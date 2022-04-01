Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 1, 2022 | 
World & Nation Faith

United Arab Emirates emerges from the desert and blossoms like a rose as World Expo closes

Pictures tell the story of Dubai

Doug Wilks By Doug Wilks
 April 1, 2022 10:30 a.m. MDT
SHARE United Arab Emirates emerges from the desert and blossoms like a rose as World Expo closes
A view of the human-made Palm Islands on the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A view of the human-made Palm Islands on the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the conclusion of the successful World Expo, this land has truly emerged as a “desert of dreams.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The walk into the United Arab Emirates pavilion in Dubai is blooming with promise, and with symbolism. The resilient Ghaf trees, whose roots drop as deeply as they need to in search of scarce water, line a walkway that enters into a story of possibility. Resilience and opportunity is that UAE story, and the walk through the pavilion stretches past sand dunes, simple settlements and ultimately to an innovative, technology rich future that made this pavilion a must-see during the expo.

Here in Dubai, with the conclusion of the successful World Expo, this land has truly emerged as a “desert of dreams.” The Deseret News arrived here to participate in forums and the World Government Summit, held as an apt conclusion this week to the expo. It was just one of the many opportunities for the more than 23 million visitors who came to the expo during its six-month run, which ended March 31.

One cannot help but be impressed by the rise of the United Arab Emirates as a global business center. Those from America’s Intermountain West can see the similarities between the rise of the greater Salt Lake City area — a desert blossoming like a rose from the resilient work of pioneers — and the UAE, rising from the sands of the desert to its leadership positions in the capital of Abu Dhabi and in skyscraper-rich Dubai.

The Abraham Accords, established in 2020, normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. These Arab states joined Jordan and Egypt in normalizing relations and are a strong statement about the appreciation for people of all faiths and in all countries held by the UAE. The accords are named after Abraham, the father of Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Here then, in photographs, is a look at the expo — Connecting Minds, Creating the Future — and Dubai, as it will continue to welcome the world long after the expo moves to its next location in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

Attendees walk through the United Arab Emirates pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Attendees walk through the United Arab Emirates pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday March 27, 2022. The pavilion, created by Spanish architect Dr. Santiago Calatrava, was a symbol of the UAE’s pioneering and innovative spirit.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 14
A photo of Utah’s Arches National Park is displayed at the USA pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A photo of Utah’s Arches National Park is displayed at the USA pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The world expo ended on Friday, March 21, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 14
merlin_2916772.jpg

Barkat Ali walks through the Ismaili Community Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The center keeps with Islamic traditions of searching for knowledge and contributing to the betterment of humanity.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 14
Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The world expo ended on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 14
Muhammed Alaz prays in the Jumeirah&nbsp;Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Muhammed Alaz prays in the Jumeirah&nbsp;Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 14
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and is the tallest structure and building in the world.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and is the tallest structure and building in the world.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 14
The Russian pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The Russian pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022.&nbsp;The world expo was hosted by Dubai from&nbsp;Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 14
The sun rises in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The sun rises in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 14
The contrast between new residential and hotel architecture in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seen on Monday, Mar 28, 2022.

The contrast between new residential and hotel architecture in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seen on Monday, Mar 28, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 14
Skiers enjoy Ski Dubai.

Skiers enjoy Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The park maintains a temperature of -1 degree to 2 degrees Celsius throughout the year.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 14
Pedestrians walk below palm sculptures at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Pedestrians walk below palm sculptures at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 14
World flags are displayed at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

World flags are displayed at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 14
A child plays in a fountain at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A child plays in a fountain at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 14
Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The expo is a world expo currently hosted by Dubai through the end of the month.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 14
Attendees walk through the United Arab Emirates pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
A photo of Utah’s Arches National Park is displayed at the USA pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
merlin_2916772.jpg
Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Muhammed Alaz prays in the Jumeirah&nbsp;Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Sunday, March 27, 2022, and is the tallest structure and building in the world.
The Russian pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is pictured on Monday, March 28, 2022.
The sun rises in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, March 28, 2022.
The contrast between new residential and hotel architecture in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seen on Monday, Mar 28, 2022.
Skiers enjoy Ski Dubai.
Pedestrians walk below palm sculptures at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
World flags are displayed at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
A child plays in a fountain at the Nakheel Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Attendees walk through Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Next Up In Default
Utah’s drought could be about to get real
Following death of drummer, Foo Fighters cancel Utah show
One month ago she woke up to a missile attack. Now, this teen is helping other Ukrainians stay in the U.S.
Oregon physicians can now provide medically assisted suicide to residents of other states. Here’s what that means for Utahns
This federal court settlement in Utah could help clear Uinta Basin’s air
Just announced: Imagine Dragons, Macklemore add Utah stop to world tour