Uber Eats will now allow everyone to pay for their own food in a group order

Uber Eats will now allow everyone in a group order to pay separately for their own food, a welcome change for those who were often stuck footing the bill for their friends (ahem).

Details: Uber Eats released a new feature that will allow people to split the bill.



The new option will allow people to pick what they want to eat in a group order and pay for their items while they do it.

Uber Eats is also adding a new deadline for group orders and auto-reminder notifications to make sure people place the order.

How it works: Per CNBC, the new group order feature begins with one person picking a restaurant or fast food joint and sending the link out to an entire group.



Everyone in the group picks their food.

Everyone then pays for their own meal.

The food is then delivered in a single order.

Why it matters: The new feature “might help couples at home as much as it might friends on a night out,” according to Tech Crunch.

