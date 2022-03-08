Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia. Here’s why

Coca-Cola will suspend its business in Russia following international criticism that the beverage company was still operating in the country.

Details: The company will suspend operations due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.



Per MarketWatch, Coca-Cola’s business in Russia and Ukraine led to about 1% to 2% of its total net operating revenues and operating income in 2021.

BREAKING: Coca-Cola announces the company is joining McDonald’s and Starbucks in suspending their operations in Russia. https://t.co/MrEn6jlNYC pic.twitter.com/9qNOObDKTg — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2022

Flashback: #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending hashtags on Twitter this last week as people protested both companies for continuing their businesses in Russia, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash wrote.



McDonald’s said Tuesday it will close all of its stores in Russia (temporarily) due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

Yes, but: Pepsi — another company still conducting business in Russia — is still exploring options for what to do, per The Wall Street Journal.

