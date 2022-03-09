Hello there — Disney+ drops first trailer for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Disney+ released the first official teaser trailer Wednesday for the new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

What happened: The new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series trailer hit the internet Wednesday afternoon, giving us our first glimpse at the upcoming “Star Wars” show.

Details: The teaser trailer shows the Grand Inquisitor and the Fifth Brother — who are charged by the Empire to search for hiding Jedi — hunting for Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has relocated himself to Tatooine after the fall of the New Republic.



Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) is seeking out the Jedi Master constantly throughout the trailer.

We hear Darth Vader’s breathing at the end of the trailer, a sign that the Sith Lord will return to the series.

We see a shot of young Luke Skywalker playing at his home in Tatooine.

There’s a brief snapshot of Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton).

“Duel of Fates” — the iconic song from the prequel trilogy — plays throughout the trailer.

Flashback: Disney+ and a number of other news outlets shared new images and stills from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series Wednesday morning before the trailer dropped.

What’s next: Disney+ announced the show will premiere on May 25.

