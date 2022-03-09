What big shows are coming up in Utah?

During a pandemic that shuttered concert venues nationwide for much of 2020 and 2021, it’s safe to say there’s a large appetite for live entertainment.

Last summer, Ticketmaster reported its fourth-best month ever in regards to ticket sales, The Hill reported. Now, musicians are announcing concert tours left and right, and venues seem to be doing their best to make up for lost time. This week alone in Utah, shows for the Twilight Concert Series, LoveLoud Festival and Red Butte Garden concert series have been announced.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the big shows coming up. (Note: This list will be updated as more shows are announced.)

Twilight Concert Series

On March 7, the Salt Lake City Arts Council announced its annual Twilight Concert Series. Tickets for shows went on sale March 8 and are available at 24tix.com.



July 14 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise, with Houndmouth and Dad Bod.

Aug. 6 — Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker.

Aug. 11 — The Decemberists, with Brigid Mae Power.

Aug. 16 — Cuco.

Sept. 2 — Shakey Graves, with Sierra Ferrell and Michelle Moonshine.

LoveLoud Festival

On March 7, LoveLoud Festival announced a return this spring after a two-year pause due to the pandemic. The daylong festival will be held at Vivint Arena on May 14, and “is designed to ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities,” according to a news release.

Performances for the festival include Imagine Dragons founder and frontman Dan Reynolds, Willow, Anita, Neon Trees, The Aces and Mat and Savanna Shaw, a father-daughter duo that went viral at the start of the pandemic. More performers and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s festival was made possible in part by a $1 million gift from Qualtrics founder and Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, according to the release.

“Because of the pandemic, it’s been far too long that we have all been able to come together like this to celebrate diversity and speak out on the power of unconditional love and equality,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Without Ryan and Ashley’s commitment, the festival may have not been a reality even this year, and we are grateful for their recognition of the event as a must-have in the community.”

Vivint Arena

Other concerts coming up at Vivint Arena include:



March 13 — Justin Bieber.

March 21 — Billie Eilish.

March 24 — Journey.

March 25 — John Mayer.

April 30 — Eric Church.

May 14 — LoveLoud Festival.

May 25 — Eagles.

June 8 — New Kids on the Block.

July 27 — Josh Groban.

Aug. 11 — Brandi Carlile.

Aug. 30 — The Killers.

Sept. 8 — Roger Waters.

Sept. 20 — Twenty One Pilots.

Sept. 21 — Shawn Mendes.

Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

On March 8, Red Butte Garden announced the first two shows for its outdoor summer concert series:



May 17 — KALEO with special guest Bone Owens.

May 20 — Trey Anastasio Band.

The full lineup will be announced on April 12, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. Tickets for these shows go on sale for Red Butte Garden members on March 10, and will be made available to the public on March 11 at 9 a.m. MT.

Deer Valley Music Festival

Earlier this month, the Utah Symphony announced the lineup for its annual Deer Valley Music Festival. According to a news release sent to the Deseret News, the lineup includes:



July 1 — Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra.

July 2 — Utah Symphony’s Patriotic Pops with LaKisha Jones.

July 8 — Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies.

July 9 — The Hot Sardines featuring Nellie McKay with the Utah Symphony.

July 15 — Bravo Broadway: Masters of Musical Theater.

July 16 — Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA.

July 22 — The Music of John Williams.

July 29 — Symphonic Showstoppers!

July 30 — Guster with the Utah Symphony.

August 5 — Aretha: A Tribute with the Utah Symphony.

August 6 — Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony.

USANA Amphitheatre

June 10 — Jack White.

June 14 — Chicago and Brian Wilson.

June 23 — Chris Stapleton.

June 28 — Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire.

July 9 — REO Speedwagon and Styx.

July 11 — The Black Keys with Band of Horses.

July 23 — Jason Aldean.

July 26 — Goo Goo Dolls.

July 28 — Kenny Chesney.

Aug. 4 — Backstreet Boys.

Aug. 5 — The Chicks.

Aug. 8 — Foo Fighters.

Aug. 11 — Thomas Rhett.

Aug. 13 — OneRepublic.

Aug. 18 — Big Time Rush.

Aug. 19 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Aug. 30 — Sammy Hagar and The Circle.

Sept. 2 — Jack Johnson.

Sept. 10 — Morgan Wallen.

Sept. 15 — Keith Urban.

Sept. 19 — Iron Maiden.

Sandy Amphitheater

May 18 and 19 — Ben Rector.

May 30 — Lord Huron.

June 2 — 311.

June 3 — Jessie James Decker.

June 8 — Orville Peck.

June 11 — Tash Sultana.

June 14 — Boz Scaggs.

June 17 — Tenacious D.

June 25 — Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday.

June 27 — Fleet Foxes.

July 6 — Regina Spektor.

July 13 — Trampled by Turtles.

July 22 — David Gray.

Aug. 1 — Little Feat.

Aug. 12 — Whisky Myers.

Aug. 25 — Elvis Costello and the Imposters.

Eccles Theater

March 13 — Jim Jeffries.

March 22 — Trixie and Katya Live.

March 24 — The British Invasion.

March 25 — Dancing with the Stars: Live!

March 28-29 — Carol Burnett.

April 5 — Chris Botti.

April 9 — #IMOMSOHARD.

April 15-16 — Lamb of God.

April 21 — Heather McMahan.

May 1 — The Bachelor Live on Stage.

May 5 — Whose Live Anyway?

May 18 — Professor Brian Cox.

May 21 — Greg Gutfeld.

May 23 — Rupi Kaur.

June 4 — Hannah Gadsby.

July 7 — Puscifer.

July 19 — The Masked Singer.

Maverik Center