Where Devin Lloyd is being projected in mock drafts following the NFL combine

Devin Lloyd took a major step toward his pro career when the Utah star linebacker participated in the NFL scouting combine last week.

The next part in the pre-draft process for Lloyd is Utah’s pro day, set for March 24, before the 2022 NFL draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Lloyd is expected to be the latest former Ute to be selected in the draft’s first round, and is seen as one of the top inside linebackers in this year’s draft class.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the No. 7 overall talent in this year’s class in his latest rankings of the 2022 draft’s top prospects.

Last week, NFL.com’s Gennaro Fillice brought up the question of where Lloyd or Georgia’s Nakobe Dean is the top inside linebacker in this year’s draft.

As such, Lloyd is under a microscope whenever he takes the field in the lead-up to the draft.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook identified Lloyd as one of the top performers from the linebacker position at the combine.

“Lloyd was solid throughout Saturday evening, completing an excellent, efficient four-bag rep, exhibiting strong change-of-direction ability and fluidly dropping in coverage in backpedal and react drills,” Shook wrote.

“He made a great adjustment to complete a difficult catch in a drill designed to force linebackers to defend a running back on a wheel route and finished with the third-best Next Gen Stats overall draft score among linebackers.”

How did Lloyd’s performance in on-field drills impact his projections in the latest mock drafts?

Here’s a look at where Lloyd is being projected in five mock drafts updated since Tuesday’s news of the Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

ESPN, Todd McShay

Lloyd’s selection: No. 15, Philadelphia Eagles

McShay’s analysis: “Ah, we’ve entered the Eagles’ portion of the draft, in which they’ll make three picks over the course of the next five. They don’t look at linebackers in Round 1 often — they’ve taken just one here over the past 40 years (Marcus Smith in 2014) — but Lloyd’s sideline-to-sideline range and versatility make him a perfect fit in the middle of the Philadelphia defense. He filled the stat sheet last season with impact numbers in all facets of the game: 96 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven passes broken up.”

The Ringer, Danny Kelly

Lloyd’s selection: No. 26, Tennessee Titans

Kelly’s analysis: “With Jayon Brown and Rashaan Evans hitting free agency, and with David Long heading into the final year of his contract, the Titans need to shore up the linebacker position. Lloyd can wear multiple hats in this defense, lining up both off the ball and as a situational rusher and blitzer.”

NFL.com, Lance Zierlein

Lloyd’s selection: No. 22, Las Vegas Raiders

Zierlein’s analysis: “Very physical take-on linebacker with a nose for the football and an ability to rush the passer. Honestly, he is made for the Silver and Black.”

CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

Lloyd’s selection: No. 24, Dallas Cowboys

Trapasso’s analysis: “Lloyd didn’t run quite as fast as people expected at the combine, but he would be a force behind Dallas’ defensive front thanks to his range.”

USA Today, NFL Wire

Lloyd’s selection: No. 16, Philadelphia Eagles

Glenn Earby’s analysis: “​​A versatile linebacker who can run like a safety, while attacking the edge like a pass rusher, Lloyd would provide an immediate upgrade at linebacker, while also complementing middle linebacker T.J. Edwards. Lloyd had a solid day in drills and if falls to the middle of the first-round, Howie Roseman could break the decades long streak of not selecting a linebacker in the first round.”