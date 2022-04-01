What to expect at the Grammy Awards

The big music event of the year is almost here.

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is taking place Sunday night. Here’s a breakdown of the event, including all of the major nominations and performances.

Major Grammy nominations

Record of the year

Everything from ABBA’s first album of new music in 40 years to new artist and pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” — featuring a Utah-based music video that has more than 350 million views on YouTube — are up for record of the year.



ABBA — “I Still Have Faith in You”

Jon Batiste — “Freedom”

Tony Bennett,Lady Gaga — “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon — “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Doja Cat, SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

Album of the year

Candidates for best album of the year include Rodrigo’s “Sour,” Billie Eilish’s second album, “Happier Than Ever,” and Taylor Swift’s “Evermore.”



Jon Batiste — “We Are”

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — “Love for Sale”

Justin Bieber — “Justice”

Doja Cat — “Planet Her”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

H.E.R. — “Back of My Mind”

Lil Nas X — “Montero”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Sour”

Taylor Swift — “Evermore”

Kanye West — “Donda”

Song of the year

Song of the year nominations include songs by Rodrigo, Eilish and Justin Bieber, as well as two nods to singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.



Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile — “A Beautiful Noise”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

H.E.R. — “Fight for You”

Billie Eilish — “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat featuring SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Silk Sonic — “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon — “Peaches”

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Best new artist

Potential best new artist winners include 19-year-old Rodrigo, country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, and songwriter and producer Finneas — who is Eilish’s older brother.



Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Other nominations worth noting

Foo Fighters are up for three Grammy nominations, including for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album, the Deseret News reported. The awards ceremony comes just over a week after the death of the band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The category for best traditional pop vocal album runs the gamut, highlighting everything from country giants Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton to Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Jon Batiste is this year’s most Grammy-nominated artist, with a total of 11 nominations, the Wall Street Journal reported. His nominations include album of the year, record of the year, best R&B album and best traditional R&B performance.

Rodrigo is expected to have a big night at the Grammys, with a total of seven nominations, Billboard reported.

Country artists up for awards include Carrie Underwood, for best roots gospel album and and best country duo/group performance; Kacey Musgraves, for best country solo performance and best country song; and Chris Stapleton for best country solo performance, best country song and best country album.

Nominations for best spoken word album include former president Barack Obama, Dave Chappelle and LeVar Burton.

Performances

Performances for Sunday night include a wide range of artists, according to Billboard:



Silk Sonic.

John Legend.

Carrie Underwood.

J Balvin and Maria Becerra.

Jon Batiste.

Billie Eilish.

BTS.

Brandi Carlile.

Olivia Rodrigo.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

H.E.R.

Chris Stapleton.

Brothers Osborne.

Maverick City Music.

Aymee Nuviola.

Billy Strings.

Also worth noting: An In Memoriam segment for Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim will feature Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, according to Billboard.

How to watch