Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 
Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia. Here’s why

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 8, 2022 3:23 p.m. MST
Cases of Coca-Cola are displayed in a supermarket on Monday, April 5, 2021, in New York.

Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

Coca-Cola will suspend its business in Russia following international criticism that the beverage company was still operating in the country.

Details: The company will suspend operations due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Per MarketWatch, Coca-Cola’s business in Russia and Ukraine led to about 1% to 2% of its total net operating revenues and operating income in 2021.

Flashback: #BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending hashtags on Twitter this last week as people protested both companies for continuing their businesses in Russia, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash wrote.

Yes, but: Pepsi — another company still conducting business in Russia — is still exploring options for what to do, per The Wall Street Journal.

  • One option includes the possibility of writing off the business entirely.
