Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
Food U.S. & World Entertainment

Uber Eats will now allow everyone to pay for their own food in a group order

Stuck paying for an entire group? Uber Eats is changing the rule

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 11 a.m. MST
SHARE Uber Eats will now allow everyone to pay for their own food in a group order
A restaurant advertises Uber Eats.

In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Uber Eats is changing its rules on who can pay for an order.

Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

Uber Eats will now allow everyone in a group order to pay separately for their own food, a welcome change for those who were often stuck footing the bill for their friends (ahem).

Details: Uber Eats released a new feature that will allow people to split the bill.

  • The new option will allow people to pick what they want to eat in a group order and pay for their items while they do it.
  • Uber Eats is also adding a new deadline for group orders and auto-reminder notifications to make sure people place the order.
Related

How it works: Per CNBC, the new group order feature begins with one person picking a restaurant or fast food joint and sending the link out to an entire group.

  • Everyone in the group picks their food.
  • Everyone then pays for their own meal.
  • The food is then delivered in a single order.

Why it matters: The new feature “might help couples at home as much as it might friends on a night out,” according to Tech Crunch.

  • “This might also put pressure on rivals that either don’t have group orders or limit them to businesses paying from company accounts,” Tech Crunch reports.

Next Up In Default
1st-of-its-kind veterinary program coming to Utah thanks to $18 million in state funds
What big shows are coming up in Utah?
Education vs. tax cuts: Utah Democrats, Republican leadership clash over spending
Why is insulin so expensive? Utah company plans to make it more affordable
Every quilt tells a story — from hardship to hope
Will grocery store prices rise in 2022?