Hello there — Disney+ drops first trailer for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Disney+ released the first official teaser trailer Wednesday for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
What happened: The new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series trailer hit the internet Wednesday afternoon, giving us our first glimpse at the upcoming “Star Wars” show.
Details: The teaser trailer shows the Grand Inquisitor and the Fifth Brother — who are charged by the Empire to search for hiding Jedi — hunting for Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has relocated himself to Tatooine after the fall of the New Republic.
- Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) is seeking out the Jedi Master constantly throughout the trailer.
- We hear Darth Vader’s breathing at the end of the trailer, a sign that the Sith Lord will return to the series.
- We see a shot of young Luke Skywalker playing at his home in Tatooine.
- There’s a brief snapshot of Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton).
- “Duel of Fates” — the iconic song from the prequel trilogy — plays throughout the trailer.
Flashback: Disney+ and a number of other news outlets shared new images and stills from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series Wednesday morning before the trailer dropped.
What’s next: Disney+ announced the show will premiere on May 25.
- May 25 is the 45th anniversary of “Star Wars: A New Hope,” the first “Star Wars” movie.