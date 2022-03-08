Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 
BYU vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, listen to or stream the WCC women’s basketball championship game

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 8, 2022 10:11 a.m. MST
BYU Cougars players link arms

The BYU Cougars celebrate making it to the finals of the 2022 WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament after beating the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022. BYU won 59-52. BYU plays Gonzaga Tuesday in the WCC championship game.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU (26-2, 15-1) vs. Gonzaga (25-6, 15-2)

  • Tipoff: Tuesday, 2 p.m. MST.
  • Venue: Orleans Arena
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Livestream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — 107.9 FM, Sirius XM 143
  • Series: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 19-15.
The stakes

For BYU: BYU is already a lock to make the NCAA tournament, but a WCC tournament championship would push the Cougars’ seed even higher.

For Gonzaga: Gonzaga is looking for its second consecutive WCC tournament championship.

The trends

For BYU: BYU is 2-0 against Gonzaga this season, with a 63-39 win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 19. The Cougars have won eight straight games ahead of the championship matchup.

For Gonzaga: Since losing to BYU on Feb. 19, Gonzaga has won four straight games.

