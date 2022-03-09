Which dangerous act will win $500,000 on ‘AGT: Extreme’?

The first season of “AGT: Extreme” — a spinoff of “America’s Got Talent,” where a wide range of dangerous acts compete for a $500,000 grand prize — comes to a close next week.

Here’s a look at some of the top contenders and potential finalists. The show will reveal the winner Monday, March 14.

Verge Aero

During the season premiere last month, “AGT: Extreme” judge Simon Cowell pushed the golden buzzer for Verge Aero, a group of engineers from Philadelphia, immediately sending the act through to the finals.

For its audition, Verge Aero flew 160 drones choreographed to a drone light show.



“You guys, that was absolutely astonishing,” said “AGT: Extreme” judge and WWE superstar Nikki Bella. “I can’t even imagine the brain power of you four that goes into that.”

Aaron ‘Wheelz’ Fotheringham

Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham received the show’s second golden buzzer during the season premiere last month. After a first attempt that had him skidding face-first off a 100-foot ramp, the extreme wheelchair athlete landed a front flip and wowed the judges, the Deseret News reported.

“You define why we made this show in my honest opinion,” said Cowell, who was initially skeptical about Fotheringham attempting the stunt for the second time. ”This is what we were looking for. You are an amazing person. You have every chance in winning this.”

Fotheringham was born with spina bifida and has undergone 23 surgeries throughout his life, the Deseret News reported. The 29-year-old from Las Vegas has performed stunts around the world. Now, after receiving the Golden Buzzer from Bella, he’s a major contender for the $500,000 prize on “AGT: Extreme.”

Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders

Alfredo Silva previously appeared on “AGT” performing his knife-throwing act. He made it to the semifinals before being eliminated during Season 11, Hollywood Life reported.

Silva, whose grandfather and father were cage-riders who performed dangerous motorbike stunts, has now brought this act to “AGT: Extreme.”

Silva’s act features “the cage of death,” a metal cage in the shape of a sphere where motorbike riders constantly spin in the same direction. At one point during his audition act, Silva stood in the center of the cage as two motorbikes rode around him.



Cowell joked that he “nearly had five heart attacks,” during the performance.

“That’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” said “AGT: Extreme” host Terry Crews, who ended up giving the act a Golden Buzzer.

Cyndel Flores

Cyndel Flores is the most recent Golden Buzzer contestant on “AGT: Extreme.” Following in her mother’s footsteps, the 23-year-old acrobat from Florida performed tricks on top of a 60-foot aerial sway pole — without being attached to anything.

During her audition that aired Monday night, Flores said her mom was one of the first people to perform on the sway pole and that it was an act “nobody does anymore.” For her audition, Flores, who said she is afraid of heights, took off her glasses so she wouldn’t be able to see how high up she was.

Following her act — which included her dropping to the ground while on the pole — “AGT: Extreme” judge and X Games Legend Travis Pastrana awarded her the Golden Buzzer.



“It has been a long time since I’ve been nervous during an act, or since I’ve been surprised,” he said. “It took my breath away.”

Aside from the four Golden Buzzer acts, there are several other potential finalists — which will be revealed during Monday night’s episode before the big, final reveal. According to the reality competition blog Gold Derby, those acts include:



Aaron Evans, parkour athlete

Joogsquad, daredevils

David “The Bullet” Smith, human cannonball

Leeky Da Bikestar, motorcross driver

The Contraption Kings, BMX riders

Hunter and Lilian, grandson/grandmother stunt duo

Diako Diaby, inline skater

Jade Kindar Martin, high wire walker

The Flying Royals, trapeze act

Danny ZZZZ, escape artist

Dr. Danger and Mary, daredevils

Chloe Chambers, race car driver

Shemika Campbell, limbo dancer

Bruce Cook, wheelchair biker

During Monday night’s episode, two acts from the list above will join the Golden Buzzer acts in the finale, according to NBC.com. Designated superfans from across the country will vote on these final acts to determine the top two finalists, who will then compete in a head-to-head competition for the winning vote and the $500,000 prize.