The first images from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ are here

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series doesn’t drop on Disney+ until May — but the first images of the show leaked online Wednesday.

What happened: Disney+ and a number of other news outlets shared first-look images and stills from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series Wednesday morning.

Details: One of the images includes Entertainment Weekly’s upcoming cover, which includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the front.

A Jedi Master returns to @EW. Check out this exclusive cover featuring Ewan McGregor as @ObiWanKenobi. The limited series starts streaming May 25 on #DisneyPlus.

Some official stills showed Kenobi sitting in a blue cave, hiding behind a wall, talking with a creature and walking around with his hood on. All of these photos hint at Kenobi hiding during his time on Tatooine, which is meant to be the starting point for the upcoming series.

The first official stills of Ewan McGregor as OBI-WAN KENOBI!



(@EW)

Another round of stills shows Moses Ingram as an Inquisitor on the show. Inquisitors worked to find hidden Jedi throughout the galaxy during the early years of the Galactic Empire.

Moses Ingram's Inquisitor in 'OBI-WAN KENOBI'

What’s next: Disney+ dropped the first official poster for the show back in February, announcing that the show will premiere on May 25.

