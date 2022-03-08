BYU vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, listen to or stream the WCC women’s basketball championship game

BYU (26-2, 15-1) vs. Gonzaga (25-6, 15-2)

Tipoff : Tuesday, 2 p.m. MST.

: Tuesday, 2 p.m. MST. Venue : Orleans Arena

: Orleans Arena TV : ESPNU

: ESPNU Livestream: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Radio : BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — 107.9 FM, Sirius XM 143

: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — 107.9 FM, Sirius XM 143 Series: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 19-15.

The stakes

For BYU: BYU is already a lock to make the NCAA tournament, but a WCC tournament championship would push the Cougars’ seed even higher.

For Gonzaga: Gonzaga is looking for its second consecutive WCC tournament championship.

The trends

For BYU: BYU is 2-0 against Gonzaga this season, with a 63-39 win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 19. The Cougars have won eight straight games ahead of the championship matchup.

For Gonzaga: Since losing to BYU on Feb. 19, Gonzaga has won four straight games.

