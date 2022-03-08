Facebook Twitter
McDonald’s to temporarily close 850 stores in Russia

An update on the McDonald’s closure situation

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 8, 2022 1:37 p.m. MST
A sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

A sign is displayed outside a McDonald’s restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald’s said Tuesday, March 8, 2022, it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia.

Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

McDonald’s said Tuesday it will close all of its 850 stores in Russia (temporarily, at least) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, per The Associated Press.

  • All 62,000 Russian employees will still be paid, McDonald’s said.

What they’re saying: “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said, per The Associated Press.

  • “The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” Kempckinski said.
Flashback: #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending on Twitter over the weekend as people protested the companies for continuing their businesses in Russia, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash wrote.

  • McDonald’s has a large influence in Russia with its Russian stores, according to BBC. In fact, Russia accounts for 9% of McDonald’s entire revenue, according to the Independent.

Meanwhile: Pepsi is exploring options for what to do with its business in Russia, including the possibility of writing off the business, per The Wall Street Journal.

