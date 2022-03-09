Facebook Twitter
Television Entertainment

The first images from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ are here

What will the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series look like?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 8:56 a.m. MST
Obi-Wan Kenobi on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

Disney+, Lucasfilm

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series doesn’t drop on Disney+ until May — but the first images of the show leaked online Wednesday.

What happened: Disney+ and a number of other news outlets shared first-look images and stills from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series Wednesday morning.

Details: One of the images includes Entertainment Weekly’s upcoming cover, which includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the front.

  • Some official stills showed Kenobi sitting in a blue cave, hiding behind a wall, talking with a creature and walking around with his hood on. All of these photos hint at Kenobi hiding during his time on Tatooine, which is meant to be the starting point for the upcoming series.

  • Another round of stills shows Moses Ingram as an Inquisitor on the show. Inquisitors worked to find hidden Jedi throughout the galaxy during the early years of the Galactic Empire.

What’s next: Disney+ dropped the first official poster for the show back in February, announcing that the show will premiere on May 25.

  • The date of May 25 is the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which hit theaters on May 25, 1977, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
  • That was the first movie where we met the character Obi-Wan Kenobi.
