Aaron Rodgers has a record-setting payday coming. What does it mean for Jordan Love?

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 8, 2022 11:11 a.m. MST
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract extension with the Packers that will keep him there through the 2026 NFL season.

The reigning NFL MVP now has a big contract extension to go with it.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract extension with the Packers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, making him the highest paid player in NFL history. 

As part of the deal, the 17-year NFL veteran will receive $153 million guaranteed and his cap number will go down, per Rapoport, giving the Packers more flexibility to add tools around Rodgers.

Pat McAfee of “The Pat McAfee Show” was the first to report news of the deal.

What does Rodgers have left to prove?

The 38-year-old Rodgers has already accomplished so much in his NFL career: He’s a Super Bowl winner, a 10-time Pro Bowler and a four-time NFL MVP. 

One thing he’s been chasing is adding another Super Bowl ring — Rodgers won his first Super Bowl with Green Bay 11 years ago. Since then, the Packers have reached the NFC conference championship four times, but have never returned to the Super Bowl.

His contract was set to end following the 2022 season, before the extension. Rodgers reportedly considered retirement or trying to broker a trade to the Denver Broncos before agreeing to this new extension, Rapport reported. 

Now with more room under the salary cap, Green Bay is expected to franchise tag its star wide receiver, Davante Adams, according to Rapoport.

Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love warms up before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Love has played in six games with one start during his first two NFL seasons.

What the deal means for Jordan Love

With Rodgers sticking around into his 40s, it creates a unique situation for his backup, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Love was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, a selection that’s been controversial and led to discord between Rodgers and the Packers.

In his two NFL seasons, Love has started just once — when Rodgers went on the COVID-19 reserve list — in a game Green Bay lost. He has completed 36 of 62 passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during the regular season. 

Love is heading into his third pro season, with two more seasons on his rookie deal. 

With so little game experience, it’s fair to question what Love’s next step will be with Rodgers locked in long term.

National media members began weighing in what kind of trade market there could be for Love.

