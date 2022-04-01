Biden dips into oil reserve in an attempt to soften gas prices

President Joe Biden announced that he will be releasing 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an attempt to curb the blow of rising gas prices following Russia’s attack against Ukraine and U.S.-imposed sanctions against Russia, according to Reuters.

Biden announces a plan to help lower fuel prices: “Mr. Biden plans to release one million barrels of oil a day for 180 days (6 months). That would represent roughly 5 percent of American demand and 1 percent of global demand,” reported The New York Times.

“Americans are feeling Putin’s gas price hike at the pump. That’s why today, I’m authorizing the release of 1 million barrels a day from our Strategic Petroleum reserve — and taking steps to lay a new foundation for lasting American energy independence through clean energy,” tweeted Biden.

That’s why today, I’m authorizing the release of 1 million barrels a day from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve — and taking steps to lay a new foundation for lasting American energy independence through clean energy. pic.twitter.com/aRQgofiryK — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

Will this help? ﻿Russia is responsible for about 14% of the world’s total oil supply, according to Reuters. While the release may lower gas prices, it is hard to tell if this will actually be a long term solution to the problem, according to NPR.

About the Strategic Petroleum Reserve: “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a U.S. Government complex of four sites with deep underground storage caverns created in salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts,” according to the SPR website.

