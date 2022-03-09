Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 

Man who received world’s first pig heart transplant dies after two months

David Bennett made history when he received the world’s first pig heart transplant, but due to complications, he died two months after the surgery

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 March 9, 2022 2 p.m. MST
SHARE Man who received world’s first pig heart transplant dies after two months
Bartley P. Griffith, MD and patient, David Bennett in the hospital.

Dr. Bartley P. Griffith and patient David Bennett, who received the world’s first pig-heart transplant.

University of Maryland Medical Center

David Bennett, the first person in history to receive a pig heart transplant in January, has died two months after his surgery, on March 8.

The medical center that performed the initial transplant said the 57-year-old patient’s condition started deteriorating several days ago, and “it became clear that he would not recover.”

Related

Bennett’s son, David Bennett Jr., praised the hospital's efforts and hoped that the scientific research for organ transplants continues.

“We are grateful for every innovative moment, every crazy dream, every sleepless night that went into this historic effort,” he said, per ABC News. “We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end.”

The Maryland hospital has been issuing consistent updates of Bennett’s recovery. Last month, the hospital released a video of him watching the Super Bowl from his hospital bed.

Related

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Dr. Bartley P. Griffith, a surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center who transplanted the heart.

He is survived by his two sisters, two children, five grandchildren and his dog, Lucky.

Next Up In Default
Want to help Ukraine? Here’s how to make your donation actually count
Opinion: Think lawmakers killed digital driver’s licenses? Think again
Which Utah lawmakers won’t run for reelection this year?
What Utah lawmakers did — and didn’t — do for education this year
1st-of-its-kind veterinary program coming to Utah thanks to $18 million in state funds
High gas prices are now our patriotic duty for freedom