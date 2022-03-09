Facebook Twitter
Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess gifts his mom a new car

 March 9, 2022 2:34 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Terrell Burgess (26) runs out on the field during introductions before the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Steve Luciano, Associated Press

For many NFL players, the first priority after signing a rookie contract is to give back to the people that helped raise them and get to the league.

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess was able to make that dream happen this week, gifting his mom a brand new car.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Burgess walks his mom out to see her new ride, a Chevy SUV.

“I appreciate you,” Burgess said to his mom. His mom, tearing up, replied, “I love you.”

Burgess was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has appeared in 23 games for the Rams, including 16 games (with two starts) in 2021. Burgess totaled 10 tackles for the Rams and also played on special teams.

Burgess, who played at Utah from 2016-2019, became a Super Bowl champion this season after the Rams beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

