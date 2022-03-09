Tyler Huntley tendered by Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley was one of six exclusive rights free agents tendered contracts by the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

What that means for the former Utah star quarterback is that he’s signed with the Ravens for another season, after starting four games for Baltimore late in the 2021 season.

Huntley went 1-3 as a starter last year while filling in for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. He threw for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 294 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Huntley, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, had an expired contract and fewer than three accrued seasons, making Huntley an exclusive rights free agent.

By tendering him, the Ravens ensured Huntley would not enter free agency when the new league year begins next week.

Huntley made $780,000 last year, according to Spotrac, and as an exclusive rights free agent, he’ll make the league minimum (based on his credited seasons, per NFL.com) with the contract tender. That will net Huntley $895,000 in the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Huntley’s name has come up in social media circles as a potential trade possibility, amid the recent news of Aaron Rodgers agreeing to a new four-year deal with Green Bay and Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen wrote that in a year where the NFL free agent and rookie quarterback classes are weak, like they are seen as this year, Huntley could be worth the risk of acquiring in a trade for teams looking to find a starting quarterback solution.

“Huntley has the athletic ability to effectively run the option and make spectacular escapes from muddy pockets. Also, he has a rocket arm,” Nguyen wrote. “That’s not to say that he’s close to being the player that Jackson is, but Huntley has a very smooth delivery. He has only four starts, so he might just be scratching the surface of his potential.”

Former BYU running back Ty’Son Williams was also among the six exclusive rights free agents tendered offers by Baltimore. Williams, who also entered the league as an undrafted free agent, rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown and added 84 receiving yards last year.