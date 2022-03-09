High school boys lacrosse: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Greg Stamatov (Juan Diego), Tom Yancheski (Utah Military Hillfield), Travis Glennon (Waterford), Kason Eggers (Logan) and Matt Taylor (Mountain Crest.

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022 schedule

Head coach: Greg Stamatov (first year).

2021 record: 10-3 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 4-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 13-4, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

2021 defense: 5.7 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Waterford Ravens

2022 schedule

Head coach: Travis Glennon (first year).

2021 record: 11-3 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 4-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 24-16, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 15.6 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Braeden Daly (second year).

2021 record: 4-7 (third in Region 10 with a 2-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 40 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 12-11, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 8 gpg (No. 6 in Division C).

2021 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 6 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

4. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tom Yancheski (first year).

2021 record: 0-15 (fifth in Region 10 with a 0-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 57 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 14-3, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 11 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13.4 gpg (No. 11 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Keller, GK, Soph.

Kanyun Avner, LSM, Soph.

Bosten Schilleman, FOGO/MF, Sr.

Luke Wharton, DF, Soph.

Max Chidester, DF, Soph.

Aydyn Nelson, ATT, Soph.

Sky Amboy, ATT, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ben Lloyd, MF, Soph.

Nokoni Rosse, ATT, Fr.

Gabe Smitherman, GK, Fr.

Coady Maples, FOGO/MF, Fr.

Tanner Thurgood, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We’re a growing program still looking for our first win in UHSAA varsity boys lacrosse history. Our athletic director, Reed Keller (last year’s head coach), beefed up our coaching staff led by myself and our offensive coordinator, Jarron Woodson, who was the 2018 Utah state high school lacrosse coach of the year. Our team is extremely young with only two seniors on the roster yet, we have a ton of talent on the defensive end. I’m optimistic that we’ll accomplish our goal of winning at least one game this season while continuing to grow our program at a high pace for years to come.”

Region 11

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Troy Oldham (second year).

2021 record: 16-2 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 13-11, in the Division A quarterfinal.

2021 offense: 16.9 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

2021 defense: 5.8 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



JD McKenna, ATT, Sr.

Harry Todd, FOGO/OM, Sr.

Zack Dougal, DF, Sr.

Weston Christensen, DF, Jr.

Brandon Mueller, MF, Sr.

Payton Johnson, GK, Jr.

Ian Maughan, ATT, Sr.

Tucker Sampson, ATT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jakson Landon, LSM, Jr.

Dylan Atkinson, DF, Jr.

Braxton Busham, DF, Sr.

Kyler Roper, ATT, Sr.

Conner Dochery, MF, Jr.

Sam Walker, FOGO/OM, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a big senior and junior class with a lot of lacrosse experience, but several played behind some really good 3-4 year stars last year. They have worked hard in the offseason, they are hungry for their chance to contribute at the No. 1 spots, and we purposely built a strong preseason with some of the best teams in the state to let them be competitive and improve going into our region play.

“We will need to be competitive to defend our region title from 2021, and our region has become stronger, which is great for lacrosse in the north end of the state. Watch for some great production out of our attack squad, all are very strong, fast and have great stick skills ... and they are unselfish too.”

2. Sky View Bobcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bland (second year).

2021 record: 10-6 (second in Region 11 with a 7-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 11-10, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 3 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.2 gpg (No. 5 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Parker Robins, ATT, Sr.

Josh Hall, MF, Sr.

Garret Zollinger, MF, Sr.

Easton Ballard, MF, Soph.

Gage Lieshman, ATT, Jr.

Sean Tempest, ATT, Jr.

Koji Schwartz, DF, Jr.

Porter Jackson, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Conner Bodily, ATT, Sr.

Coach comment: “It’s going to be a great season for this team. A lot returning players and some strong newcomers.”

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Clay Christoffersen (second year).

2021 record: 8-7 (third in Region 11 with a 4-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 29 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 17-5, in the Division B .

2021 offense: 10.3 gpg (No. 5 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 9 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

4. Bear River Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Coj Miller (second year).

2021 record: 8-9 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 34 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 8-1, in the Division C semifinals.

2021 offense: 6 gpg (No. 8 in Division C).

2021 defense: 8.6 gpg (No. 4 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Myles Nielson, ATT, Jr.

Kase Avery, ATT, Jr.

Gavyn Haws, MF, Jr.

Sawyer Davis, MF, Sr.

Kaden Carbine, MF, Sr.

Fierce Miller, DF, Jr.

Owen Hess, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Cougar Christensen, ATT, Soph.

Kash Avery, MF, Fr.

Dakota Julander, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Tough preseason schedule before difficult region play. Several key players have made solid improvement during the offseason that will help as we transition from a young team last year to having some solid leadership on the field for the 2022 season.”

5. Logan Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kason Eggers (first year).

2021 record: 5-11 (tied for fourth in Region 11 with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 38 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 11-9, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 7.8 gpg (No. 7 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10 gpg (No. 7 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Andrew Wright, LSM, Sr.

Braydon Skinner, GK, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jacob Lambert, MF, Soph.

Nathan McAllister, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are optimistic and excited for the upcoming season. We have a strong returning defensive team with a rising offensive team. The focus as a team this season is ‘keep your head up, keep your team up, and keep your grades up.’ If we can see this being implemented this season, that’s a win for us and our coaching staff.”

6. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matt Taylor (first year).

2021 record: 1-16 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 55 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 12-11, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 5.1 gpg (No. 9 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13 gpg (No. 10 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Payden Bird, ATT, Sr.

Wiley Law, DF, Sr.

Montana Merchant, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cash Whatley, DF, Soph.

Colten Brady, DF, Sr.

Jayce Paterakis, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited to hit the ground running this season. We have a good crop of returning players, with some fresh blood sprinkled in. Kids have been working hard and we are excited to get on the field and show are growth.”

