High school boys lacrosse: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: John Elliott (Syracuse), Eric Bayles (Pleasant Grove) and Bart Butterfield (Skyridge).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dillon Yocom (second year).

2021 record: 13-2 (first in Region 1 with a 11-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 13-9, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 15.4 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 6 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Rhett Rice, MF, Sr.

Emerson Bell, LSM, Jr.

Mason Gagner, ATT, Sr.

Emmet Rice, ATT, Jr.

Connor Johnson, ATT, Sr.

Nick Johnson, MF, Soph.

Everett Hensley, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Blake Lucas, GK, Jr.

Kash Gates, MF, Soph.

Ashton Wood, MF, Fr.

Jackson Rust, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are excited to build off our successful season last year and are looking to make a stronger push once we hit playoffs. We have a young team and I’m excited to see a lot of our underclassmen step up and fill the shoes of those that have graduated.”

2. Farmington Phoenix

2022 schedule

Head coach: Christian Taylor (second year).

2021 record: 16-1 (first in Region 5 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 9-8, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 15.1 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Leif Erickson, GK, Jr.

Nick Carrino, MF, Sr.

Dexter Snell, MF, Sr.

Dallin Larsen, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Hepworth, ATT, Jr.

Crew Frost, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are young and hungry this year. We’ve got a young team compared to last year and we’re excited to play lacrosse and we think we’ll surprise some teams (and probably get surprised).”

3. Fremont Silverwolves

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Searle (second year).

2021 record: 14-3 (second in Region 1 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 16-7, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 14.8 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.6 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Boston Rhees, MF.

Davis Searle, ATT.

Carson Isaacson, ATT.

Izsak Becker, DF.

Evan Clarke, LSM.

Ryker Brimhall, SSDM.

Key newcomers:



Kaden Berry.

Coach comment: “Excited to get back out on the field and see how much our sport has grown from last season.”

4. Weber Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Alex Gorton (second year).

2021 record: 12-5 (third in Region 1 with a 8-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 13-10, in the Division B semifinals.

2021 offense: 13.7 gpg (No. 6 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Corbin Alvord, MF, Jr.

Kole Haymond, GK, Sr.

Squish Easley, ATT, Sr.

Coach comment: “Weber had a lot of success last year and we’ll be looking to build on that success. We are a very senior-heavy team which brings a lot of talent and experience. I’m excited to watch.”

5. Syracuse Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: John Elliott (first year).

2021 record: 9-9 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 36 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 22-6, in the Division C semifinals.

2021 offense: 12.4 gpg (No. 7 in Division C).

2021 defense: 11.1 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

6. Clearfield Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Darren Dugger (second year).

2021 record: 3-13 (seventh in Region 1 with a 2-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 49 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 10-4, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Trevor Juber, DF, Sr.

Logan Haney, LSM, Sr.

Hudson Dugger, ATT

Gavin Travis, MF, Jr.

Hazen Martindale, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Canyon Dugger, MF, Fr.

Zac Beckman, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “The kids have put in a lot of work in the offseason. As a second year program we are looking on improving upon what we did last year. We are excited to see what this year brings.”

7. Roy Royals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Zach Colohan (second year).

2021 record: 8-10 (sixth in Region 1 with a 4-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 32 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 19-7, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 14 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.7 gpg (No. 13 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Colby Dickson, MF.

Tadden Barker, D.

Kotah Sudyka, MF, F/O.

Mason Lund, MF.

Gavin Call, D.

Sage Moreno, ATT.

Key newcomers:



Gage Wright, Attack.

Cash Colohan, LSM.

Kelton Wright, D.

Wes Barker, ATT.

Hayden Hansen, Mid, F/O.

Coach comment: “Great group of seniors that are hungry to prove themselves. Also we have a great group of freshman trying to push for playing time so we are excited to see them grow.”

8. Layton Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Conner Pendergast (second year).

2021 record: 1-16 (eighth in Region 1 with a 0-14 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 52 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 26-3, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 4.9 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

2021 defense: 16.8 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Davis Rydman, MF, Soph.

John Murdock, ATT, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mason Webster, ATT, Fr.

Jonah Ovard, MF.

Region 3

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2022 schedule

Head coach: Trent Bangert (second year).

2021 record: 15-3 (first in Region 7 with a 12-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 13-8, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 14.9 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

2021 defense: 6.4 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



David Wright, Attack, Sr.

Colby Roberts, Attack, Sr.

Gavin Gann, Mid, Jr.

Jacob Walsh, Sr.

Denny Castleton, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Bridger Dodge, Attack, Jr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to players my in a new region and class as we moved up to 6A and Region 3.”

2. Bingham Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brett Everill (second year).

2021 record: 12-3 (first in Region 3 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Davis, 12-9, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 14.1 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

2021 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Christian Jones, GK, Sr.

Tyson Stidham, MF, Sr.

Luke Wilson, MF, Sr.

Nate Elison, MF, Sr.

Nick Anderson, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Curtis Carlson, ATT, Soph.

Ryken Whitney, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of talent from the previous year. We have added some coaches that we are excited about. We are going through some changes but I think we can be competitive this year. Mountain Ridge has been added to our region and we are really excited to play them, they are a great team. It should be a fun season. We have a really good culture so far.”

3. Riverton Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Alexander Dooley (second year).

2021 record: 11-3 (second in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 11-0, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 11.4 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

2021 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 3 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Jack Mortensen, ATT, Sr.

Colton Rasmussen, ATT, Sr.

Adam Shulsen, MF, Sr.

Braxon Cook, DF, Sr.

Aiden Jiron, DF, Sr.

Bridger Nelson, DF, Sr.

Tyler Hayward, LSM, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have strong numbers coming out to play this year and the older guys have been excellent mentors to the younger guys.”

4. Herriman Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Braeden Lance (second year).

2021 record: 5-11 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 37 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Syracuse, 14-7, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.8 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Asher Deputy, GK, Jr.

Ethan Namba, DF, Sr.

Easton England, DF, Soph.

Jacob Hendrickson, MF, Sr.

Enoch Ulibarri, MF, Sr.

Justen Stong, ATT, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Parker Sorensen, ATT, Fr.

Ryan Keel, DF, Fr.

Steel Smith, DF, Soph.

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Lovell (second year).

2021 record: 9-7 (third in Region 3 with a 8-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 27 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 19-4, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 13 in Division B).

2021 defense: 8.4 gpg (No. 9 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Logan Kofford, GK, Sr.

Trevor Martin, DF, Sr.

Hayden Salway, DF, Sr.

Lucas Abbott, ATT/MF, Jr.

Travis Bach, ATT, Jr.

Dixon Davis, LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Tanner Checketts, ATT/MF, Sr.

Ben Maw, DF, Jr.

Cort Boardman, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “For the first time in three years we are returning with some experienced players. We anticipate a strong defensive unit, especially from our d-poles and goalie. Our offense lost three senior attacks last season, but we have some strong juniors stepping in this year to take the load.”

6. West Jordan Jaguars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mark Officer (second year).

2021 record: 3-11 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 46 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 10-6, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 17 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13.7 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

7. West Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sean Zuckerman (second year).

2021 record: Did not participate last year.

Additional info not provided.

Region 4

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Ika (second year).

2021 record: 22-0 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Beat Park City, 20-13, in the Division A championship.

2021 offense: 18.9 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

2021 defense: 4.6 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Jon King, ATT, Sr.

Blake Frankowiak, ATT, Jr.

Mason Quick, MF, Sr.

Blaze DeGracie, MF, Sr.

Dylan Carlsen, MF, Sr,

Connor Maxwell, MF, Sr.

Porter Wells, MF, Jr.

Taye Dickson, DM, Sr.

Jack Baird, DF, Jr.

Brody Cutrer, DF, Sr.

Lincoln Hanks, DF, Jr.

Trace White, DF, Jr.

Dawson Andersen, FOGO/Mid, Jr.

Anthony Mackay, FOGO, Sr.

Ayden Santi, GK, Sr.

Justin Egan, LSM, Sr.

Mason Esplin, LSM, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jacob Osborn, MF, Jr.

Miko Laitenen, MF, Sr.

Mitchell Phippen, GK, Soph.

Jackson Archibald, ATT, Sr.

Jairus Checketts, ATT, Jr.

Matthew Mallory, ATT, Sr.

Stratton Baugh, DM, Sr.

Ethan Hill, DM, Sr.

Coach comment: “The Corner Canyon boys have been working hard this offseason to make 2022 an even better year than 2021. We have scheduled out-of-state opponents to challenge the boys and can’t wait to see how they rise to the challenge. Losing two starters from last year’s state championship team has the boys more focused and ready to work.”

2. American Fork Cavemen

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tyson Poole (second year).

2021 record: 13-4 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 18-8, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 11.2 gpg (No. 11 in Division A).

2021 defense: 8.2 gpg (No. 8 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Mckay Lock, DF, Sr. (Captain).

Ethan Genessy, DF, Jr. (Captain).

Taylor Bezzant, LSM, Sr.

Zach Bezzant, MF, Sr. (Captain).

Austin Vitkauskis, MF, Sr. (Captain).

Camden Oswald, ATT, Sr.

Noah Fisher, ATT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Squire, MF, Soph.

Bennett Fillmore, MF, Soph.

Ed Card, DF, Jr.

Tyke Lisonbee, LSM, Jr.

Preston Hyatt , DF, Jr.

Jacob Cline, GK, Sr.

Daniel Goold, GK, Jr.

Coach comment: “This A.F. group is hungry. These seniors have fought hard to get to this point of their careers. We are eager to see how we come out and compete in our 6A class. We feel there is a huge opportunity for us. We have our eyes set on one thing. We know it’s in arms reach. If this team can come together, band as one, we will be hard to beat! We would be honored to make school history and take this team to state. We have the largest senior class in our program’s history, which means we have a solid foundation. If anyone can get us there, it’s these seniors. We are extremely excited and humbled to be able to suite up and compete against our brothers in arms. 2022 will be a year to remember for A.F. lacrosse.

3. Lone Peak Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bruce Tucker (second year).

2021 record: 9-7 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 14-13, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 14.1 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 14 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Eric Bayles (first year).

2021 record: 9-10 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 33 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Beat Viewmont, 15-5, in the Division C championship.

2021 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 9 in Division C).

2021 defense: 9.8 gpg (No. 12 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



James Livingston, MF/ATT, Sr. - last year’s leading scorer.

Luke Smith, ATT, Sr. - State championship MVP last year.

Isaac Anderson, DF/LSM, Sr.

Brady Broekman, DF, LSM, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Conner Day, GK.

Ryken Davis, MF.

Josh Pentalute, MF.

Porter Hamilton, ATT.

Coach comment: “We have a good mixture of experienced and inexperienced players with a lot of talent. As these guys learn to play together, we will hope to have a great season. We know that we will have a target on our backs and play in the toughest region in the state, so these guys will have to come to play every day.”

5. Westlake Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Horne (second year).

2021 record: 11-8 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 12-4, in the Division B championship.

2021 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 12 in Division B).

2021 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 7 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Hernandez, ATT, Jr.

Ethan Boren, ATT, Sr.

Rhett Ellingson, MF, Sr.

Zack Allen, MF/ATT, Sr.

Jeremy Mata, DF, Sr.

Kelsen Lewis, GK, Jr.

Lucas Wise, MF, Sr.

Tommy Bodell, FOGO/MF, Soph.

Josh Walker, MF, Fr.

Key newcomers:



Ethan Gill, DMID/OMID, Fr..

Keola Campbell, DF, Fr.

Garrison Funn, ATT, Jr.

Jagger Huscroft, MF/ATT, Spoh.

Bridger Greer, LSM/DMID, Fr.

Keaton Blair, DF, Sr.

Garrett Lindley, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’ve got a lot of incredible talent this year to stay competitive in Region 4 play. We know we have a bear of a schedule ahead of us, but we don’t back down from top teams and we are excited to go to battle this year with everyone on our schedule. It’s going to be another great year for us with many breakthroughs coming.”

6. Skyridge Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bart Butterfield (first year).

2021 record: 6-12 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 41 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 15-4, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Sheaden Stevens, MF, Sr.

Cooper Manning, MF, Jr.

Camden Cook, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

