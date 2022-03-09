High school boys lacrosse: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Matt Wilson (Viewmont), Brett Rurka (Woods Cross), Daniel Anderson (East) and Kevin Wallace (Wasatch)

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

Head coach: Peter Jordan (second year).

2021 record: 11-8 (second in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 11-6, in the Division B semifinals.

2021 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 11 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Cole Terry, LSM, Sr.

Hayden Hanson, MF, Sr.

Jamison Bain, ATT, Sr.

Teagan Dougher, ATT, Sr.

Porter Hadley, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Faletau Satuala, DM, Soph.

Ryland Hewitt, MF, Fr.

2. Bonneville Lakers

Head coach: Dan Stuart (second year).

2021 record: 7-9 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 35 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 10-5, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10.2 gpg (No. 10 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.3 gpg (No. 14 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

3. Northridge Knights

Head coach: Jeremy Trout (second year).

2021 record: 7-8 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 13-11, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 12.3 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 11 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Jd Clanton, LSM, Sr.

Andrew Tate, Attack, Sr.

Trey Bowen, Midi, Sr.

Brayden tibbitts, Def, Sr.

Cy Ketts, Midi, Jr.

Callum Dibble, G, So.

Rusty Baldwin, Midi, So.

Key newcomers:



Max Skousen, Attack, So.

CJ Campbell, Def, So.

Brandon Smith, Def, Fr.

Finn Mohr, Mid/Attack, Fr.

Coach comment: “New year new region, looking forward to the competition and getting to know these teams. We’re coming out swinging.”

4. Box Elder Bees

Head coach: Damon Andreasen (second year).

2021 record: 7-9 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 11-8, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Trey Rowley, Attack, Sr.

Corbin Andreasen, Midfield, Sr.

Aiden Anderson, Defense, Sr.

Radley Bruderer, Goalie, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Aiden Gomm, FaceOff, So.

Tucker Peterson, Attack, So.

Seth Forbear-Linville, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: “Very excited about the growth of the sport and our team this year. We have a young team that hopes to improve on last season.”

5. Viewmont Vikings

Head coach: Matt Wilson (first year).

2021 record: 10-12 (fifth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 43 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 15-5, in the Division C championship.

2021 offense: 7 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10 gpg (No. 13 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Zak Allington, Def., Sr.

Abe Salmon, Mid., Jr.

Presely Gubler, Mid., Jr.

Tommy Fraser, Goalie, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the team we will be putting in the field. We are a young team as far as lacrosse experience is concerned but we have some great talent and feel we can be competitive.”

6. Woods Cross Wildcats

Head coach: Brett Rurka (first year).

2021 record: 3-14 (sixth in Region 5 with a 1-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 51 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bonneville, 12-5, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 5.4 gpg (No. 23 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

Head coach: Nick Merrell (second year).

2021 record: 15-2 (first in Region 6 with a 4-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 17-3, in the Division A semifinals.

2021 offense: 14.1 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

2021 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Park City Miners

Head coach: Michael Persky (second year).

2021 record: 17-3 (first in Region 8 with a 6-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 20-13, in the Division A championship.

2021 offense: 18.1 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

2021 defense: 8.7 gpg (No. 7 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Brighton Bengals

Head coach: Chris O’Donnell (second year).

2021 record: 10-9 (second in Region 6 with a 3-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 13-7, in the Division A semifinals.

2021 offense: 11.1 gpg (No. 9 in Division A).

2021 defense: 9.5 gpg (No. 9 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Isaac Hanson, GK, Jr.

Mitch Dolato, DF, Sr.

Grayson Harris, ATT, Soph.

4. Skyline Eagles

Head coach: Joe Sanchez (second year).

2021 record: 10-6 (third in Region 6 with a 2-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 17-4, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 9.8 gpg (No. 11 in Division A).

2021 defense: 8.3 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

5. East Leopards

Head coach: Daniel Anderson (first year).

2021 record: 6-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 1-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 28 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 17-9, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 8.8 gpg (No. 14 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.8 gpg (No. 12 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Lo Tafisi, ATT, Sr.

Jack Taylor, MF, Sr.

Sam Russell, DF, Sr.

Ami Tonga, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jack Harris, MF, Sr.

Losi Amone, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Got a nice balance of senior leadership and younger kids that can play. Looking forward to getting started.”

6. Highland Rams

Head coach: Neil Blaney (second year).

2021 record: 5-10 (fifth in Region 6 with a 0-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 39 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 14-5, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

Head coach: Brandon Horoba (second year).

2021 record: 14-6 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 8-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Beat Westlake, 12-4, in the Division B championship.

2021 offense: 14.8 gpg (No. 4 in Division B).

2021 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 2 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Berkley Horoba, ATT, Jr.

Andrew Parry, DF, Soph.

Casey Blackham, MF, Jr.

Mason Egan, ATT, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Harley Kenney, GK, Jr.

Brendan Mallett, ATT, Sr.

Braden Larsen, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited to get out and play this year. Lost quite a few seniors but are getting back a lot of key contributors. Should be an exciting season. Going to be led by two of the best at their positions in Berkley Horoba and Andrew Parry, but the guys around them are going to turn some heads as well. Looking for a great season for the Hawks.”

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

Head coach: Taylor Redd (second year).

2021 record: 10-5 (tied for second in Region 7 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 16-6, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 14 gpg (No. 6 in Division A).

2021 defense: 8.6 gpg (No. 6 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Charlie Freedman, ATT, Sr.

Finnbar Williams, MF, Jr.

Aiden Rawle, MF, Jr.

Luke Burt, LSM, Jr.

Key newcomers:



James Bauer, ATT, Fr.

Grant Rice, DF, Fr.

Ethan Vassau, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to see how we can build off of our successes last year while trying to make up for last year’s senior class. We had 18 seniors last year that left a tremendous impact on the program. Both on and off the field.”

3. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: David Moreau (second year).

2021 record: 8-8 (fourth in Region 7 with a 5-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 19-4, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 9.1 gpg (No. 13 in Division B).

2021 defense: 12.8 gpg (No. 23 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Steel Cooper, ATT, Sr.

Justice Cooper, ATT, Soph.

Maka Havea, MF, Jr.

Tyler Dajany, GK, Soph.

Mason McWhorter, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Kiezek Larsen DF, Soph.

Kaden Fiedler DF, Fr.

John Barry MF, Fr.

Brenan Boyer, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Our defense is young but have good stick skills and have worked hard in the offseason. We have experienced attack and midfielders that will lead the team with good ball movement and scoring. We return a goalie that played will for us last year even battling through injuries and look forward to seeing his growth this year.”

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

Head coach: Toby Ryan (second year).

2021 record: 7-11 (fifth in Region 7 with a 4-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 42 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 10-6, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 6.8 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.6 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Dylan Browne, ATT, Sr.

Cody Baxter, DF, Sr.

Paxton Witt, DF, Sr.

Gabe Travassos, ATT/GK, Sr.

Sam Hair, MF, Sr.

Matu Holdaway, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Justin Cichowski, GK, Sr.

Braden Haddock, DF, Sr.

Parker Harvey, MF, Fr.

Jameson Jones, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have lots of inexperience, especially offensively. We do return our top goal scorer from last year which helps. Defense has experience and we’ll lean on that early this year.”

5. Orem Tigers

Head coach: Josh Kinney (second year).

2021 record: 6-11 (sixth in Region 7 with a 2-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 44 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 6-2, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 6 gpg (No. 22 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Jacob Hemmert, ATT, Sr.

Kimball Hatch, ATT, Jr.

Oakley Vander Werff, MF, Sr.

Seth Hunter, MF, Sr.

Hank Nicholes, MF, Soph.

Sawyer Beck, LSM, Sr.

Kenny James, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We will be a better team in the second year of our program. We have so much more depth. I am looking forward to seeing what will happen.”

6. Jordan Beetdiggers

Head coach: Luis Cruz (second year).

2021 record: 1-15 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 53 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Orem, 15-8, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 3.7 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

2021 defense: 16.1 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

7. Mountain View Bruins

Head coach: Adam Smith (second year).

2021 record: 0-11 (seventh in Region 7 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 54 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 15-1, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 26 in Division C).

2021 defense: 18.4 gpg (No. 26 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

Region 9

1. Wasatch Wasps

Head coach: Kevin Wallace (first year).

2021 record: 9-7 (second in Region 8 with a 4-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 18-9, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 13.4 gpg (No. 7 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Cole Jorgenson, DF, Sr.

Owen Erker, MF, Sr.

Sam Madsen, FOGO, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ethan Erker, ATT, Soph.

Jett Cherry, DF, Jr.

Jackson Stone, DF, Jr.

Caleb Taylor, ATT, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a very deep and strong team this year. We graduated a couple big contributors but we have more talent coming up where I think we will be better on both sides of the ball this year. We’ve got a really big, fast, and athletic defense and an offense with many threats and a very unselfish style. We believe that we are positioned to surprise a lot of teams this year in 5A and we are set on getting our first region title.”

2. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

Head coach: Ryan Waycasy (second year).

2021 record: 6-8 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 30 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 17-5, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 9.1 gpg (No. 12 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 17 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

3. Salem Hills SkyHawks

Head coach: Ryan Dalton (second year).

2021 record: 7-8 (third in Region 8 with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 31 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 15-0, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 16 in Division B).

2021 defense: 12.2 gpg (No. 19 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Landon Butters, ATT/MF, Sr.

Parker Darrington, DF/MF, Jr.

Christian Shuler, MF, Jr.

Will Hansbrow, ATT, Sr.

Luke Lyman, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



River Jackson, ATT, Sr.

Matthew Durkovich, MF, Sr.

Thatcher Casperson, GK, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are optimistic as we continue to grow our program and we hope to compete for the region this year.”

4. Spanish Fork Dons

Head coach: Jesse Thorpe (second year).

2021 record: 4-9 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 3-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 45 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Layton, 12-9, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 6.5 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.7 gpg (No. 22 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

5. Springville Red Devils

Head coach: Jared Ottley (second year).

2021 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 8 with a 4-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 47 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bear River, 10-4, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 8.5 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.4 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Sawyer Ottley, Goalie, So.

Austin Snarr, LSM, Sr.

Aaron Campbell, Defense, Sr.

Thomas Bond, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Parker Ottley, Attack, Fr.

Ryan Cardon, Midfield, Sr.

Thomas Bond, Midfield, Fr.

Luke Barker, Midfield/FOGO, Jr.

Coach comment: “We had a good first year, but we graduated five contributing seniors. We are moving in to a building year. We are returning a lot of second-year players and have even more interest over last year. We are bringing in 10 new freshmen (only two have played more than a single season). We have a new coach running our offense (Kellen Gunderson, Attack at Jordan HS and BYU) who brings a lot of experience and a growth mindset. Our schedule is set to help us grow. We can’t become better if we can’t learn from better teams. Our schedule is all about preparing the team for region play.”

6. Provo Bulldogs

Head coach: Jordan Gardner (second year).

2021 record: 2-12 (seventh in Region 8 with a 1-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 50 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Springville, 12-2, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 24 in Division C).

2021 defense: 15.3 gpg (No. 25 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Jace Welsch, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “With our first full season under our belt, we’re excited to compete again with the experience we’ve gained from the offseason and continue to grow the sport of lacrosse in our community.”

7. Cedar Valley Aviators

Head coach: Drew Rykert (second year).

2021 record: 3-8 (fourth in Region 10 with a 1-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 48 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Pleasant Grove, 15-4, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 5.1 gpg (No. 10 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 8 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

8. Payson Lions

Head coach: Daniel Sisneros (second year).

2021 record: 1-14 (eighth in Region 8 with a 0-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 56 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 13-2, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 25 in Division C).

2021 defense: 14.3 gpg (No. 24 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Caden Rowley, DF, Sr.

Spencer Behrend, GK, Sr.

Eric Jacobsen, ATT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Marcus Glenn, ATT/MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team looking to continue to build our identity as a program and compete with every team in state.”

