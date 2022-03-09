Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Analysis: Utah Jazz destroy depleted Trail Blazers in a game it led by 51 at one point

James Edward By James Edward
 March 9, 2022 11:33 p.m. MST
SHARE Analysis: Utah Jazz destroy depleted Trail Blazers in a game it led by 51 at one point
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic lays the ball up

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) takes the ball to the hoop over Portland Trail Blazers forward Elijah Hughes (19) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz obliterated the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 123-85 at Vivint Arena on Wednesday night — a strong bounce-back performance after losing at Dallas on Monday.

High Notes

  • The Jazz were a huge favorite against the Blazers on Wednesday night, and to their credit they played like it and there wasn’t an inkling of a letdown at any point during the game. The betting line in Vegas had the Jazz as a 19.5-point favorite, the largest line in the NBA this season and in the past four years too. As expected, with a line that big it was a very ugly performance by the visitors and the Jazz should be credited with making it so. They held the Blazers to just 35 points in the first half, the fewest points the Jazz have given up in a first half this season. Its 28-point halftime lead was its largest of the season. What’s crazy, is it was a nationally-televised game on ESPN (can’t imagine the ratings were that good). Coach Quin Snyder was pleased with the effort it took for the lead to balloon so quickly.

“Some of the things we’ve talked about, no matter the score, no matter the opponent are the things that we need to do to play. Regardless of who the opponent is sometimes that’s more difficult because they’re doing something different. I liked how we moved the ball, thought we defended.” — Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

  • It was plus-minus chaos on Wednesday. It’s by no means the most important stat in an NBA game to judge individual performance, but with the lopsided score there were some absolutely ridiculous plus-minus stats for both teams. For the Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale all finished with a plus-43. Mitchell’s previous career high was a plus-38 as he finished with 16 points and six assists. Mitchell started the game missing his first three 3-pointers, but finished 4 of 10 from behind the arc. On the flip side, Josh Hart nearly broke an NBA record with a minus-51. It was the fourth-worst in NBA history since records were kept on the stat, and the worst in the NBA in the past decade.

“Lot of guys did some things. Donovan getting people involved early, picking his spots. Again, you want to play the right way and every time you do that it’s another layer, you’ve just got to continue to build on that.” — Snyder

  • At the end of the third quarter, the Jazz led by a whopping 47 points — it’s the largest third-quarter lead in franchise history. Naturally, Utah’s five starters were able to rest the entire fourth quarter and none played more than 24 minutes. With a flight to San Antonio in preparation for a Friday game at the Spurs, the extra rest should be helpful as the Jazz seek to take advantage of a soft part of the schedule before the schedule gets really tough starting next week.

“I think the thing that sometimes happens when you get a big lead is that you change how you play and I didn’t think that happened. I felt like we continued to play the right way on both ends.” — Snyder

merlin_2913918.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_2913916.jpg

Utah Head Coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during a timeout as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2913914.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) laugh as they walk back onto the floor as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2913912.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) chase the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2913910.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) runs back toward the bench after being hit with a foul as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_2913908.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) slams down a dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_2913906.jpg

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) grabs a rebound over Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2913904.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) is whistled for a foul on Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore (23) as he knocks the ball away as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_2913902.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard Brandon Williams (8) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_2913900.jpg

Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson (6) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2913898.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) drives on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby (16) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2913896.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) puts in a shot around Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 16
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic lays the ball up

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) takes the ball to the hoop over Portland Trail Blazers forward Elijah Hughes (19) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2913934.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) knocks the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Jazz won 123-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2913932.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks to referee Eric Lewis (42) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Jazz won 123-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2913930.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) knocks the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Greg Brown III (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Jazz won 123-85.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 16
merlin_2913918.jpg
merlin_2913916.jpg
merlin_2913914.jpg
merlin_2913912.jpg
merlin_2913910.jpg
merlin_2913908.jpg
merlin_2913906.jpg
merlin_2913904.jpg
merlin_2913902.jpg
merlin_2913900.jpg
merlin_2913898.jpg
merlin_2913896.jpg
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic lays the ball up
merlin_2913934.jpg
merlin_2913932.jpg
merlin_2913930.jpg

Low Notes

  • The outcome was so far gone that the Jazz could’ve gone scoreless in the fourth quarter and still won, but overall it was pretty disappointing defensive performance in the fourth from the reserves nonetheless as they were outscored 36-27. Snyder thought his third stringers eventually settled down and kept the lead from dipping below 30. As for Joe Ingles’ Blazers team, oh my. Portland has now lost six straight. It has 17 more chances to try and win another game this season — including a season-ending return trip to Vivint Arena on April 10 — but it’s crazy to think that this team could beat anybody as bad as it played.
Related

Flat Notes

  • The Jazz did a brief video tribute to former Jazzman Joe Ingles during a first-quarter timeout thanking him for his time in Utah for eight season. It received only mild applause. It certainly would’ve received a bigger ovation if they’d shown him on the jumbotron, which appeared to be the plan as Ingles was in attendance. However, he must not have been on the bench at the time as the Jazz instead showed a random guy wearing a Jazz jersey.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz to fund temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
Rudy Gobert says Mavs bench crossed the line in an emotional game, wants more action from officials
Analysis: The Jazz’s road trip came to a disappointing end with a loss to Dallas, a possible playoff opponent
Instant analysis: Bojan Bogdanovic breaks franchise record as Jazz beat Thunder
A mother’s unrelenting crusade to help those trapped in the wilderness of the undiagnosed
Why Rudy Gay stole a free throw from Mike Conley