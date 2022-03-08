Here’s where gas costs the most in the United States

Global sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine have been a factor in an 11% spike in gas prices across the United States, according to AAA.

Which states have the most expensive gas right now?

Some areas of the country are seeing prices of over $5 per gallon. Here are the states with the most expensive gas according to AAA’s nationwide gas price database:



California: It might come as no surprise that California is seeing the country’s highest gas prices. The average price of a regular gallon of gas in the state is $5.44, mid-grade is $5.60, premium is $5.73, and diesel is $5.83. Some parts of the state have gas prices of over six dollars a gallon, according to The New York Times.

Closely following California, Hawaii is experiencing prices over $5 a gallon. A regular gallon of gas is $4.71, mid-grade is $4.90, premium is $5.18 and diesel is $4.99 per gallon. Nevada: A regular gallon of gas in the state costs $4.67, mid-grade is $4.85, premium is $5.04 and diesel is $4.87 per gallon.

Which states have gas prices over $5?

Illinois : $5.12 per gallon of premium gas.

: $5.12 per gallon of premium gas. Pennsylvania: $5.13 per gallon of diesel.

Which states have gas near $5 per gallon?

Oregon: Regular gas is $4.58, mid-grade is $4.70, premium is $4.91, and diesel is $4.92 per gallon.

Regular gas is $4.58, mid-grade is $4.70, premium is $4.91, and diesel is $4.92 per gallon. Washington: Regular gas is $4.54, mid-grade is $4.67, premium is $4.86 and diesel is $4.88 per gallon.

Regular gas is $4.54, mid-grade is $4.67, premium is $4.86 and diesel is $4.88 per gallon. Alaska: Regular gas is $4.50, mid-grade is $4.56, premium is $4.79 and diesel is $4.59. per gallon.

Regular gas is $4.50, mid-grade is $4.56, premium is $4.79 and diesel is $4.59. per gallon. New York: Regular is $4.36, mid-grade is $4.58, premium is $4.82 and diesel is $4.99 per gallon.

Why are gas prices so high?

The U.S. is experiencing the highest gas prices since the 2008 recession. This is due partly to sanctions against Russia, preventing the country from exporting crude oil, reported Reuters.

