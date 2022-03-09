Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

Hello there — Disney+ drops first trailer for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

The first trailer for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ has arrived

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 9, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Grand Inquisitor hunts for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) in Lucasfilm’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ released the first official teaser trailer Wednesday for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

What happened: The new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series trailer hit the internet Wednesday afternoon, giving us our first glimpse at the upcoming “Star Wars” show.

Details: The teaser trailer shows the Grand Inquisitor and the Fifth Brother — who are charged by the Empire to search for hiding Jedi — hunting for Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has relocated himself to Tatooine after the fall of the New Republic.

  • Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) is seeking out the Jedi Master constantly throughout the trailer.
  • We hear Darth Vader’s breathing at the end of the trailer, a sign that the Sith Lord will return to the series.
  • We see a shot of young Luke Skywalker playing at his home in Tatooine.
  • There’s a brief snapshot of Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton).
  • “Duel of Fates” — the iconic song from the prequel trilogy — plays throughout the trailer.

Flashback: Disney+ and a number of other news outlets shared new images and stills from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series Wednesday morning before the trailer dropped.

What’s next: Disney+ announced the show will premiere on May 25.

  • May 25 is the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the first “Star Wars” movie.
