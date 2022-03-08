McDonald’s said Tuesday it will close all of its 850 stores in Russia (temporarily, at least) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, per The Associated Press.



All 62,000 Russian employees will still be paid, McDonald’s said.

What they’re saying: “Our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said, per The Associated Press.



“The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global brand like ours, and there are many considerations,” Kempckinski said.

Flashback: #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending on Twitter over the weekend as people protested the companies for continuing their businesses in Russia, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash wrote.



McDonald’s has a large influence in Russia with its Russian stores, according to BBC. In fact, Russia accounts for 9% of McDonald’s entire revenue, according to the Independent.

Meanwhile: Pepsi is exploring options for what to do with its business in Russia, including the possibility of writing off the business, per The Wall Street Journal.

