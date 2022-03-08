Will grocery store prices rise in 2022?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that food prices are expected to grow between 2.5% and 3.5% this year.

Food cost breakdown: These are the 2022 growth predictions of food prices according to the USDA:



At-home food costs: Grocery store prices, or at-home food costs, are expected to grow between 2% and 3% in 2022.

Away from home costs: Also known as restaurant costs, food-away-from-home costs are expected to grow between 4% and 5%.

Seafood: Predicted to rise between 3.5% and 4.5%.

Dairy products: Predicted to increase between 2.3% and 3.5%.

Fats and oils: Between 3% and 4%.

Fresh fruit: Between 2% and 3%.

Processed fruits and vegetables: Between 2.5% and 3.5%

Cereal and bakery products: Between 2% and 3%.

Non-alcoholic beverages: Between 1.5% and 2.5%.

Other foods: Between 1.5% and 2.5%.

The inflation rate is slowing: Although food prices are set to increase this year, the 2022 predictions are much lower than the price increases the country saw in 2020 and 2021, the USDA reported.



2020: At-home food prices increased by 3.5%, and away-from-home prices increased by 3.4%.

2021: At-home food prices increased by 3.5%, and away-from-home prices increased by 4.5%.

What causes inflation?: Inflation refers to the rise and fall of prices for goods and services. Inflation is caused largely by supply and demand. If consumers have a lot of extra spending money and are buying a lot of a good, the price of that good increases because it’s more difficult for suppliers to meet that demand, according to The New York Times.

