High school girls lacrosse: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new girls lacrosse coaches in 4A this year: Shaun Judd (Juan Diego), Lexi Meanor (Judge Memorial), Caroline Mckechnie), Josie Fielding (Logan) and Craig Bond (Ridgeline).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shaun Judd (first year).

2021 record: 5-5 (second in Region 10 with a 2-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 19-7, in the Division B quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 10 gpg (No. 4 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.9 gpg (No. 7 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Gracie Bathurst, MF, Sr.

Rachel Stelow, MF, Sr.

Caroline Arceneaux, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Prosper, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Juan Diego is going to have a really strong season with 16 seniors.”

2. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lexi Meanor (first year).

2021 record: 2-6 (tied for third in Region 10 with a 0-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 40 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Payson, 13-7, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 8.3 gpg (No. 6 in Division C).

2021 defense: 10.8 gpg (No. 3 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

3. Waterford Ravens

2022 schedule

Head coach: Caroline Mckechnie (first year).

2021 record: 13-3 (first in Region 10 with a 4-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 17-11, in the Division A championship.

2021 offense: 16.4 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.9 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 11

1. Bear River Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jeremy Webb (second year).

2021 record: 13-1 (first in Region 11 with a 8-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 17-6, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 15.8 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Marley Kierstead, ATT, Jr.

Sydney Wilkinson, ATT, Sr.

Sydney Cummins, ATT, Soph.

Bentley Lorimer, MF, Jr.

Jenna LaCroix, MF, Jr.

Makenzie Mickelsen, MF, Soph.

Savanna Pehrson, DF, Jr.

Tabitha Hanson, DF, Jr.

Hailey Larsen, GK, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Shelby Wilkinson, MF, Fr.

Bethany Richard, DF/MF, Soph.

Jasey Larkin, MF, Soph.

Saydee Pebley, GK, Fr.

Coach comment: “When asked what I think the outlook for this upcoming season will look like for the Bear River girls lacrosse team, I guess I’ll leave you with this. You better get some shades; because the future is looking bright.”

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jaycie Rindlisbacher (second year).

2021 record: 7-7 (third in Region 11 with a 5-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Lone Peak, 18-6, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 10.1 gpg (No. 3 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.7 gpg (No. 6 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Taryn Durham, MF, Sr.

Alicia Solano, DF, Sr.

Kamrie Wilkinson, ATT, Jr.

Madi Henrie, ATT, Soph.

Coach comment: “I’m excited for this season, I think it will be a good one for us. We have most of our key players returning and our new players are looking good. Overall I think we have a solid team.”

3. Sky View Bobcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brandon Lamont (second year).

2021 record: 2-7 (fifth in Region 11 with a 0-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 37 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 8-7, in the Division C second round.

2021 offense: 6.1 gpg (No. 7 in Division C).

2021 defense: 11.7 gpg (No. 5 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

4. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Craig Bond (first year).

2021 record: 7-4 (second in Region 11 with a 4-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 18-5, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 9.7 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

2021 defense: 11.3 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Kylee Anderson, G, Sr.

Ellie Goins, M, Jr.

MJ Topham, M, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Madi Solle, M, So.

Chelsea Bond, A, So.

Kali Thalman, M, Jr.

Coach comment: “With many returning players and talented newcomers deepening the bench we have a positive outlook and seek to improve upon last year’s successes.”

5. Green Canyon Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Erica Loftin (second year).

2021 record: 2-6 (fourth in Region 11 with a 1-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 31 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 17-2, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 5.5 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

2021 defense: 13 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Janessa Grover, A/Mid., Sr.

Lauren Harris, Mid., Jr.

McKayla Anderson, G, Jr.

Sophie Burris, Mid., So.

Zoey Buttars, D/Mid., So.

Gracie Blake, A/Mid., So.

Lexee George, A, Sr.

Olea Larsen, A, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Onnika Christensen, G, So.

Gloria Kunz, Fr.

Leslie Ocampo, Jr.

Anaid Sanchez, Jr.

Coach comment: “Green Canyon is excited for another year of growth and development as a team. We have some excellent returning players and have added some promising new teammates. Overall we look forward to strengthening existing skills and continuing our team culture dedicated to teamwork and self-improvement.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Josie Fielding (first year).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 53 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 18-15, in the Division C first round.

Additional info not provided.

