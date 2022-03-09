High school girls lacrosse: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new girls lacrosse coaches in 5A this year: Nicole Jermak (Skyline), Camille Harper (Timpview) and Allie Parr (Cedar Valley.

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sierra Harris (second year).

2021 record: 8-7 (third in Region 5 with a 4-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 33 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 20-13, in the Division C championship.

2021 offense: 9.1 gpg (No. 11 in Division C)

2021 defense: 10.4 gpg (No. 13 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

2. Bountiful Redhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Olivia Cook Cope (second year).

2021 record: 5-6 (fourth in Region 5 with a 4-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 35 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 14-7, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 8.5 gpg (No. 12 in Division C).

2021 defense: 11.3 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Sunny Price-Huish, Mifield, Sr.

Eliza Collins, Defense, Sr.

Emily Stewart, Attack, Sr.

Emily Pulsipher, Defense, Sr.

Millie Urie, Midfield, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Megan Youngberg, Defense.

Christina Eyring, Defense/MF.

3. Box Elder Bees

2022 schedule

Head coach: Amber Earnest (second year).

2021 record: 8-7 (second in Region 5 with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 17-4, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 9 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.7 gpg (No. 11 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Kelsye Smith, DF, Sr.

Aubrey Billings, ATT, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Alonna Jones, MF, Sr.

Ava Andreasen, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am really looking forward to this upcoming season. We are bringing a lot of heart and mental toughness to the field and the skills are starting to fall into place. My athletes are showing me hustle and effort at practices and they are learning to trust each other as teammates. We are excited to get this season started.”

4. Viewmont Vikings

2022 Sshedule

Head coach: Dana Fisher (second year).

2021 record: 4-6 (fifth in Region 5 with a 2-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 44 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 10-5, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.2 gpg (No. 12 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

5. Northridge Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sydney Lyons (second year).

2021 record: 1-13 (tied for seventh in Region 1 with a 1-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 45 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 19-5, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 5.4 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

2021 defense: 16 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Jentry Stoker, Attack, Sr.

Savanna Polcz, Goalie, Jr.

Izzabella Sawyer, Attack/Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kylen Mark, Defense, Jr.

Kathryn Squire, Midfield, Jr.

Lalei Stoker, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “I’m excited for this upcoming season in the new division to play against some teams we haven’t before.”

6. Bonneville Lakers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Erin Golden (second year).

2021 record: 0-15 (sixth in Region 5 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 54 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 12-8, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 3 gpg (No. 23 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.5 gpg (No. 19 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Park City Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mikki Clayton (second year).

2021 record: 17-0 (first in Region 8 with a 6-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Beat Waterford, 17-11, in the Division A championship.

2021 offense: 19.6 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

2021 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Sam Riely, MF, Sr.

Coco Gonzales, DF, Sr.

Kathleen Whiteley, DF, Sr.

Lilly Hunt, ATT, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Charlie Iacobelli, MF, Soph.

Maddie McHenry, MF/ATT, Fr.

Megan Magee, MF/ATT, Fr.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to 2022 with strong group of returners and strong class of freshmen.”

2. Olympus Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Zana Spratling (second year).

2021 record: 11-2 (second in Region 6 with a 4-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 18-12, in the Division A semifinals.

2021 offense: 17.9 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.8 gpg (No. 7 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Madeline Larkins, M, Sr.

Kate Richards, M, Sr.

Eva Thorn, M, Jr.

Eliza Meier, A, Sr.

Mary Breinholt, A, Sr.

Lauren Stone, A, Jr.

Emma Bywater, D, Sr.

Hannah Nelson, M, So.

Hazel Baker, M, So.

Hope Ward, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Lizzie Anne, M, Fr.

Sarah Anne, M, Fr.

Chloe Rennert, A, So.

Emma Davis, M, So.

Lily Nydegger, M, So.

Lily Nelson, A, So.

Coach comment: “Future is bright. We are very middie heavy which has made practices exciting. We are looking forward to good competition and great play this season.”

3. Brighton Bengals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Melissa Nash (second year).

2021 record: 14-2 (first in Region 6 with a 4-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 18-8, in the Division A semifinals.

2021 offense: 17.8 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

2021 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Zoe Heffernan, MF, Sr.

Hunter Doyle, MF, Sr.

Courtnie Wright, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re very excited for another season! I think we’re still riding the high from our super successful season last year. Our girls and coaches are ready to play! We have a senior heavy team with a lot of great experience. And, a lot of young girls who are learning so quickly. Can’t wait to see what this season brings.”

4. Highland Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lucy Bagley (second year).

2021 record: 4-10 (third in Region 6 with a 3-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 38 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 13-11, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 7.2 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.2 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

5. Skyline Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Nicole Jermak (first year).

2021 record: 1-7 (fourth in Region 6 with a 0-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 48 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 11-6, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 4 gpg (No. 22 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13.6 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

6. East Leopards

2022 schedule

Head coach: Megan McCleary (second year).

2021 record: 1-15 (fifth in Region 6 with a 0-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 47 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Layton, 22-9, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 4.5 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

2021 defense: 15.5 gpg (No. 23 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Lindsey Knaphus, ATT, Sr.

Deylah Hernandez, MF, Sr.

Atna San, MF, Soph.

Meghan Donohoe, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Jennifer Ortiz, MF, Fr.

Mia LaPlante, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are still building but we have a lot of great leaders and the girls work hard and are willing to learn.”

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Abi Breur (second year).

2021 record: 13-4 (second in Region 7 with a 9-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 19-5, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 16.2 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

2021 defense: 6.8 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Autumn Engstrom, Mid/Center, Sr.

Jessica Law, Attack/Mid, Sr.

Eva Becerra, Defense/Mid, Sr.

Mylie Johnson, Attack, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Megan Davies, Mid, Fr.

Mackenzie Searle, Mid, So.

Coach comment: “I’m super excited for this season! We lost nine seniors from last season, so we have a lot of newcomers and heavy hitters that no one has seen. I can’t wait to see what my players accomplish this season.”

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Camille Harper (first year).

2021 record: 10-8 (third in Region 7 with a 8-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 21-9, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 14.2 gpg (No. 7 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.2 gpg (No. 15 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

3. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Meghan Hallam (second year).

2021 record: 9-7 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 11-3, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 7.1 gpg (No. 17 in Division B).

2021 defense: 8.6 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Brenna Bronson, MF, Sr.

Quincy Haslam, GK, Jr.

Amelia Yarro, ATT, Sr.

Rebekah Marshall, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Gentry Maughan, ATT, Soph.

Annie Ward, ATT, Soph.

Camila Senior, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are so excited to see the growth our team is having in action this season.”

4. Lehi Pioneers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Siri (second year).

2021 record: 7-9 (fifth in Region 7 with a 3-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 36 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 12-1, in the Division C semifinals.

2021 offense: 6.3 gpg (No. 18 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 14 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Lita Sundquist, ATT, Sr.

Karli Fielder, MF, Jr.

Kathren Moreau, GK, Sr.

Kaylee Harding, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Camree Kenison, MF, Jr.

Charity Whitehead, GK, Fr.

5. Jordan Beetdiggers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Emily Lange (second year).

2021 record: 5-8 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 11-10, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 11.6 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

2021 defense: 13.2 gpg (No. 16 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

6. Mountain View Bruins

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kaika Cole (second year).

2021 record: 2-12 (sixth in Region 7 with a 1-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 52 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 7-4, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 4.6 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

2021 defense: 14 gpg (No. 22 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Kayla Pratt, MF, Soph.

Lexie Perez, ATT, Jr.

Trinity Eldredge, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Serena Jeppson, MF, Jr.

Alexis Borget, ATT, Jr.

Coach comment: “I’m excited to continue building up the lacrosse community in Utah and with more visibility of our girls lacrosse team, I think more people will become interested in playing this wonderful game.”

Region 9

1. Wasatch Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Trish Miller (second year).

2021 record: 10-3 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 5-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 17-13, in the Division B semifinals.

2021 offense: 15.3 gpg (No. 6 in Division B).

2021 defense: 6.9 gpg (No. 6 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Grace Erker, MF/ATT, Jr.

Kaitlin McGuire, MF, Sr.

Sophia Nielsen, MF/ATT, Sr.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Megan Jensen (second year).

2021 record: 8-5 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 5-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Timpanogos, 12-10, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

3. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shannon Viehweg (second year).

2021 record: 3-5 (fourth in Region 8 with a 3-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 28 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 23-8, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 15 in Division B).

2021 defense: 9.5 gpg (No. 9 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2022 schedule

Head coach: Allie Parr (first year).

2021 record: 0-6 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 0-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 55 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Springville, 20-6, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 9 in Division C).

2021 defense: 20.7 gpg (No. 9 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

5. Spanish Fork Dons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Olivia Hewlett (second year).

2021 record: 0-6 (tied for seventh in Region 8 with a 0-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 49 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 13-8, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 25 in Division C).

2021 defense: 17.8 gpg (No. 24 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

6. Payson Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Andrew Wright (second year).

2021 record: 7-10 (sixth in Region 8 with a 2-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 41 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 11-7, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 7.9 gpg (No. 14 in Division C).

2021 defense: 9.6 gpg (No. 10 in Division C).

7. Springville Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Adrienne Ottley (second year).

2021 record: 4-8 (fifth in Region 8 with a 3-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 42 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 17-4, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 8.2 gpg (No. 13 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.5 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Olivia Ottley, ATT, Sr.

Kenzie Larsen, MF, Sr.

Maizie Thompson, ATT, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re looking forward to our second year! Now that we’ve got some players with a bit of experience under their belts, we’re excited to progress as a team.”

8. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dawn Craner (second year).

2021 record: 0-7 (tied for seventh in Region 8 with a 0-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 57 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 21-3, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 26 in Division C).

2021 defense: 18.7 gpg (No. 26 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

9. Orem Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lindsay Adams (second year).

2021 record: 1-14 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 51 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 13-0, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 24 in Division C).

2021 defense: 17.9 gpg (No. 25 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

