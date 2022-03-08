BYU vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, listen to or stream the WCC women’s basketball championship game

BYU (26-2, 15-1) vs. Gonzaga (25-6, 15-2)
- Tipoff: Tuesday, 2 p.m. MST.
- Venue: Orleans Arena
- TV: ESPNU
- Livestream: WatchESPN
- Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — 107.9 FM, Sirius XM 143
- Series: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 19-15.
The stakes
For BYU: BYU is already a lock to make the NCAA tournament, but a WCC tournament championship would push the Cougars’ seed even higher.
For Gonzaga: Gonzaga is looking for its second consecutive WCC tournament championship.
The trends
For BYU: BYU is 2-0 against Gonzaga this season, with a 63-39 win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 19. The Cougars have won eight straight games ahead of the championship matchup.
For Gonzaga: Since losing to BYU on Feb. 19, Gonzaga has won four straight games.