gets rematch with Gonzaga for WCC Tournament championship
Cougars get physical during second week of spring practices